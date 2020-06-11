Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensys Gatso publ : receives four year TRaaS contract extension, valued at SEK 8 million, for section control in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 07:28am EDT

11/06/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received a four year TRaaS contract extension for the operation and maintenance of the Dutch A2 section control system which is part of the EG033 contract. The contract extension has a value of EUR 800 thousand, corresponding to SEK 8 million, over the four year period. With this four years extension, the total length of this TRaaS contract will be 12 years.

The section control system was bought by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service in 2011 as a part of the EG033 framework contract. It has been in operation since 2012 whereby Sensys Gatso is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the system. The extension has been granted based on the exceptional performance of the system since it has been in operation. The service level agreement in the contract has several monitoring performance indicators that can trigger bonuses and maluses based on the systems performance and the work performed by Sensys Gatso.

Sensys Gatso's proven technology provides a reliable and fair system to measure speed over a specific distance. Therefore it greatly influences driving behaviour and has a direct impact on road safety.

'We are pleased that the Public Prosecution Service is satisfied with the performance of our section control system and has granted a four year extension of the contract. We have built up a strong partnership with this customer and we are looking forward to working with them in the future', says Niki Gatsonides, CEO, Sensys Gatso Netherlands.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 13.15 on June 11, 2020.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 11:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUB
07:28aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives four year TRaaS contract extension, valued at SEK 8..
PU
06/02SENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives five year TRaaS contract, valued at SEK 21 million ..
PU
05/12SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB
PU
05/08SENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives order from the Swedish Transport Administration wor..
PU
05/04REDEYE :  Sensys Gatso - An Essential Business
AQ
04/27SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q1 Report 2..
PU
04/07SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Notice and invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting o..
PU
03/02REDEYE :  Sensys Gatso - Record Orders to Change the Sentiment
AQ
02/20SENSYS GATSO PUBL : sets long-term goal of SEK 1 billion in Sales by 2025
PU
02/12SENSYS GATSO PUBL : confirms notice of award in Costa Rica, Central America, val..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 493 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net income 2020 -2,50 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net Debt 2020 17,5 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -284x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 223 M 132 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,80 SEK
Last Close Price 1,42 SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)4.64%132
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.19%200 221
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.84%40 156
ERICSSON AB6.18%33 442
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.01%25 209
NOKIA OYJ18.31%24 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group