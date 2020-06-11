Sensys Gatso publ : receives four year TRaaS contract extension, valued at SEK 8 million, for section control in the Netherlands

11/06/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received a four year TRaaS contract extension for the operation and maintenance of the Dutch A2 section control system which is part of the EG033 contract. The contract extension has a value of EUR 800 thousand, corresponding to SEK 8 million, over the four year period. With this four years extension, the total length of this TRaaS contract will be 12 years.

The section control system was bought by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service in 2011 as a part of the EG033 framework contract. It has been in operation since 2012 whereby Sensys Gatso is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the system. The extension has been granted based on the exceptional performance of the system since it has been in operation. The service level agreement in the contract has several monitoring performance indicators that can trigger bonuses and maluses based on the systems performance and the work performed by Sensys Gatso.

Sensys Gatso's proven technology provides a reliable and fair system to measure speed over a specific distance. Therefore it greatly influences driving behaviour and has a direct impact on road safety.

'We are pleased that the Public Prosecution Service is satisfied with the performance of our section control system and has granted a four year extension of the contract. We have built up a strong partnership with this customer and we are looking forward to working with them in the future', says Niki Gatsonides, CEO, Sensys Gatso Netherlands.



This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 13.15 on June 11, 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.