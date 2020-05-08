Sensys Gatso publ : receives order from the Swedish Transport Administration worth SEK 24 million

08/05/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received an order worth SEK 24 million from the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket).

The order covers systems and cabinets for traffic safety cameras to be installed at new locations. Installation and commissioning of the traffic safety cameras are not included in this order and will be ordered separately as the roll-out plan progresses. Deliveries according to this order will be started and finalized in 2021.

The more than 2000 traffic safety cameras already installed across Sweden are an important part of the implementation of Trafikverket's 'Vision Zero' policy. They are estimated to contribute to saving 20-30 lives per year and reducing the amount of seriously injured people with 70 per year. The Swedish Transport Administration signed a contract with Sensys Gatso Group, covering deliveries of traffic safety systems, in July 2013. This order is placed in accordance with this contract.

'We are proud and happy that we once again have been given the opportunity to further contribute to the execution of Trafikverket's Vison Zero program, and we see this as a proof of our excellent cooperation', says Jörgen Andersson, General Manager of Sensys Gatso Sweden AB.



