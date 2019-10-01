Sensys Gatso publ : receives three-year TraaS contract, valued at SEK 30 Million for school zone speed enforcement in Buffalo, New York

01/10/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA has been awarded a three-year contract from the city of Buffalo, NY. The contract is for management of a school zone safety program and was awarded on September 30, 2019, US-time. The value of this award is estimated at $1 Million USD, corresponding to SEK 10 Million, each year for three years, and also makes provisions for (2) additional one-year contract extensions.

In August, New York's Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a key bill into law allowing automated traffic enforcement cameras to be used in school zones during school hours, stating 'we know that speed cameras are effective at cracking down on reckless driving - just look at the successful program in New York City which is literally saving lives every day. By signing this measure into law we will ensure motorists who selfishly endanger children and families around Buffalo's schools will be held accountable and help prevent future tragedies.'

The program, managed entirely by Sensys Gatso USA, will become operational by the fourth quarter of 2019. Cameras will be positioned on fixed poles at 20 school zone locations around Buffalo and will be actively capturing speeding vehicles during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

'Hard-work and perseverance on the part of the Buffalo stakeholders ultimately got the bill passed to allow this very important program to be launched. School zone safety programs such as this one brings peace of mind to families and community leaders knowing that speeding vehicles will not be tolerated. We are so pleased to have been chosen as Buffalo's enforcement partner' says Andrew Noble, President, Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 17.30, on October 1.

Release (pdf)

For further information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO

Sensys Gatso Group AB

E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.