Siemens Gamesa said the assets it is buying include a large part of Senvion's European onshore services business, all its intellectual property as well as an onshore blade manufacturing facility in Vagos, Portugal.

Senvion, which is in self-administration after becoming insolvent in April, said the deal would secure the jobs of more than 2,000 of its staff, close to 60% of the total, adding it was working on finding additional solutions.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)