Senvion: Executive transition

Luxembourg: Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") announces that Manav Sharma today informed the Board about his decision to resign from his office as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. has appointed Hans-Jürgen Wiecha as successor to Manav Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. He will join the company from 1 February 2019. After leading the company as Interim-CEO, Manav Sharma has decided that he does not want to return to his CFO role and wants to explore new professional challenges outside Senvion. The Supervisory Board offers its thanks to Manav Sharma for almost eight years of excellent work and commitment to the success of the company.

Hans-Jürgen Wiecha has more than 25 years of experience in various commercial management positions and a proven track record as a CFO. Most recently, he has been Chief Financial Officer of Xella International S.A. Prior to this role, Mr. Wiecha served as CFO of Schmolz + Bickenbach AG and at Gerresheimer AG. Mr. Wiecha has a business management degree from the University of Siegen.

Steven Holliday, Chairman of Senvion's Supervisory Board, said: "We are very pleased to announce that we have recruited Hans-Jürgen Wiecha as new Chief Financial Officer of Senvion. We would like to thank Manav for his excellent work for Senvion as both CFO and Interim-CEO. We wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."

