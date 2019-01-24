Senvion S.A.: Change in the role of Chief Financial Officer

Log in
SENVION SA (SEN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/24 08:53:17 am
1.833 EUR   -1.66%
01/24/2019 | 08:45am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
24-Jan-2019 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, January, 24 2019 - Kumar Manav Sharma today informed the Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") of his decision to resign from his office as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). The Supervisory Board of Senvion has appointed Hans-Jürgen Wiecha as successor to Manav Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. He will join the company from 1 February 2019. After leading the company as Interim-CEO, Manav Sharma has decided that he does not want to return to his CFO role and wants to explore new professional challenges outside Senvion. The Supervisory Board offers its thanks to Manav Sharma for almost eight years of excellent work for Senvion. He played a key role in listing Senvion on the Frankfurt stock exchange and refinancing the EUR 400 million high yield bond.

Mr. Wiecha has more than 25 years of experience in various commercial management positions and a proven track record as CFO. Most recently, he has been Chief Financial Officer of Xella International S.A. Prior to this role, Mr. Wiecha served as CFO of Schmolz + Bickenbach AG and at Gerresheimer AG. Mr. Wiecha has a business management degree from the University of Siegen.
 

Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):
Anja Siehler
Senior Manager - Capital Markets
phone: +352 26 00 - 5285
email: anja.siehler@senvion.com

24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.
46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

769171  24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
