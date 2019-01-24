Senvion S.A. (IRSH)

Senvion S.A.: Change in the role of Chief Financial Officer



24-Jan-2019 / 14:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Senvion S.A.: Change in the role of Chief Financial Officer

Luxembourg, January, 24 2019 - Kumar Manav Sharma today informed the Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ('Senvion') of his decision to resign from his office as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). The Supervisory Board of Senvion has appointed Hans-Jürgen Wiecha as successor to Manav Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. He will join the company from 1 February 2019. After leading the company as Interim-CEO, Manav Sharma has decided that he does not want to return to his CFO role and wants to explore new professional challenges outside Senvion. The Supervisory Board offers its thanks to Manav Sharma for almost eight years of excellent work for Senvion. He played a key role in listing Senvion on the Frankfurt stock exchange and refinancing the EUR 400 million high yield bond.

Mr. Wiecha has more than 25 years of experience in various commercial management positions and a proven track record as CFO. Most recently, he has been Chief Financial Officer of Xella International S.A. Prior to this role, Mr. Wiecha served as CFO of Schmolz + Bickenbach AG and at Gerresheimer AG. Mr. Wiecha has a business management degree from the University of Siegen.



Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):

Anja Siehler

Senior Manager - Capital Markets

phone: +352 26 00 - 5285

email: anja.siehler@senvion.com