SENVION SA

(SEN)
My previous session
Senvion S.A.: Senvion postpones publication of the annual financial statements

02/22/2019 | 07:20pm EST
Senvion S.A. (IRSH)
23-Feb-2019 / 01:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Luxembourg, 23 February 2019 - The new Management Board of Senvion S.A. (together with its subsidiaries 'Senvion'), as part of the ongoing structured transformation process, is currently in discussions with its main shareholder, lenders and other financing sources to secure financing for the Company. To support these discussions, Senvion has commissioned a restructuring opinion in line with the S6 standard (IDW S6) of the German Institute of Certified Accountants (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in the second financial quarter of 2019. In light of the foregoing, the Management Board has decided on 22 February 2019 to postpone the release of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 which was originally scheduled for 14 March 2019. The Company has utilised its revolving credit facility and continues to have access to its guarantee facilities.

The Management Board

Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):
Anja Siehler
Senior Manager - Capital Markets
Phone: +352 26 00 - 5285
Email: anja.siehler@senvion.com




ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 7601
EQS News ID: 780365

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
