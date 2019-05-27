Log in
Senvion : and Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II secure project delivery of 200 MW offshore wind farm

0
05/27/2019 | 06:15am EDT


DGAP-Media / 27.05.2019 / 12:11

Senvion and Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II secure project delivery of 200 MW offshore wind farm
Project partners agree to adapt the scope of supply contract

27 May 2019. Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Oldenburg. Senvion and Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG (TWB II) announced today to continue their cooperation. The project partners have agreed on a new supply contract, which will ensure supply of wind turbines for the Trianel Borkum II wind farm. The remaining 17 of the 32 wind turbines are supposed to be delivered in autumn 2019.

"We want to thank our customers of TWB II for the constructive talks. The positive outcome secures the continuation of one of our key offshore projects during these challenging times", says Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion.

"Together with Senvion, we have found a viable solution that ensures the production and on-time delivery of the remaining wind turbines. This enables us to continue the construction phase of the offshore wind farm and start the installation campaign in June", says Klaus Horstick, Commercial Director of Trianel Windpark Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG (TWB II). According to the initial timing the construction was supposed to start in mid-April 2019. By then, 15 of the 32 wind turbines had already been delivered on time and transported to the base port in Eemshaven. "We can come up for the changes in the construction schedule that occurred so far and expect to complete and commission the wind farm as planned by the end of 2019," adds Irina Lucke, Technical Director of TWB II.

Senvion had filed for self-administration on April 2019. The original general contract between Senvion and TWB II therefore had to be adjusted. The service contract with Senvion remains unchanged. TWB II is in direct contractual relationship with subcontractors for the installation of wind turbines.

 

About TWB II

EWE AG holds a share of 37.5 percent in the Trianel Borkum II wind farm and a joint venture of the city of Zurich's electricity utility with 24.51 percent. The Stadtwerke-Kooperation Trianel together with 17 Stadtwerke from Germany hold a share of 37.99 percent.

The construction phases of the Trianel Borkum II wind farm are reported on a digital construction journal available under at www.trianel-borkumzwei.de and on Twitter at @ TrianelBorkum2.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

/ /
Trianel GmbH
Krefelder Str. 203
52070 Aachen
www.trianel.com 		EWE AG
Tirpitzstraße 39
26122 Oldenburg
www.ewe.com | www.twitter.com/ewe_ag

Ansprechpartner:
Maik Hünefeld, spokesperson for generation
phone: +49 241 413 20-282
mobile: +49 151 140 89 0 39
email: m.huenefeld@trianel.com		 Ansprechpartner:
Christian Bartsch, spokesperson
phone: +49 441 4805-1811

email: christian.bartsch@ewe.de

Contact Senvion
Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations
Dhaval Vakil
phone: +44 20 3859 3664
mobile: +44 7788 390 185
email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com

Senior Manager Corporate Communications
Katrin Rosendahl
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040
mobile: +49 173 3687 185
email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com		  
 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Senvion S.A.
Key word(s): Energy

27.05.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.
46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 816043

 
End of News DGAP Media

816043  27.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
