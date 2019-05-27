

Senvion and Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II secure project delivery of 200 MW offshore wind farm

Project partners agree to adapt the scope of supply contract

27 May 2019. Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Oldenburg. Senvion and Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG (TWB II) announced today to continue their cooperation. The project partners have agreed on a new supply contract, which will ensure supply of wind turbines for the Trianel Borkum II wind farm. The remaining 17 of the 32 wind turbines are supposed to be delivered in autumn 2019.

"We want to thank our customers of TWB II for the constructive talks. The positive outcome secures the continuation of one of our key offshore projects during these challenging times", says Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion.

"Together with Senvion, we have found a viable solution that ensures the production and on-time delivery of the remaining wind turbines. This enables us to continue the construction phase of the offshore wind farm and start the installation campaign in June", says Klaus Horstick, Commercial Director of Trianel Windpark Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG (TWB II). According to the initial timing the construction was supposed to start in mid-April 2019. By then, 15 of the 32 wind turbines had already been delivered on time and transported to the base port in Eemshaven. "We can come up for the changes in the construction schedule that occurred so far and expect to complete and commission the wind farm as planned by the end of 2019," adds Irina Lucke, Technical Director of TWB II.

Senvion had filed for self-administration on April 2019. The original general contract between Senvion and TWB II therefore had to be adjusted. The service contract with Senvion remains unchanged. TWB II is in direct contractual relationship with subcontractors for the installation of wind turbines.

About TWB II

EWE AG holds a share of 37.5 percent in the Trianel Borkum II wind farm and a joint venture of the city of Zurich's electricity utility with 24.51 percent. The Stadtwerke-Kooperation Trianel together with 17 Stadtwerke from Germany hold a share of 37.99 percent.

The construction phases of the Trianel Borkum II wind farm are reported on a digital construction journal available under at www.trianel-borkumzwei.de and on Twitter at @ TrianelBorkum2.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.