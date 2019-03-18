

Senvion installs the tallest wind turbines in France

Hamburg/Courbevoie: Senvion installs the tallest wind turbines in France for BayWa r.e. With a tip height of 200 metres, the Senvion 3.0M122 wind turbines are currently being installed in the wind farm Les Landes, located in the French department of Haute Vienne.



Olivier Perot, Managing Director of Senvion Europe South, states: "Thanks to its flexible and modular wind turbines portfolio, Senvion is capable to offer BayWa r.e. the most suitable and high-performing wind turbine for the features of this wind farm. We are proud to contribute to the success of this project with the tallest wind turbines in France, which is another milestone for the country's successful energy transition."

"It is a great satisfaction to participate in the construction of the tallest wind turbines in France", says Can Nalbantoglu, Managing Director of BayWa r.e France SAS. "We decided to install wind turbines with such a dimension in order to capture stronger and steadier wind in order to optimize production. In total, the expected electricity production for this wind farm is more than 50 GWh per year, the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 10,000 households."

With an installed capacity of 18 megawatts (MW), the wind farm will save 11,500 metric tons of CO 2 emissions every year.

Senvion's recent projects which include the tallest wind turbines in France, the first offshore wind farm in the Italian Mediterranean Sea as well as the installation of the longest blade in Portugal, demonstrate its capability to be an innovative solutions provider for its customers in the wind industry.





About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



BayWa r.e.:

Across solar and wind, at BayWa r.e we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and used the best. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, wholesaler and provider in energy solutions.

We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide; have brought 2.4 GW of energy online---while managing 5.5 GW of assets in operation. BayWa r.e is a leading supplier to the solar wholesale market. We also have a rapidly growing energy trading business. As an integral part of the EUR16 billion BayWa Group, we work hard every day to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy.

