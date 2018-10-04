Senvion : showcases its robust footprint in India at RE-INVEST 2018

October 3, 2018 Hamburg, New Delhi: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, continues to enhance its India footprint and is taking significant steps to support the country's national goal of achieving energy security. The German company, which entered the Indian market in 2016, is participating at the second Global RE-INVEST India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo, which is organised by the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

With a confirmed order intake of over 700MW from four different customers in the last three quarters and a solid customer response to its 2.3M130 turbines, Senvion has already captured more than 10% market share in the completed auctions. Furthermore, Senvion has been manufacturing wind turbine nacelles in India since its acquisition of Kenersys India Private Limited in Baramati in 2016 and is working on setting up a blade manufacturing facility in Gujarat next year.

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, says: 'We are delighted to be a part of India's flagship renewable energy event, RE-Invest 2018. Over a short span of time, Senvion has been able to establish its position as a credible partner for India's needs in the wind energy sector by successfully providing complete turnkey projects to our local clients. I look forward to the next days, as this is a great platform for us to meet and enhance our ties with the top decision-makers, thought leaders and colleagues from the industry.'

Senvion remains committed to the current government's Make in India and Skill India initiatives while supporting its vision to become a net foreign exchange earner in the sector. Over 80% of Senvion's manufacturing is localized in terms of both buying and making in India. It has over 400 employees in India today, including 150 in the local R&D facility - its largest R&D set-up outside of Germany. This number is set to increase over the coming years.

Kansal added, 'We feel proud to be part of such a fine example of Indo-German cooperation. Our German heritage has helped us build our technical expertise here, as we are now fully equipped to cater for both local and export requirements from our Indian facilities.'

Senior Senvion representatives, including Mr. Amit Kansal, will be present at its stall situated at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Hall No. 3, Stall No. 77. Mr. Kansal will also be participating in various speaker sessions, including today's panel discussion titled 'Winds of Change', being organised by the MNRE at 04:30PM.

