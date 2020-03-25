Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Senzime AB (publ)    SEZI   SE0002478776

SENZIME AB (PUBL)

(SEZI)
  Report
No quotes available
-- SEK   --.--%
04:08aSENZIME PUBL : COVID-19 – Update from Senzime
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
AQ
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senzime publ : COVID-19 – Update from Senzime

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

At Senzime, safety and care for our customers and employees is our top priority. Like most companies, we face the challenge of the spread of COVID-19 (the Coronavirus), and thus closely follow the health guidelines of the Swedish Public Health Authority and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Access to components and production capacity has so far not affected Senzime. We work actively to support customers and partners remotely with the help of digital tools.

Financially, we are on a solid foundation and the company's assessment is that we will be able to deliver products and services without interruption throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The basic need for neuromuscular monitoring has not diminished, although we expect non-emergency surgeries to be postponed in order to accommodate emergency surgeries and allow availability of medical personnel. This could potentially affect demand in the short term, but it is too early to comment on this.

An update of Senzime's situation will be communicated if conditions change.

Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a unique digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph stimulates a peripheral nerve and measures, analyzes and displays in real-time the muscle function in surgical patients who receive NMBAs as part of their general anesthetic.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

Tel: +46 (0)70-813 34 17, email: pia.renaudin@senzime.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets CE- and FDA cleared patient monitoring systems driven by unique algorithms and sensors to closely monitor patients under anesthesia. TetraGraph is a system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph can contribute to shorten hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The vision is a world without anesthesia related complications, where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market (ticker SEZI). FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.seis Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENZIME AB (PUBL)
04:08aSENZIME PUBL : COVID-19 – Update from Senzime
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
AQ
01/07CORRECTION : Senzime receives new major order from South Korea and passes 400 de..
AQ
01/07SENZIME PUBL : receives new mayor order from South Korea and passes 400 delivere..
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : recruits General Manager to lead US operations
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : Launch of TetraGraph Philips Interface
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : Interim report January – September 2019
PU
2019SENZIME PUBL : Interim report January - September 2019
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : New research data proves the value of accurate monitoring of pati..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 10,0 M
EBIT 2019 -33,0 M
Net income 2019 -31,9 M
Finance 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -31,4x
EV / Sales2019 62,8x
EV / Sales2020 18,0x
Capitalization 658 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,70  SEK
Last Close Price 12,55  SEK
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pia Renaudin Chief Executive Officer
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Erik Bergman Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Hampton Chief Scientific Officer
Anders Jacobson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENZIME AB (PUBL)65
MEDTRONIC PLC-29.18%107 682
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.61%37 488
HOYA CORPORATION-2.44%27 764
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.06%22 117
DEXCOM, INC.7.99%21 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group