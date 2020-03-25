Senzime publ : COVID-19 – Update from Senzime

At Senzime, safety and care for our customers and employees is our top priority. Like most companies, we face the challenge of the spread of COVID-19 (the Coronavirus), and thus closely follow the health guidelines of the Swedish Public Health Authority and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Access to components and production capacity has so far not affected Senzime. We work actively to support customers and partners remotely with the help of digital tools.

Financially, we are on a solid foundation and the company's assessment is that we will be able to deliver products and services without interruption throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The basic need for neuromuscular monitoring has not diminished, although we expect non-emergency surgeries to be postponed in order to accommodate emergency surgeries and allow availability of medical personnel. This could potentially affect demand in the short term, but it is too early to comment on this.

An update of Senzime's situation will be communicated if conditions change.

Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a unique digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph stimulates a peripheral nerve and measures, analyzes and displays in real-time the muscle function in surgical patients who receive NMBAs as part of their general anesthetic.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

Tel: +46 (0)70-813 34 17, email: pia.renaudin@senzime.com

