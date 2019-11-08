Senzime publ : Interim report January – September 2019

Financial information third quarter 2019

Net sales amounts to KSEK 2,420 (155)

Income after financial items amounts to KSEK -8,232 (-5,834)

Earnings per share before dilution amounts to SEK -0.15 (-0.12)



The most important event so far during the year was of course the FDA approval of TetraGraph in the US. We can now start sales in the world's largest market, and I look forward to offering TetraGraph to the American Physicians.



In Quarter three the launch of TetraGraph accelerated with regulatory approval in both Korea and Japan. Our distributor in Korea followed up with additional orders and 100 TetraGraph systems were ordered by our Japanese license partner. The start of sales in Japan means that we will receive a milestone payment.



In Europe, intensive work is on-going to establish close and effective collaboration with key distributors in our focus countries Italy, Spain, France, the UK and Germany and the Nordic region.



The employees have a great enthusiasm and the management team is complete since the first of October. I have great confidence in our senior team, which I think is one of the most important prerequisites for successfully launching a new product.



In September our finances were strengthened with approximately SEK 30 million through a directed share issue. This will allow us to accelerate the roll-out of TetraGraph and to make recruitments of key staff in the US.



In the last quarter of the year, the highest priority will be the United States' launch, with the recruitment of a US General Manager who is expected to start in quarter one 2020 when the registration of our subsidiary is final. Market initiatives are already underway with exhibitions during the last quarter, both at the U.S. largest anesthesia Congress ASA's (American Society of Anesthesiology) annual meeting in October and PostGraduate Assembly in Anesthesiology (PGA) in New York in December.



All the essential ingredients for a global roll-out of TetraGraph are now in place and we are ready for the amazing opportunities we are facing.



Uppsala in November 2019, Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB (publ)













For further information, please contact:



Pia Renaudin, verkställande direktör

Tel: +46 70-813 34 17, e-post: pia.renaudin@senzime.com



Erik Bergman, CFO

Tel: +46 73-58 81 59, e-mail: erik.bergman@senzime.com



TO THE EDITORS

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets systems, driven by unique algorithms and sensors, to follow patients ' nervous systems and electrical impulses - before, during and after surgery. The company's solution is called TetraGraph, a medical technology system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow health care guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph contributes to shorter hospitalizations and lower health care costs - in a world where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. The vision is a world without narcotics-related complications. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker SEZI). FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com

This information is insider information that Senzime AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 8, 2019, 08:45.