Senzime publ : Interim report quarter 2, 2018

SENZIME AB (PUBL)
Interim report quarter 2, 2018

08/22/2018

When I summarize the second quarter of 2018, it is gratifying to note that the sale revenue from our TetraGraph system is gaining momentum. We are still in the initial commercialization phase but given the great interest in our products we estimate that we will increase sales significantly in the future. Also gratifying is that we continue associating partners and distributors within new markets. This means that, counting previous distribution and license agreements, we have now started commercialization in 15 markets outside Sweden.

Our strategic goal is to be leaders of the digital transition within anesthesia monitoring that is the current trend within health care. Senzime's solutions are designated to ensure maximum patient benefit, reduce complications associated with surgery and anesthesia, and decrease health care costs. Based on signed agreements and planned expansion in additional markets, we estimate that Senzime is well positioned to achieve these above goals. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion.

Senzime offers no sales estimates but, given the above context, it may still be useful to communicate that the company's working assumption is that our sales will increase from a few million SEK in 2018 to 100 MSEK within a three-year period. The sales will come from a combination of license fees from partner companies as well as from sales of instruments and disposable sensors through our distributors.

In parallel with our own sales, we conduct strategic partnerships. Our collaboration with Philips Healthcare is an example that offers the ability to expand volumes and further increase the intended market. Algorithm and solution upscaling also makes possible expanding the platforms to address further indications.

Overall, it is a very exciting time for Senzime-we have started to build a world-leading patient monitoring company.

Uppsala, August 2018, Lena Söderström, CEO of Senzime AB (publ)

Financial information second quarter 2018

  • Net sales amounts to KSEK 381 (174)
  • Income after financial items amounts to KSEK -5,543 (-2,930).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounts to SEK -0.12 (-0.07).

Financial information January - June 2018

  • Net sales amounts to KSEK 388 (174)
  • Income after financial items amounts to KSEK -9,642 (-6,901).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounts to SEK -0.22 (-0.18).

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Roxhed, CFO

Tel: +46 703-94 94 98, e-mail: jessica.roxhed@senzime.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Senzime

Senzime develops unique patient-oriented monitoring systems that make it possible to assess patients' biochemical and physiological processes before, during and after surgery. The portfolio of technologies includes bedside systems that enable automated and continuous monitoring of life-critical substances such as glucose and lactate in both blood and tissues, as well as systems to monitor patients' neuromuscular function perioperatively and in the intensive care medicine setting. The solutions are designed to ensure maximum patient benefit, reduce complications associated with surgery and anesthesia, and decrease health care costs. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (ticker SEZI). FNCA is Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com

This information is insider information that Senzime AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 22 2018.

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:51:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 4,00 M
EBIT 2018 -21,0 M
Net income 2018 -21,0 M
Debt 2018 16,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 93,7x
EV / Sales 2019 17,0x
Capitalization 359 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lena Carina Söderström Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Jessica Roxhed Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Hampton Chief Scientific Officer
Anders Jacobson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENZIME AB (PUBL)39
MEDTRONIC PLC11.49%122 465
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.70%38 489
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY58.55%28 698
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS3.31%25 204
HOYA CORPORATION12.33%22 494
