Senzime publ : secures the first sales in the US market



In October 2019 Senzime announced that the company's medical device system for monitoring neuromuscular blockade, TetraGraph, had received 510 (k) approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA. Senzime immediately began the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary - Senzime Inc. - which was registered in Florida in early December 2019 at the same time as the recruitment of a head of US operations was initiated. Chris Estes took office as General Manager at the beginning of January 2020 and since then the US organization has been strengthened with a Vice President Sales who leads the direct sales.

' We have built a solid foundation for the commercialization of TetraGraph in the US and it is very good that our processes are in place and that we have received the first orders from customers in the US. The US sales strategy consists of a combination of direct sales through our own sales force and sales via distributors in order to roll out TetraGraph in the fastest and most efficient way in a market comprising a total of almost 50,000 operating rooms.', says Pia Renaudin, CEO Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a unique digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph stimulates a peripheral nerve and measures, analyzes and displays in real-time the muscle function in surgical patients who receive NMBAs as part of their general anesthetic.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

Tel: +46 (0)70-813 34 17, email: pia.renaudin@senzime.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets CE- and FDA cleared patient monitoring systems driven by unique algorithms and sensors to closely monitor patients under anesthesia. TetraGraph is a system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph can contribute to shorten hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The vision is a world without anesthesia related complications, where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasda First North Growth Market (ticker SEZI). FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.seis Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com