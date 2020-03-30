Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Senzime AB (publ)    SEZI   SE0002478776

SENZIME AB (PUBL)

(SEZI)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senzime publ : secures the first sales in the US market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:38am EDT


In October 2019 Senzime announced that the company's medical device system for monitoring neuromuscular blockade, TetraGraph, had received 510 (k) approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA. Senzime immediately began the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary - Senzime Inc. - which was registered in Florida in early December 2019 at the same time as the recruitment of a head of US operations was initiated. Chris Estes took office as General Manager at the beginning of January 2020 and since then the US organization has been strengthened with a Vice President Sales who leads the direct sales.

' We have built a solid foundation for the commercialization of TetraGraph in the US and it is very good that our processes are in place and that we have received the first orders from customers in the US. The US sales strategy consists of a combination of direct sales through our own sales force and sales via distributors in order to roll out TetraGraph in the fastest and most efficient way in a market comprising a total of almost 50,000 operating rooms.',says Pia Renaudin, CEO Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor is a unique digital system designed to address the needs of perioperative monitoring of physiologic data in surgical patients receiving general anesthesia and muscle relaxation using neuromuscular blocking drugs (NMBAs). The TetraGraph stimulates a peripheral nerve and measures, analyzes and displays in real-time the muscle function in surgical patients who receive NMBAs as part of their general anesthetic.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

Tel: +46 (0)70-813 34 17, email: pia.renaudin@senzime.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Senzime

Senzime develops and markets CE- and FDA cleared patient monitoring systems driven by unique algorithms and sensors to closely monitor patients under anesthesia. TetraGraph is a system that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. The goal is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow guidelines and drug recommendations, TetraGraph can contribute to shorten hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The vision is a world without anesthesia related complications, where everyone wakes up safely after surgery. Senzime operates in growing markets that in Europe and the United States are valued in excess of SEK 10 billion. The company's shares are listed on Nasda First North Growth Market (ticker SEZI). FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.seis Certified Adviser for Senzime. www.senzime.com

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENZIME AB (PUBL)
07:38aSENZIME PUBL : secures the first sales in the US market
PU
03/25SENZIME PUBL : COVID-19 – Update from Senzime
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
PU
02/14SENZIME PUBL : Year-End Report 2019
AQ
01/07CORRECTION : Senzime receives new major order from South Korea and passes 400 de..
AQ
01/07SENZIME PUBL : receives new mayor order from South Korea and passes 400 delivere..
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : recruits General Manager to lead US operations
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : Launch of TetraGraph Philips Interface
AQ
2019SENZIME PUBL : Interim report January – September 2019
PU
2019SENZIME PUBL : Interim report January - September 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 10,0 M
EBIT 2019 -33,0 M
Net income 2019 -31,9 M
Finance 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
EV / Sales2019 61,0x
EV / Sales2020 17,4x
Capitalization 640 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,70  SEK
Last Close Price 12,20  SEK
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pia Renaudin Chief Executive Officer
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Erik Bergman Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Hampton Chief Scientific Officer
Anders Jacobson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENZIME AB (PUBL)64
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.77%120 468
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.58%40 470
HOYA CORPORATION-2.44%35 360
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.06%25 583
DEXCOM, INC.20.22%24 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group