Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE (KOSDAQ)  >  Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd    A046890   KR7046890000

SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD

(A046890)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seoul Semiconductor: Future Proof Human Centric Office-Lighting With SunLike is Already Here

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:01am EDT

At Arlandastad in Stockholm, Sweden, the global technology supplier Schaeffler Group has its Nordic headquarters in a four-storey building being renovated in stages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005268/en/

SunLike luminaire made by LedLuks (Photo: Business Wire)

SunLike luminaire made by LedLuks (Photo: Business Wire)

The first floor to be opened after renovation shows carefully designed new lighting environments with the latest LED-technology, SunLike from Seoul Semiconductor. The ergonomically designed LED-luminaires are Plain Spectra from Annell, designed by well-renowned lighting designer Kai Piippo and produced by Ledluks.

The lighting solution with the pleasant and healthy light was chosen by the architect for the project, VIRA Architects in Stockholm. Lighting designers were Lena Sjöström Larsson from VIRA Architects in cooperation with lighting supplier Annell. The result is called Human Centric Lighting.

SunLike™ offers great possibilities, similar to natural light. Good lighting stimulates through creating pleasant, sustainable and effective environments for humans at work − quality of life.

About Schaeffler Group

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping “Mobility for tomorrow” to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD
04:01aSEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Future Proof Human Centric Office-Lighting With SunLike is..
BU
09/05SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Files Patent Litigation Regarding Flash-lights LED of Mobi..
BU
08/27SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : German Court Orders Permanent Injunction and Recall of Eve..
BU
07/31SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Achieves KRW 283.3 Billion in Revenues and KRW 6.6 Billion..
BU
07/23SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Experiments Demonstrate Seoul Semiconductor SunLike Series..
BU
07/11SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Enforces Patents against Mobile Phone and TV Distributors ..
BU
06/14SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : sues Factory Depot Advantages
AQ
06/13SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Files 2nd Patent Litigation against Distributor of Philips..
BU
06/04SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Expands Its European Enforcement and Files Patent Suit aga..
BU
05/29SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Win German Innovation..
BU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 1 149 B
EBIT 2019 69,5 B
Net income 2019 51,5 B
Debt 2019 181 B
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 764x
EV / Sales2020 723x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19 700,00  KRW
Last Close Price 15 300,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chung-Hoon Lee Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Byung-Hak Lee Co-President, VP-CS Center & Director
Sang-Beom Kim Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Byung-Il Jeon Outside Director
Sang-Kyu Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD742
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%19 188
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS22.32%14 104
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION90.19%8 514
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.19.72%7 756
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%7 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group