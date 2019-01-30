Seoul Semiconductor : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Seoul
Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator
of LED products and technology, today announced 2018 fiscal year
consolidated revenue of KRW 1194.2 billion, operating profit of KRW 99
billion, and net income of KRW 65.4 billion to report two year
consecutive sales growth.
Financial Results of Seoul Semiconductor
As a result of stabilization of Seoul Semiconductor’s new manufacturing
plant in Vietnam and improved product mix, the consolidated fourth
quarter revenue increased by 6% year-over-year (YoY) to KRW 300.6
billion, while operating profit amounted to KRW 36.2 billion exceeding
market consensus of KRW 28.9 billion, rising 79% YoY.
The rise in revenue was due to an increase in global TV customer demand
of its differentiated technology WICOP, an innovative product line of
package-less LEDs. For automotive headlamp lighting, its revenue
achieved strong double-digit growth as Seoul Semiconductor actively
responded to the customer needs for high power and reliability by
delivering advanced technology nPola which delivers more than ten times
the output of conventional LEDs.
Seoul Semiconductor expect to achieve sales of KRW 280 billion to 300
billion for this first-quarter suggesting YoY growth to continue through
stable operation of its four manufacturing sites in Korea, China,
Vietnam and US. Seoul expects further process innovation, production of
new technology products and stabilization of its new plant to deliver
superior cost advantage and pricing competitiveness leading to further
rise of sales and profits for the year.
Seoul Semiconductor’s production lines are already set up to start to
manufacture its new high value-added technologies such as IR (Infrared)
LEDs and VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) which can be
used for iris scan, facial recognition and autonomous driving.
Seoul Semiconductor looks forward to soon introducing its innovative
offering of Micro LED products to drive next-generation display market
and contribute to the future sales and profit. It also plans to expand
its customer base by launching LED Drivers with Acrich technology.
“Seoul Semiconductor achieved outstanding revenue growth despite the
intensifying competition and market reversing to negative growth last
year. Our growth was possible due to constantly focusing on R&D even
during difficult times and strengthened its global sales network. We
will continue to create value for customers and shareholders by
delivering growth as a leading global provider of LED solutions,” said
Ki Bum Nam, sales and marketing vice president of Seoul Semiconductor.
About Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor develops and
commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty
lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED
manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor
holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and
mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the
world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling
human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a
simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color
uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen
density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest
24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED
technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies
from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED
product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten
times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color
gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information,
please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.
