SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO LTD
Seoul Semiconductor : SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Adopted by JingDong for New LED Desk Lamps in China

01/03/2019

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, today announced that the leading Chinese e-commerce company JingDong (www.jd.com) has adopted Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for its first desk lamp product line. The new desk lamps are part of the JingDong ‘Jingzao’ brand lighting products, and feature a human-centric lighting design enabled by the SunLike Series LEDs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005668/en/

JingDong ‘Beijing’ brand LED desk lamp with SunLike Series LEDs of Seoul Semiconductor (Graphic: Bus ...

JingDong ‘Beijing’ brand LED desk lamp with SunLike Series LEDs of Seoul Semiconductor (Graphic: Business Wire)

SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, delivering human-centric lighting that lowers the blue light peak common in conventional LEDs. Light sources with SunLike LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight.

The new Jingzao LED desk lamps with SunLike LEDs incorporate technology that enables users to control the color temperature of the light source according to their needs, delivering light that eases eye strain, helps maintain stable human circadian rhythms, and reduces the risk of myopia for children. This is the first LED desk lamp independently developed by JingDong, which has adopted SunLike technology to provide consumers with the safest and healthiest light, and popularize the concept of healthy lighting to the public.

“We are proud that our innovative SunLike Series LEDs are being applied in JingDong’s first LED desk lamps, and that we can help to increase eye safety and comfort, especially for children,” said MinSu Son, marketing vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “SunLike Series LEDs have achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks.”

“Several lighting manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and North America have adopted the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for their advanced lighting designs. SunLike LEDs also have been recognized in innovative technology for human-centric lighting from worldwide lighting awards held recently in China, Germany and the US. We are proud to deliver the benefits of our SunLike Series LEDs to our customer, JingDong,” added Son.

SunLike series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, which defines its original concept as “the light closest to the sun for human well-being.” TRI-R technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by a white LED light source. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.

To learn more about the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, please visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/Sunlike/

To learn more about JingDong’s new LED desk lamps, please visit: https://item.jd.com/100001705917.html

About the JingDong brand ‘Jingzao’

‘Jingzao’ is a self-owned brand of JingDong (JD.com), announced on January 17th this year. With an integrated product supply chain, JD.com offers high quality and cost-effective products that meet consumer’s needs for home and living, including: electronics, office supplies, clothing, handbags, shoes, goods for beauty and baby, and more. JingDong is committed to achieving better prices for high-end products and better quality for mass-produced products.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.


© Business Wire 2019
