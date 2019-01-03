Seoul Semiconductor : SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Adopted by JingDong for New LED Desk Lamps in China

Seoul
Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator
of LED products and technology, today announced that the leading Chinese
e-commerce company JingDong (www.jd.com)
has adopted Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs
for its first desk lamp product line. The new desk lamps are part of the
JingDong ‘Jingzao’ brand lighting products, and feature a human-centric
lighting design enabled by the SunLike Series LEDs.
JingDong ‘Beijing’ brand LED desk lamp with SunLike Series LEDs of Seoul Semiconductor (Graphic: Business Wire)
SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs produce light that closely matches
the spectrum of natural sunlight, delivering human-centric lighting that
lowers the blue light peak common in conventional LEDs. Light sources
with SunLike LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they
would appear in natural sunlight.
The new Jingzao LED desk lamps with SunLike LEDs incorporate technology
that enables users to control the color temperature of the light source
according to their needs, delivering light that eases eye strain, helps
maintain stable human circadian rhythms, and reduces the risk of myopia
for children. This is the first LED desk lamp independently developed by
JingDong, which has adopted SunLike technology to provide consumers with
the safest and healthiest light, and popularize the concept of healthy
lighting to the public.
“We are proud that our innovative SunLike Series LEDs are being applied
in JingDong’s first LED desk lamps, and that we can help to increase eye
safety and comfort, especially for children,” said MinSu Son, marketing
vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “SunLike Series LEDs have
achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the
International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source
with no photo-biological risks.”
“Several lighting manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and North America have
adopted the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for their advanced
lighting designs. SunLike LEDs also have been recognized in innovative
technology for human-centric lighting from worldwide lighting awards
held recently in China, Germany and the US. We are proud to deliver the
benefits of our SunLike Series LEDs to our customer, JingDong,” added
Son.
SunLike series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the
combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology
and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, which defines its original
concept as “the light closest to the sun for human well-being.” TRI-R
technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by
a white LED light source. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba
Material Co., Ltd.
To learn more about the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, please
visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/Sunlike/
To learn more about JingDong’s new LED desk lamps, please visit: https://item.jd.com/100001705917.html
About the JingDong brand ‘Jingzao’
‘Jingzao’ is a self-owned brand of JingDong (JD.com),
announced on January 17th this year. With an integrated
product supply chain, JD.com offers high quality and cost-effective
products that meet consumer’s needs for home and living, including:
electronics, office supplies, clothing, handbags, shoes, goods for
beauty and baby, and more. JingDong is committed to achieving better
prices for high-end products and better quality for mass-produced
products.
About Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive,
general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As
the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive
market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a
wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products
such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a
next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for
circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which
provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture
level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver
Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's
first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including
all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit
fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate
technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional
LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more
than 90% NTSC.
