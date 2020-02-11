Log in
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEPJ)
Sephaku : Dealings in securities by a director (Rights Offer)- Neil Crafford Lazarus

02/11/2020 | 05:23am EST

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459

("SepHold" or "the Company")

Dealings in securities by a director pursuant to the Company's Rights Offer

Shareholders are referred to the finalisation announcement released by the Company on 23 January 2020 in respect of its rights offer ("Rights Offer") and are advised that Mr Neil Crafford-Lazarus has elected to follow the Rights allocated to him in respect of the Rights Offer.

In compliance with paragraph 3.64(g) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

Name of director:

Nature of transaction:

Nature of interest:

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66: Date of transaction:

Number of Rights allocated and accepted: Price per share (Rights Offer Price):

Total value of shares acquired:

Centurion

11 February 2020

Neil Crafford-Lazarus (Executive Director) Off-market purchase of ordinary shares on acceptance of the Rights allocated in terms of the Rights Offer

Direct beneficial

Yes

7 February 2020

524 906

81.0 cents per share R425 174

_______________________________________________________________________

Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu

Sephaku Holdings

Investor Relations

012 612 0210

Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sephaku Cement) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa.

www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:22:03 UTC
