Sephaku : Dealings in securities by a director (Rights Offer)- Neil Crafford Lazarus

Sephaku Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP
ISIN: ZAE000138459
("SepHold" or "the Company")
Dealings in securities by a director pursuant to the Company's Rights Offer
Shareholders are referred to the finalisation announcement released by the Company on 23 January 2020 in respect of its rights offer ("Rights Offer") and are advised that Mr Neil Crafford-Lazarus has elected to follow the Rights allocated to him in respect of the Rights Offer.
In compliance with paragraph 3.64(g) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:
Name of director:
Nature of transaction:
Nature of interest:
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66: Date of transaction:
Number of Rights allocated and accepted: Price per share (Rights Offer Price):
Total value of shares acquired:
Centurion
11 February 2020
Neil Crafford-Lazarus (Executive Director) Off-market purchase of ordinary shares on acceptance of the Rights allocated in terms of the Rights Offer
Direct beneficial
Yes
7 February 2020
524 906
81.0 cents per share R425 174
Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu
Sephaku Holdings
Investor Relations
012 612 0210
Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd
About Sephaku Holdings Limited
Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sephaku Cement) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa.
