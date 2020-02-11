Sephaku : Dealings in securities by a director (Rights Offer)- Neil Crafford Lazarus

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459

("SepHold" or "the Company")

Dealings in securities by a director pursuant to the Company's Rights Offer

Shareholders are referred to the finalisation announcement released by the Company on 23 January 2020 in respect of its rights offer ("Rights Offer") and are advised that Mr Neil Crafford-Lazarus has elected to follow the Rights allocated to him in respect of the Rights Offer.

In compliance with paragraph 3.64(g) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: