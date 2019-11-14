Sephaku : FY2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 0 11/14/2019 | 04:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 20 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Disclaimer The information contained in this presentation is the responsibility of the directors of Sephaku Holdings and has not been subject to any independent audit or review and may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those concerning: Sephaku Holdings' strategy; the economic outlook for the industry; production; cash costs and other operating results; growth prospects and outlook for Sephaku Holdings' operations, individually or in the aggregate; liquidity and capital resources and expenditure; and the outcome and consequences of any pending litigation proceedings. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect Sephaku Holdings' current expectations concerning future results, events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "target", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "project" ,"foresee", "forecast", "likely", "should", "planned", "may", "estimated", "potential" or similar words and phrases. Similarly, statements concerning Sephaku Holdings' objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect Sephaku Holdings' actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions and expectations contained herein are fair and reasonable, it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by Sephaku Holdings or any subsidiary or affiliate of Sephaku Holdings with respect to the fairness, completeness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of any information and opinions contained herein. In particular, certain of the financial information contained herein has been derived from sources such as accounts maintained by management of Sephaku Holdings in the ordinary course of business, which have not been independently verified or audited. Neither Sephaku Holdings nor any of its respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents, or any action taken by you or any of your officers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of the this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Although Sephaku Holdings believes that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect, and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Sephaku Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 1 2 3 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OUTLOOK 2 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 WE ARE WELL - POSITIONED & READY FOR UPSIDE BECAUSE …. 1 2 3 We have fully optimised our Aganang integrated plant Our cement prices are firming Our margins are improving There are 'demand green shoots' through several significant civil construction projects 3 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 1 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Métier's strategic footprint expansion supporting sales volume PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW ▪ Strategy to create a geographically diversified plant footprint to Base tonnage New tonnage Number of plants ensure the achievement of optimal volumes ▪ The subsidiary has adopted a hybrid, cost-effective model for plant expansion encompassing greenfield investments in new plants, brownfield acquisitions, mobile plants for short-term projects and relocation of plants from terminating projects to newly identified nodes ▪ YoY volume decrease of 9.7% due to low demand - 15.7% decrease in KZN volumes exacerbated by the suspension of several significant construction projects - Gauteng volumes 1.4% lower supported by the 12th and 13th plants commissioned in April 2017 & August 2018 respectively • Like for like : Gauteng volumes would have decreased by 12% ▪ Métier continues to identify new demand nodes in the two markets - Subsidiary commissioned a new (14th ) KZN plant in mid-July which contributed 1.1% to total interim volumes 11 12 13 14 - 15th plant located in Gauteng commissioned during first week of October 5 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Métier's response to the tough trading environment Challenge : Low pricing and inflationary cost increases Continuous cost management initiatives focused on:

Regular engagement with suppliers to negotiate for lower price increases Ongoing focus on optimal routing and enhanced efficiency per truck Reduced employee headcount during the interim

Challenge : Declining volumes Identification of new demand nodes in the KZN and Gauteng markets Challenge : Customer credit default risk Continued implementation of stricter terms to minimise defaults

Risk has been significantly decreased and Métier has maximum insurance on its book value 6 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW SepCem's bulk pricing increasing in double digits Indexed average pricing per tonne of cement 115 110 105 100 95 90 Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19 Average 100 102 102 101 101 101 101 101 101 102 102 102 104 107 107 108 106 106 107 106 105 Bag 100 103 102 102 101 101 102 102 103 103 102 102 103 108 107 107 106 106 107 104 104 Bulk 100 104 104 104 103 103 101 101 101 102 102 103 110 108 110 112 110 109 111 112 114 Historical bulk pricing erosion since 2015 has enabled the growth of blenders

SepCem's monthly bulk pricing has improved by double digits since January 2019

SepCem increased bulk and bagged cement pricing by 8% - 10% in January and February respectively Second price increase in July of 2.5% - 3.5% include 1.5% - 2.5% for carbon tax recovery based on the cement strength

Strategic supply of competitively priced Falcon brand in selected markets against blenders and imports has resulted in the declining average price trend for the year 7 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 SepCem's Falcon brand launched to combat import volumes PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW 400000 17 350000 16 300000 15 Tonnes 250000 14 USD/ZAR 200000 13 150000 100000 12 50000 11 0 10 Source: SARS Quarterly import tonnage Average quarterly USD/ZAR rate Cement imports continue to increase and projected to increase to over 1 million tonnes for the year ending December 2019

September YTD at 745 Kt with 92% from Vietnam and 71% landed through Durban

Cement industry has applied for safeguard protection tariffs with ITAC against all imports of cement and clinker

Basis for application is the cost of producing cement in South Africa that is approximately 45% higher than importing countries due to regulatory and legislative requirements including carbon tax Tariff to be flat and not country specific Decision on tariffs expected by end of H1 2020

SepCem best placed to benefit from a decrease of imports in KZN 8 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW SepCem's response to operating challenges Challenge : Influx of imported cement SepCem's Falcon brand is competitively priced and expected to recover coastal volumes Challenge : Coal high pricing and poor quality SepCem has secured a good quality coal source at competitive prices to improve cost of sales Challenge : Downward pressure on profitability margins

: SepCem well - advanced in concluding negotiations with the project loan consortium for reshaping to better align to the business's operating phase Challenge : Liquidation of mining contractor SepCem has appointed a new mining contractor to replace Diesel Power who filed for liquidation in October

Diesel Power's contract was due for renewal in November therefore SepCem was well advanced in the tender process for the new mining contract Termination of the mining contract did not have any material impact on SepCem's operations

9 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Negative earnings mainly due to declining sales volumes FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE GROUP Net earnings after tax of (R7,7) million

FY2019 : R26,5 million

Headline earnings per share at (4.11) cents

FY2019 : 12.59 cents

SepCem equity accounted earnings of (R7,8) million

FY2019 : R20,8 million

Head office cost management initiative results in the 26% YoY MÉTIER Sales revenue of R425,8 million

FY2019 : R467,9 million

EBITDA margin of 7.0%

FY2019 : 8.3%

EBIT margin of 4.0%

FY2019 : 6.9%

Net earnings after tax of R7,7 million

FY2019 : R20,3 million

SEPCEM SepCem has a December year-end as a subsidiary of Dangote Cement PLC. Sales revenue of R997 million

FY2018 : R1,2 billion

EBITDA margin of 15.2%

FY2018 : 22.0%

EBIT margin of 6.2%

FY2018 : 14.6%

Net earnings after tax of (R21,6) million

FY2018 : R44,9 million

11 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 Métier's strategic plant footprint expansion supports volumes Group statement of comprehensive income (R'000) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Operating expenses Operating profit Equity accounted profit/(loss) Net loss 425 795 467 999 -265 992 -286 821 159 803 181 178 -152 120 -160 418 9 536 22 711 -7 765 16 199 -7 703 26 524 ▪ Métier's revenue 9% lower YoY at R425,8 million - 9.7% decrease in concrete sales volumes and flat pricing at -0.3% YoY - Cost of sales decreased by 6% due to the decline in sales volumes ▪ Decrease in SepCem equity accounted earnings by R24 million to a R7,8 million loss due to significant decrease in H1 sales volumes resulting from ; - Lower national demand - Increased cement imports with over 70% landing at Durban port thereby impacting SepCem's KZN volumes - Increased competition from blenders in selected inland markets -400 000 -300 000 -200 000 -100 000 0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 30 September 2019 unaudited ▪ Net group loss after tax of R8,4 million compared to R26,5 million profit for the interim ended September 2018 12 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Declining volumes and flat pricing reduces Métier profitability Indexed average pricing and cost comparison 120 100 80 60 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY2019 FY2020 Total volumes - m³ 100 98 102 92 Average selling price(ASP) - ZAR /m³ 100 102 103 103 Raw material cost - ZAR /m³ 100 103 107 109 Material & transport cost as % of ASP 100 101 104 106 Transport cost - ZAR / m³ 100 104 108 114 Margin over material & delivery - ZAR/m³ 100 94 87 79 ▪ Profitability negatively impacted by prevailing concrete trading conditions characterised by declining demand - Margin over material and delivery 21% lower than interim ended September 2016 against transport cost increase of 14% • Transport cost approximately 21% of material and transport cost ▪ Low profitability has impacted bank debt covenants 13 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 SepHold's initiative to reduce head office expenses FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SepHold reduced expenses by 27% YoY to R7,5 million

Expenses at R10,2 million for the six months period ended September 2018

Reduction in expenses due to

Decrease in the CEO's salary Decrease in headcount

Total expenses target of R18,4 million by 31 March 2020 SepHold expenses profile (ZAR million) 5 072 5 240 4 754 7 131 2 238 18 462 20 045 18 202 16 172 Non - cash expenses 14 858 Cash expenses F Y 2 0 1 6 F Y 2 0 1 7 F Y 2 0 1 8 F Y 2 0 1 9 F Y 2 0 2 0 E S T I M A T E 14 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 Group focused on reducing gearing Métier bank debt profile (ZAR million) Term loan balance Revolving loan balance 137 139 100 81 80 136 90 111116 80 41 23 31 March 2015 31 March 2016 31 March 2017 31 March 2018 31 March 2019 31 October 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Métier term loan debt at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 3.49% has been decreasing by 11% annually since FY2015 from R 137 million

Outstanding balance of R23 million at 31 October 2019 Final instalment to be paid in April 2020.

R100 million revolving facility (RCF) at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 4%

Repaid R10 million capital debt resulting in a total outstanding balance R90 million balance by 30 October 2019

Métier's debt service for CY 2019 is R48 million

Requisite debt to EBITDA ratio of between 2.0 - 2.5 times cannot be achieved without an equity cure

SepHold intends to propose a non- renounceable partially underwritten rights issue to raise approximately R50 million before the end of the calendar 15 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 SepCem focus on attaining an appropriate debt structure SepCem project debt profile (R billion) 2,4 2,1 1,8 1,6 1,52 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 H1 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SepCem had reduced debt capital by R94 million resulting in a balance of R1,52 by end of June 2019

Total debt payments R187 million including R 93 million in interest payment

Dangote Cement PLC quasi-equity loan balance at R531 million at JIBAR plus 4%

quasi-equity loan balance at R531 million at JIBAR plus 4% SepCem's cash generative capacity has enabled management to renegotiate the project loan terms subject to acceptance by the lenders' consortium;

SepCem to make a R200 million voluntary prepayment by end of November 2019 without amending the tenor of the facility The R200 million pre-payment will be applied equally by R25 million over the next eight quarterly capital instalments The lenders to amend the debt service cover ratio from 1.3x to a cumulative debt service cover ratio of 1.5x

16 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 SepCem Q3 2019 post- period performance FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Third quarter performance for the period ended 30 September 2019 indicating improvement in volumes SepCem Q3 volumes 16% higher than achieved in Q2 and 8% lower YoY

August and September volumes were flat and 6% higher respectively YoY Falcon brand introduced to strategically combat imports and the proliferation of blenders in key inland markets Industry sales volumes estimated to be 10% - 12% lower in Q1 2019

Revenue decreased to R567 million (Q3 2018:R637 million) due to lower sales volumes

SepCem second price increase was implemented in July of 2.5% - 3.5% inclusive of 1.5% - 2.5% for carbon tax recovery

SepCem increased prices by 8% - 10% per tonne in January for bulk and February for bagged cement

Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;

Several large SOE's have recently announced the intention to increase infrastructure tenders, including ACSA, Eskom,

Transnet and SANRAL Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in

KwaZulu-Natal Lesotho Highland water project has commenced construction Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports

17 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 3 OUTLOOK OUTLOOK Cement industry demand estimation 2019 - 2023 Demand estimate : Econometrix model 14 000 000 13 500 000 13 403 685 13 237 663 12 969 887 592 421 13 000 000 927 809 12 611 245 Tonnes 12 684 952 580 805 12 521 789 569 417 12 500 000 624 901 1 007 177 12 000 000 11 500 000 11 000 000 876 613 344 535 082 242 12 475 11 514 11 986 12 115 12 389 12 645 10 500 000 2018E 2019E 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Domestic produced Imports Total Sources - Econometrix cement model October 2019 & Quarterly cement outlook Q4 Cement sales by the industry are still not available, therefore SepCem utilises the Econometrix model for reference. Industry cement demand estimates Y-o-Y;

Y-o-Y; Q1 was -8.3% and Q2 was -7.2% to approximately 2,73 million tonnes. Domestically produced cement expected to be 7.7% lower and imports to increase by 8.6% resulting in 6.6% decrease in estimated total demand

Demand growth expected to be approximately 0.7% annually for 2020 and 2021 if government interventions fail to materialise

Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;

Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in KwaZulu-Natal Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports

19 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 OUTLOOK Private infrastructure investment waning 50 Building plans passed vs completed 40,4 Y-o-Y growth rate 40 33,6 30 ∆% 20 16 10,4 -Y 10 Y-o 0 6 3,2 -9,7 -8,5 -2 -3 -10 -15,9 -7,5 -9,3 -11,4 -20 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 Total building plans passed Total building plans completed "Civil postponements edged higher in August, up by 136 percent compared to the same month in 2018, and was higher than the monthly average in the first 7 months of the year. ACSA, Amatola Water, Cape Town Administration, and National Department of Health were responsible for postponing several projects during the month, mostly affecting Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape. Apart from the increase in August, overall postponements in the civil industry are still lower by 19 percent for the year (January - August) compared to last year, but the trend has turned more negative with the postponement rate (number of projects postponed in relation to the number of tenders issued) rising to an average of 7.9 percent in the 12 months up to August 2019, from 7.2 percent as at July 2019." Industry Insight, Construction Monitor - September 2019 Sharp deterioration in building plans passed in Q2 2019 to -15.9% y/y, from -3.0% y/y in Q1 2019

-15.9% y/y, from -3.0% y/y in Q1 2019 Q2 heavily driven by a very weak -22.2% y/y in June, which was mainly as a result of the -40.5% y/y fall in plans passed for the office and banking space: a sector which remains heavily over-supplied Data for the square metres of building plans passed for Q2 decreased 15% y/y, following a decrease of 3% y/y in Q1 2019. This is considered a clear indication of the loss of confidence

Plans completed increased by 40.4% in Q2 2019, from a high 33.6% in Q1 2019 - probably buoyed by large retail and office space projects being completed

The lukewarm levels of forecasted domestic economic growth until the end of 2022 indicates an outlook for the construction sector in the private sector that is relatively bleak.

There is unlikely to be a real improvement in building activity until such time as general business and consumer confidence improves meaningfully

Sources : Econometrix - Quarterly cement outlook - Q4 2019 ; Stats SA - Preliminary selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions ,June 2019 . Industry Insight - Construction Monitor (September 2019) 20 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 OUTLOOK Constrained trading environment for the next 6 to 12 months The group will be focussing on:

optimising sales reach from the increased Metier plant footprint concluding the proposed rights issue to relieve Métier debt covenant pressure concluding SepCem's project loan reshaping concluding the head office cost cutting initiative evaluating potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value

21 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS 14 November 2019 2019 Sakhile Ndlovu Investor relations officer Tel: +27 12 612 0210 Email: sakhile@sephold.co.za Website: www.sephakuholdings.com Attachments Original document

