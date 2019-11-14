Sephaku : FY2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
11/14/2019 | 04:00am EST
INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Disclaimer
The information contained in this presentation is the responsibility of the directors of Sephaku Holdings and has not been subject to any independent audit or review and may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those concerning: Sephaku Holdings' strategy; the economic outlook for the industry; production; cash costs and other operating results; growth prospects and outlook for Sephaku Holdings' operations, individually or in the aggregate; liquidity and capital resources and expenditure; and the outcome and consequences of any pending litigation proceedings.
These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect Sephaku Holdings' current expectations concerning future results, events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "target", "aim", "expect",
"anticipate", "intend", "project" ,"foresee", "forecast", "likely", "should", "planned", "may", "estimated", "potential" or similar words and phrases.
Similarly, statements concerning Sephaku Holdings' objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect Sephaku Holdings' actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions and expectations contained herein are fair and reasonable, it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by Sephaku Holdings or any subsidiary or affiliate of Sephaku Holdings with respect to the fairness, completeness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of any information and opinions contained herein. In particular, certain of the financial information contained herein has been derived from sources such as accounts maintained by management of Sephaku Holdings in the ordinary course of business, which have not been independently verified or audited.
Neither Sephaku Holdings nor any of its respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents, or any action taken by you or any of your officers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of the this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Although Sephaku Holdings believes that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect, and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Sephaku Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
OUTLOOK
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
WE ARE WELL - POSITIONED & READY FOR UPSIDE BECAUSE ….
We have fully optimised our Aganang integrated plant
Declining volumes and flat pricing reduces Métier profitability
Indexed average pricing and cost comparison
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY2019
FY2020
Total volumes - m³
92
Average selling price(ASP) - ZAR /m³
Raw material cost - ZAR /m³
Material & transport cost as % of ASP
Transport cost - ZAR / m³
Margin over material & delivery - ZAR/m³
▪ Profitability negatively impacted by prevailing concrete trading conditions characterised by declining demand
- Margin over material and delivery 21% lower than interim ended September 2016 against transport cost increase of 14%
• Transport cost approximately 21% of material and transport cost ▪ Low profitability has impacted bank debt covenants
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
SepHold's initiative to reduce head office expenses
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
SepHold reduced expenses by 27% YoY to R7,5 million
Expenses at R10,2 million for the six months period ended September 2018
Reduction in expenses due to
Decrease in the CEO's salary
Decrease in headcount
Total expenses target of R18,4 million by 31 March 2020
SepHold expenses profile (ZAR million)
Cash expenses
14 November 2019
Group focused on reducing gearing
Métier bank debt profile (ZAR million)
Term loan balance
Revolving loan balance
31 March 2015
31 March 2016
31 March 2017
31 March 2018
31 March 2019
31 October 2019
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
Métier term loan debt at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 3.49% has been decreasing by 11% annually since FY2015 from R 137 million
Outstanding balance of R23 million at 31 October 2019
Final instalment to be paid in April 2020.
R100 million revolving facility (RCF) at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 4%
Repaid R10 million capital debt resulting in a total outstanding balance R90 million balance by 30 October 2019
Métier's debt service for CY 2019 is R48 million
Requisite debt to EBITDA ratio of between 2.0 - 2.5 times cannot be achieved without an equity cure
SepHold intends to propose a non- renounceable partially underwritten rights issue to raise approximately R50 million before the end of the calendar
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
SepCem focus on attaining an appropriate debt structure
SepCem project debt profile (R billion)
FY 2015
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
H1 2019
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
SepCem had reduced debt capital by R94 million resulting in a balance of R1,52 by end of June 2019
Total debt payments R187 million including R 93 million in interest payment
Dangote Cement PLC quasi-equity loan balance at R531 million at JIBAR plus 4%
SepCem's cash generative capacity has enabled management to renegotiate the project loan terms subject to acceptance by the lenders' consortium;
SepCem to make a R200 million voluntary prepayment by end of November 2019 without amending the tenor of the facility
The R200 million pre-payment will be applied equally by R25 million over the next eight quarterly capital instalments
The lenders to amend the debt service cover ratio from 1.3x to a cumulative debt service cover ratio of 1.5x
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
SepCem Q3 2019 post- period performance
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Third quarter performance for the period ended 30 September 2019 indicating improvement in volumes
SepCem Q3 volumes 16% higher than achieved in Q2 and 8% lower YoY
August and September volumes were flat and 6% higher respectively YoY
Falcon brand introduced to strategically combat imports and the proliferation of blenders in key inland markets
Industry sales volumes estimated to be 10% - 12% lower in Q1 2019
Revenue decreased to R567 million (Q3 2018:R637 million) due to lower sales volumes
SepCem second price increase was implemented in July of 2.5% - 3.5% inclusive of 1.5% - 2.5% for carbon tax recovery
SepCem increased prices by 8% - 10% per tonne in January for bulk and February for bagged cement
Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;
Several large SOE's have recently announced the intention to increase infrastructure tenders, including ACSA, Eskom,
Transnet and SANRAL
Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in
KwaZulu-Natal
Lesotho Highland water project has commenced construction
Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
3 OUTLOOK
OUTLOOK
Cement industry demand estimation 2019 - 2023
Demand estimate : Econometrix model
12 611 245
2018E
2019E
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
Domestic produced
Imports
Total
Sources - Econometrix cement model October 2019 & Quarterly cement outlook Q4
Cement sales by the industry are still not available, therefore SepCem utilises the Econometrix model for reference. Industry cement demand estimates Y-o-Y;
Q1 was -8.3% and Q2 was -7.2% to approximately 2,73 million tonnes.
Domestically produced cement expected to be 7.7% lower and imports to increase by 8.6% resulting in 6.6% decrease in estimated total demand
Demand growth expected to be approximately 0.7% annually for 2020 and 2021 if government interventions fail to materialise
Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;
Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in KwaZulu-Natal
Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
OUTLOOK
Private infrastructure investment waning
Building plans passed vs completed
2017Q4
2018Q1
2018Q2
2018Q3
2018Q4
2019Q1
2019Q2
Total building plans passed
Total building plans completed
"Civil postponements edged higher in August, up by 136 percent compared to the same month in 2018, and was higher than the monthly average in the first 7 months of the year. ACSA, Amatola Water, Cape Town Administration, and National Department of Health were responsible for postponing several projects during the month, mostly affecting Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Apart from the increase in August, overall postponements in the civil industry are still lower by 19 percent for the year (January - August) compared to last year, but the trend has turned more negative with the postponement rate (number of projects postponed in relation to the number of tenders issued) rising to an average of 7.9 percent in the 12 months up to August 2019, from 7.2 percent as at July 2019."
Industry Insight, Construction Monitor - September 2019
Sharp deterioration in building plans passed in Q2 2019 to -15.9% y/y, from -3.0% y/y in Q1 2019
Q2 heavily driven by a very weak -22.2% y/y in June, which was mainly as a result of the -40.5% y/y fall in plans passed for the office and banking space: a sector which remains heavily over-supplied
Data for the square metres of building plans passed for Q2 decreased 15% y/y, following a decrease of 3% y/y in Q1 2019. This is considered a clear indication of the loss of confidence
Plans completed increased by 40.4% in Q2 2019, from a high 33.6% in Q1 2019 - probably buoyed by large retail and office space projects being completed
The lukewarm levels of forecasted domestic economic growth until the end of 2022 indicates an outlook for the construction sector in the private sector that is relatively bleak.
There is unlikely to be a real improvement in building activity until such time as general business and consumer confidence improves meaningfully
Sources : Econometrix - Quarterly cement outlook - Q4 2019 ; Stats SA - Preliminary selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions ,June 2019 . Industry Insight - Construction Monitor (September 2019)
FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
14 November 2019
OUTLOOK
Constrained trading environment for the next 6 to 12 months
The group will be focussing on:
optimising sales reach from the increased Metier plant footprint
concluding the proposed rights issue to relieve Métier debt covenant pressure
concluding SepCem's project loan reshaping
concluding the head office cost cutting initiative
evaluating potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value
