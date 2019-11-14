Log in
Sephaku : FY2020 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

0
11/14/2019 | 04:00am EST

20

INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is the responsibility of the directors of Sephaku Holdings and has not been subject to any independent audit or review and may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those concerning: Sephaku Holdings' strategy; the economic outlook for the industry; production; cash costs and other operating results; growth prospects and outlook for Sephaku Holdings' operations, individually or in the aggregate; liquidity and capital resources and expenditure; and the outcome and consequences of any pending litigation proceedings.

These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect Sephaku Holdings' current expectations concerning future results, events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "target", "aim", "expect",

"anticipate", "intend", "project" ,"foresee", "forecast", "likely", "should", "planned", "may", "estimated", "potential" or similar words and phrases.

Similarly, statements concerning Sephaku Holdings' objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect Sephaku Holdings' actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions and expectations contained herein are fair and reasonable, it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by Sephaku Holdings or any subsidiary or affiliate of Sephaku Holdings with respect to the fairness, completeness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of any information and opinions contained herein. In particular, certain of the financial information contained herein has been derived from sources such as accounts maintained by management of Sephaku Holdings in the ordinary course of business, which have not been independently verified or audited.

Neither Sephaku Holdings nor any of its respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents, or any action taken by you or any of your officers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of the this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Although Sephaku Holdings believes that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect, and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Sephaku Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

1

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

1

2

3

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

OUTLOOK

2

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

WE ARE WELL - POSITIONED & READY FOR UPSIDE BECAUSE ….

1

2

3

We have fully optimised our Aganang integrated plant

Our cement prices are firming

Our margins are improving

There are 'demand green shoots' through several

significant civil construction projects

3

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

1 PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Métier's strategic footprint expansion supporting sales volume

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Strategy to create a geographically diversified plant footprint to

Base tonnage

New tonnage

Number of plants

ensure the achievement of optimal volumes

The subsidiary has adopted a hybrid, cost-effective model for plant

expansion encompassing greenfield investments in new plants,

brownfield acquisitions, mobile plants for short-term projects and

relocation of plants from terminating projects to newly identified

nodes

YoY volume decrease of 9.7% due to low demand

- 15.7% decrease in KZN volumes exacerbated by the

suspension of several significant construction projects

- Gauteng volumes 1.4% lower supported by the 12th and 13th

plants commissioned in April 2017 & August 2018 respectively

Like for like : Gauteng volumes would have decreased by

12%

Métier continues to identify new demand nodes in the two markets

- Subsidiary commissioned a new (14th ) KZN plant in mid-July

which contributed 1.1% to total interim volumes

11

12

13

14

- 15th plant located in Gauteng commissioned during first week of

October

5 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

PERFORMANCE

OVERVIEW

Métier's response to the tough trading environment

Challenge : Low pricing and inflationary cost increases

  • Continuous cost management initiatives focused on:
    • Regular engagement with suppliers to negotiate for lower price increases
    • Ongoing focus on optimal routing and enhanced efficiency per truck
    • Reduced employee headcount during the interim

Challenge : Declining volumes

  • Identification of new demand nodes in the KZN and Gauteng markets

Challenge : Customer credit default risk

  • Continued implementation of stricter terms to minimise defaults
  • Risk has been significantly decreased and Métier has maximum insurance on its book value

6

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

PERFORMANCE

OVERVIEW

SepCem's bulk pricing increasing in double digits

Indexed average pricing per tonne of cement

115

110

105

100

95

90

Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19

Average

100

102

102

101

101

101

101

101

101

102

102

102

104

107

107

108

106

106

107

106

105

Bag

100

103

102

102

101

101

102

102

103

103

102

102

103

108

107

107

106

106

107

104

104

Bulk

100

104

104

104

103

103

101

101

101

102

102

103

110

108

110

112

110

109

111

112

114

  • Historical bulk pricing erosion since 2015 has enabled the growth of blenders
  • SepCem's monthly bulk pricing has improved by double digits since January 2019
    • SepCem increased bulk and bagged cement pricing by 8% - 10% in January and February respectively
    • Second price increase in July of 2.5% - 3.5% include 1.5% - 2.5% for carbon tax recovery based on the cement strength
  • Strategic supply of competitively priced Falcon brand in selected markets against blenders and imports has resulted in the declining average price trend for the year

7

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

SepCem's Falcon brand launched to combat import volumes

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

400000

17

350000

16

300000

15

Tonnes

250000

14

USD/ZAR

200000

13

150000

100000

12

50000

11

0

10

Source: SARS

Quarterly import tonnage

Average quarterly USD/ZAR rate

  • Cement imports continue to increase and projected to increase to over 1 million tonnes for the year ending December 2019
  • September YTD at 745 Kt with 92% from Vietnam and 71% landed through Durban
  • Cement industry has applied for safeguard protection tariffs with ITAC against all imports of cement and clinker
    • Basis for application is the cost of producing cement in South Africa that is approximately 45% higher than importing countries due to regulatory and legislative requirements including carbon tax
    • Tariff to be flat and not country specific
    • Decision on tariffs expected by end of H1 2020
  • SepCem best placed to benefit from a decrease of imports in KZN

8

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

PERFORMANCE

OVERVIEW

SepCem's response to operating challenges

Challenge : Influx of imported cement

  • SepCem's Falcon brand is competitively priced and expected to recover coastal volumes

Challenge : Coal high pricing and poor quality

  • SepCem has secured a good quality coal source at competitive prices to improve cost of sales Challenge : Downward pressure on profitability margins
  • SepCem well - advanced in concluding negotiations with the project loan consortium for reshaping to better align to the business's operating phase

Challenge : Liquidation of mining contractor

  • SepCem has appointed a new mining contractor to replace Diesel Power who filed for liquidation in October
    • Diesel Power's contract was due for renewal in November therefore SepCem was well advanced in the tender process for the new mining contract
    • Termination of the mining contract did not have any material impact on SepCem's operations

9

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Negative earnings mainly due to declining sales volumes

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

GROUP

  • Net earnings after tax of (R7,7) million
    • FY2019 : R26,5 million
  • Headline earnings per share at (4.11) cents
    • FY2019 : 12.59 cents
  • SepCem equity accounted earnings of (R7,8) million
    • FY2019 : R20,8 million
  • Head office cost management initiative results in the 26% YoY

MÉTIER

  • Sales revenue of R425,8 million
    • FY2019 : R467,9 million
  • EBITDA margin of 7.0%
    • FY2019 : 8.3%
  • EBIT margin of 4.0%
    • FY2019 : 6.9%
  • Net earnings after tax of R7,7 million
    • FY2019 : R20,3 million

SEPCEM

SepCem has a December year-end as a subsidiary of Dangote Cement PLC.

  • Sales revenue of R997 million
    • FY2018 : R1,2 billion
  • EBITDA margin of 15.2%
    • FY2018 : 22.0%
  • EBIT margin of 6.2%
    • FY2018 : 14.6%
  • Net earnings after tax of (R21,6) million
    • FY2018 : R44,9 million

11

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

Métier's strategic plant footprint expansion supports volumes

Group statement of comprehensive income (R'000)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Operating expenses

Operating profit

Equity accounted profit/(loss)

Net loss

425 795

467 999

-265 992

-286 821

159 803

181 178

-152 120

-160 418

9 536

22 711

-7 765

16 199

-7 703

26 524

Métier's revenue 9% lower YoY at

R425,8 million

- 9.7% decrease in concrete sales

volumes and flat pricing at -0.3%

YoY

- Cost of sales decreased by 6% due

to the decline in sales volumes

Decrease in SepCem equity accounted

earnings by R24 million to a R7,8

million loss due to significant decrease

in H1 sales volumes resulting from ;

- Lower national demand

- Increased cement imports with over

70% landing at Durban port thereby

impacting SepCem's KZN volumes

- Increased competition from blenders

in selected inland markets

-400 000 -300 000 -200 000 -100 000

0

100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000

30 September 2019 unaudited

Net group loss after tax of R8,4 million

compared to R26,5 million profit for the

interim ended September 2018

12

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

Declining volumes and flat pricing reduces Métier profitability

Indexed average pricing and cost comparison

120

100

80

60

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY2019

FY2020

Total volumes - m³

100

98

102

92

Average selling price(ASP) - ZAR /m³

100

102

103

103

Raw material cost - ZAR /m³

100

103

107

109

Material & transport cost as % of ASP

100

101

104

106

Transport cost - ZAR / m³

100

104

108

114

Margin over material & delivery - ZAR/m³

100

94

87

79

Profitability negatively impacted by prevailing concrete trading conditions characterised by declining demand

- Margin over material and delivery 21% lower than interim ended September 2016 against transport cost increase of 14%

Transport cost approximately 21% of material and transport cost Low profitability has impacted bank debt covenants

13

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

SepHold's initiative to reduce head office expenses

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • SepHold reduced expenses by 27% YoY to R7,5 million
    • Expenses at R10,2 million for the six months period ended September 2018
  • Reduction in expenses due to
    • Decrease in the CEO's salary
    • Decrease in headcount
  • Total expenses target of R18,4 million by 31 March 2020

SepHold expenses profile (ZAR million)

5 072

5 240

4 754

7 131

2 238

18 462

20 045

18 202

16 172

Non - cash expenses

14 858

Cash expenses

F Y 2 0 1 6

F Y 2 0 1 7

F Y 2 0 1 8

F Y 2 0 1 9

F Y 2 0 2 0 E S T I M A T E

14 FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

Group focused on reducing gearing

Métier bank debt profile (ZAR million)

Term loan balance

Revolving loan balance

137

139

100

81

80

136

90

111116

80

41

23

31 March 2015

31 March 2016

31 March 2017

31 March 2018

31 March 2019

31 October 2019

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

  • Métier term loan debt at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 3.49% has been decreasing by 11% annually since FY2015 from R 137 million
    • Outstanding balance of R23 million at 31 October 2019
    • Final instalment to be paid in April 2020.
  • R100 million revolving facility (RCF) at a quarterly interest rate of JIBAR plus 4%
    • Repaid R10 million capital debt resulting in a total outstanding balance R90 million balance by 30 October 2019
  • Métier's debt service for CY 2019 is R48 million
    • Requisite debt to EBITDA ratio of between 2.0 - 2.5 times cannot be achieved without an equity cure
  • SepHold intends to propose a non- renounceable partially underwritten rights issue to raise approximately R50 million before the end of the calendar

15

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

SepCem focus on attaining an appropriate debt structure

SepCem project debt profile (R billion)

2,4

2,1

1,8

1,6

1,52

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

H1 2019

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

  • SepCem had reduced debt capital by R94 million resulting in a balance of R1,52 by end of June 2019
  • Total debt payments R187 million including R 93 million in interest payment
  • Dangote Cement PLC quasi-equity loan balance at R531 million at JIBAR plus 4%
  • SepCem's cash generative capacity has enabled management to renegotiate the project loan terms subject to acceptance by the lenders' consortium;
    • SepCem to make a R200 million voluntary prepayment by end of November 2019 without amending the tenor of the facility
    • The R200 million pre-payment will be applied equally by R25 million over the next eight quarterly capital instalments
    • The lenders to amend the debt service cover ratio from 1.3x to a cumulative debt service cover ratio of 1.5x

16

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

SepCem Q3 2019 post- period performance

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Third quarter performance for the period ended 30 September 2019 indicating improvement in volumes

  • SepCem Q3 volumes 16% higher than achieved in Q2 and 8% lower YoY
    • August and September volumes were flat and 6% higher respectively YoY
    • Falcon brand introduced to strategically combat imports and the proliferation of blenders in key inland markets
    • Industry sales volumes estimated to be 10% - 12% lower in Q1 2019
  • Revenue decreased to R567 million (Q3 2018:R637 million) due to lower sales volumes
  • SepCem second price increase was implemented in July of 2.5% - 3.5% inclusive of 1.5% - 2.5% for carbon tax recovery
    • SepCem increased prices by 8% - 10% per tonne in January for bulk and February for bagged cement
  • Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;
    • Several large SOE's have recently announced the intention to increase infrastructure tenders, including ACSA, Eskom,
      Transnet and SANRAL
      • Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in
        KwaZulu-Natal
      • Lesotho Highland water project has commenced construction
      • Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports

17

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

3 OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK

Cement industry demand estimation 2019 - 2023

Demand estimate : Econometrix model

14 000 000

13 500 000

13 403 685

13 237 663

12 969 887

592 421

13 000 000

927 809

12 611 245

Tonnes

12 684 952

580 805

12 521 789

569 417

12 500 000

624 901

1 007 177

12 000 000

11 500 000

11 000 000

876

613

344

535

082

242

12 475

11 514

11 986

12 115

12 389

12 645

10 500 000

2018E

2019E

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Domestic produced

Imports

Total

Sources - Econometrix cement model October 2019 & Quarterly cement outlook Q4

  • Cement sales by the industry are still not available, therefore SepCem utilises the Econometrix model for reference. Industry cement demand estimates Y-o-Y;
    • Q1 was -8.3% and Q2 was -7.2% to approximately 2,73 million tonnes.
    • Domestically produced cement expected to be 7.7% lower and imports to increase by 8.6% resulting in 6.6% decrease in estimated total demand
  • Demand growth expected to be approximately 0.7% annually for 2020 and 2021 if government interventions fail to materialise
  • Market has been depressed but green shoots observed in the past few months;
    • Sanral's rehabilitation of the national roads with a tender issued for the extensive upgrades to the N2/N3 road network in KwaZulu-Natal
    • Upgrades to O.R Tambo and Cape Town airports

19

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

OUTLOOK

Private infrastructure investment waning

50

Building plans passed vs completed

40,4

Y-o-Y growth rate

40

33,6

30

∆%

20

16

10,4

-Y

10

Y-o

0

6

3,2

-9,7

-8,5

-2

-3

-10

-15,9

-7,5

-9,3

-11,4

-20

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

Total building plans passed

Total building plans completed

"Civil postponements edged higher in August, up by 136 percent compared to the same month in 2018, and was higher than the monthly average in the first 7 months of the year. ACSA, Amatola Water, Cape Town Administration, and National Department of Health were responsible for postponing several projects during the month, mostly affecting Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Apart from the increase in August, overall postponements in the civil industry are still lower by 19 percent for the year (January - August) compared to last year, but the trend has turned more negative with the postponement rate (number of projects postponed in relation to the number of tenders issued) rising to an average of 7.9 percent in the 12 months up to August 2019, from 7.2 percent as at July 2019."

Industry Insight, Construction Monitor - September 2019

  • Sharp deterioration in building plans passed in Q2 2019 to -15.9% y/y, from -3.0% y/y in Q1 2019
    • Q2 heavily driven by a very weak -22.2% y/y in June, which was mainly as a result of the -40.5% y/y fall in plans passed for the office and banking space: a sector which remains heavily over-supplied
    • Data for the square metres of building plans passed for Q2 decreased 15% y/y, following a decrease of 3% y/y in Q1 2019. This is considered a clear indication of the loss of confidence
  • Plans completed increased by 40.4% in Q2 2019, from a high 33.6% in Q1 2019 - probably buoyed by large retail and office space projects being completed
  • The lukewarm levels of forecasted domestic economic growth until the end of 2022 indicates an outlook for the construction sector in the private sector that is relatively bleak.
    • There is unlikely to be a real improvement in building activity until such time as general business and consumer confidence improves meaningfully

Sources : Econometrix - Quarterly cement outlook - Q4 2019 ; Stats SA - Preliminary selected building statistics of the private sector as reported by local government institutions ,June 2019 . Industry Insight - Construction Monitor (September 2019)

20

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

OUTLOOK

Constrained trading environment for the next 6 to 12 months

  • The group will be focussing on:
    • optimising sales reach from the increased Metier plant footprint
    • concluding the proposed rights issue to relieve Métier debt covenant pressure
    • concluding SepCem's project loan reshaping
    • concluding the head office cost cutting initiative
    • evaluating potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value

21

FY2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

14 November 2019

2019

Sakhile Ndlovu

Investor relations officer

Tel: +27 12 612 0210

Email: sakhile@sephold.co.za

Website: www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 08:59:03 UTC
