Sephaku : Results of the Rights Offer

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS OFFER

Shareholders are referred to the circular distributed to shareholders dated 27 January 2020 and the announcement released by the Company on SENS on 23 January 2020, wherein the Company announced its intention to raise up to ZAR37.5 million by way of a partially underwritten, renounceable rights offer (the "Rights Offer").

The Rights Offer closed at 12h00 on Friday, 14 February 2020, and the board of directors of SepHold hereby announces that 43% of the Rights Offer Shares were subscribed for.

The results of the Rights Offer are set out in the table below:

Number of Rand value % of Rights Rights Offer Offer Shares Shares Total shares available for subscription in 46 270 261 R37 478 911 100% terms of the Rights Offer ("Rights Offer Shares") Rights Offer Shares subscribed for by 20 081 844 R16 266 294 43% Qualifying Shareholders Excess applications for Rights Offer 1 858 852 R1 505 670 4% Shares Number of Rights Offer Shares allocated 24 329 565 R19 706 948 53% to the underwriter in terms of the Underwriting Agreement

Following the issue of the Rights Offer Shares, the number of Sephaku shares in issue will be 254 486 436.

Issue of Rights Offer Shares

The Central Securities Depository Participant ("CSDP") or broker accounts of dematerialised shareholders who have followed their rights and/or applied for excess Rights Offer Shares in terms of the Rights Offer will be credited with their Rights Offer Shares and debited with any payments due on or about Monday, 17 February 2020 or Wednesday, 19 February 2020, respectively.