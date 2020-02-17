Sephaku : Results of the Rights Offer

Sephaku Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP
ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")
RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS OFFER
Shareholders are referred to the circular distributed to shareholders dated 27 January 2020 and the announcement released by the Company on SENS on 23 January 2020, wherein the Company announced its intention to raise up to ZAR37.5 million by way of a partially underwritten, renounceable rights offer (the "Rights Offer").
The Rights Offer closed at 12h00 on Friday, 14 February 2020, and the board of directors of SepHold hereby announces that 43% of the Rights Offer Shares were subscribed for.
The results of the Rights Offer are set out in the table below:
|
|
Number of
|
Rand value
|
% of Rights
|
|
Rights Offer
|
|
|
Offer Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shares available for subscription in
|
46 270 261
|
R37
|
478 911
|
100%
|
terms of the Rights Offer ("Rights Offer
|
|
|
|
|
Shares")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rights Offer Shares subscribed for by
|
20 081 844
|
R16
|
266 294
|
43%
|
Qualifying Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess applications for Rights Offer
|
1 858 852
|
R1
|
505 670
|
4%
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Rights Offer Shares allocated
|
24 329 565
|
R19
|
706 948
|
53%
|
to the underwriter in terms of the
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following the issue of the Rights Offer Shares, the number of Sephaku shares in issue will be 254 486 436.
Issue of Rights Offer Shares
The Central Securities Depository Participant ("CSDP") or broker accounts of dematerialised shareholders who have followed their rights and/or applied for excess Rights Offer Shares in terms of the Rights Offer will be credited with their Rights Offer Shares and debited with any payments due on or about Monday, 17 February 2020 or Wednesday, 19 February 2020, respectively.
Any Share certificates issued relating to the Rights Offer Shares or in respect of excess Rights Offer Shares applied for will be posted by registered post at their own risk to certificated shareholders on or about Monday, 17 February 2020 or Wednesday, 19 February 2020, respectively.
Centurion
17 February 2020
|
Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu
|
Sephaku Holdings
|
Investor Relations
|
012 612 0210
|
Sponsor to Sephaku Holdings: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd
|
About Sephaku Holdings Limited
Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sephaku Cement) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa.
www.sephakuholdings.com
