SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEPJ)
Sephaku : Results of the Rights Offer

02/17/2020 | 05:52am EST

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN AND ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE EXTENSION OR MAKING OF THE RIGHTS OFFER WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN CONTRAVENTION OF APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS OFFER

Shareholders are referred to the circular distributed to shareholders dated 27 January 2020 and the announcement released by the Company on SENS on 23 January 2020, wherein the Company announced its intention to raise up to ZAR37.5 million by way of a partially underwritten, renounceable rights offer (the "Rights Offer").

The Rights Offer closed at 12h00 on Friday, 14 February 2020, and the board of directors of SepHold hereby announces that 43% of the Rights Offer Shares were subscribed for.

The results of the Rights Offer are set out in the table below:

Number of

Rand value

% of Rights

Rights Offer

Offer Shares

Shares

Total shares available for subscription in

46 270 261

R37

478 911

100%

terms of the Rights Offer ("Rights Offer

Shares")

Rights Offer Shares subscribed for by

20 081 844

R16

266 294

43%

Qualifying Shareholders

Excess applications for Rights Offer

1 858 852

R1

505 670

4%

Shares

Number of Rights Offer Shares allocated

24 329 565

R19

706 948

53%

to the underwriter in terms of the

Underwriting Agreement

Following the issue of the Rights Offer Shares, the number of Sephaku shares in issue will be 254 486 436.

Issue of Rights Offer Shares

The Central Securities Depository Participant ("CSDP") or broker accounts of dematerialised shareholders who have followed their rights and/or applied for excess Rights Offer Shares in terms of the Rights Offer will be credited with their Rights Offer Shares and debited with any payments due on or about Monday, 17 February 2020 or Wednesday, 19 February 2020, respectively.

Any Share certificates issued relating to the Rights Offer Shares or in respect of excess Rights Offer Shares applied for will be posted by registered post at their own risk to certificated shareholders on or about Monday, 17 February 2020 or Wednesday, 19 February 2020, respectively.

Centurion

17 February 2020

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu

Sephaku Holdings

Investor Relations

012 612 0210

Sponsor to Sephaku Holdings: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sephaku Cement) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa.

www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:51:09 UTC
Latest news on SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:52aSEPHAKU : Results of the Rights Offer
PU
02/11SEPHAKU : Dealings in securities by a director (Rights Offer)- Neil Crafford Laz..
PU
02/04SEPHAKU : Dealings in securities by a director - Neil Crafford Lazarus
PU
01/23SEPHAKU : Confirmation of director's responsibilities - Dr L. Mohuba
PU
01/23SEPHAKU : Finalisation of the rights offer
PU
01/21SEPHAKU : Declaration announcement in respect of a partially underwritten, renou..
PU
01/17SEPHAKU : Results of the written resolutions on the Rights Offer
PU
2019SEPHAKU : Notice of Submission of Proposed Ordinary Resolutions to the Sharehold..
PU
2019SEPHAKU : Notice of submission of proposed ordinary resolutions proxy form
PU
2019SEPHAKU : Notice of submission of proposed ordinary resolutions written consent ..
PU
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 167 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brent Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Lelau Mohuba Non-Executive Director
Moses Modidima Ngoasheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Pieter Frederick Fourie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.19%11
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.07%39 744
LAFARGEHOLCIM-7.45%30 641
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED19.98%12 327
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC9.44%9 078
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.02%8 739
