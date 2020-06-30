Seplat Petroleum Development : 2019 Sustainability Report

publication | 26 June 2020
2019 Sustainability Report
Our 2019 Sustainability Report, Delivering Shared Value, highlights the impact we made on Social, Economic, Governance and Environmental issues during the year. The report, which is our 9th edition, explores our sustainability goals, strategies, challenges, progress and performance within our corporate citizenship space.
Disclaimer
Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:01 UTC