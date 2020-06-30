Seplat Petroleum Development : A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

publication | 08 June 2020

As we monitor developments on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria and around the world, the health and safety of our employees, communities, partners and other stakeholders remain our top priority.

In line with our strong HSE culture, we have implemented preventative measures across all Seplat sites designed to protect our stakeholders whilst ensuring we can continue to provide the energy and fuels that Nigeria needs.

To read 'A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COVID-19)' please click here.