Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(SEPL)
Seplat Petroleum Development : A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

06/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT
publication | 08 June 2020
A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As we monitor developments on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria and around the world, the health and safety of our employees, communities, partners and other stakeholders remain our top priority.

In line with our strong HSE culture, we have implemented preventative measures across all Seplat sites designed to protect our stakeholders whilst ensuring we can continue to provide the energy and fuels that Nigeria needs.

To read 'A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COVID-19)' please click here.

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 534 M - -
Net income 2020 30,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 208x
Yield 2020 11,5%
Capitalization 417 M 416 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,54 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustine Ojunekwu Avuru Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako Non-Executive Chairman
Effiong Udofia Okon Operations Director & Executive Director
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jay Smulders Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC-51.82%416
CNOOC LIMITED-33.72%49 484
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.49%44 291
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.72%28 899
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.26%20 547
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-57.07%16 074
