Seplat Petroleum Development : Notice of Results

03/16/2020 | 05:37am EDT
RNS Number : 0821G
Seplat Petroleum Development Co PLC
16 March 2020

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

('Seplat' or the 'Company')

Notice of Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Lagos and London, 16 March 2020: Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company listed on both the Nigeria Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, today announces that it will issue its Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday 23 March 2020.

At 09:00am GMT (London) and 10:00am WAT (GMT+1) (Lagos) on Monday 23 March 2020, the Executive Management team will host a conference call and webcast to present the Company's results. Access details for the call will be provided on the day of results and a link to the webcast will also available on the Company's website at https://seplatpetroleum.com/

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc


Roger Brown, CFO

+44 (0) 203 725 6500

Carl Franklin, Head of Investor Relations


Ayeesha Aliyu, Investor Relations

+234 12 770 400

Chioma Nwachuku, GM - External Affairs and Communications




FTI Consulting


Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Tom Reynolds

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

seplat@fticonsulting.com


END
NORGZGMFGFKGGZM

