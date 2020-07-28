Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seplat Petroleum Development : appoints Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:21am EDT
publication | 10 July 2020
SEPLAT appoints Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc ('Seplat' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Executive Director of the Company, joining the Seplat Board with effect from August 1, 2020.

Mr. Onwuka has over 30 years' experience in financial services within Sub-Saharan Africa. He has acted as the voice and face of major financial institutions in Nigeria as former Group Managing Director /CEO of Diamond Bank Plc and former Chairman of Enterprise Bank Limited. Mr Onwuka is a Partner at Andersen Tax Nigeria and holds various Board positions as Chairman; FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited; Director FMDQ Holdings Limited; Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited; and Director, Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

Mr Onwuka received his B.SC. in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and holds an MBA from the University of Benin. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He has attended executive programs at the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School.

Mr. Onwuka holds the Nigerian National Honour, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The Board of Seplat is confident that the wealth of knowledge and experience he brings will be a great addition to the Company.

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPME
05:21aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : appoints Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Offi..
PU
07/21SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Appoints Onwuka Executive Director
AQ
07/10SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY : - Incident during maintenance at Benin Ri..
AQ
07/07SEPLAT : Indigenous oil firm with heart for business expansion, community devt
AQ
06/30SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
06/30SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : A note to our Stakeholders about Coronavirus (COV..
PU
06/22SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : NNPC, Seplat to Build 200-Bed Infectious Diseases..
AQ
06/19SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Transfers Assets to Subsidiary for Easy Operation
AQ
06/01SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Assures shareholders of sustainable growth despit..
AQ
05/29SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : targets more acquisitions as shareholders get $59..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 533 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 884x
Yield 2020 11,3%
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,54 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustine Ojunekwu Avuru Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako Non-Executive Chairman
Effiong Udofia Okon Operations Director & Executive Director
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jay Smulders Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC-53.37%423
CNOOC LIMITED-33.72%49 478
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.84%42 650
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.02%28 264
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-40.26%21 517
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.15%16 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group