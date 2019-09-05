Log in
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(SEPLAT)
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : PetDevCom Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

USeplat Petroleum Development Company Plc ('Seplat' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lagos and London - 5 September 2019:

The Company received notification on 3 September 2019 of a transfer of 904,717 ordinary shares held directly by Austin Avuru, the CEO of the Company, to Professional Support Limited, an entity wholly controlled by Mr. Avuru.

The above transaction has not resulted in a change in beneficial ownership, which remains at 12.19% (Professional Support holds 31,068,211 shares (5.28%) and Platform Petroleum holds 40,659,695 shares (6.91%), based on the Issued Share Capital of 588,444,561). Mr. Avurunow holds nil directinterest and an indirect interest of71,727,906 ordinary shares of N0.50k each of theCompany.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them.

This notification is made in accordance with Rule 12 of the Amendments to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

Details of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Edith Onwuchekwa, Co Sec/Chief Governance Compliance Officer +234 (0) 1 277 0400

Form for Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ojunekwu Austin Avuru

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

b)

LEI

029200711C4S4CB2E982

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of N0.50k each (NGSEPLAT0008)

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares registered in the name of Mr. Ojunekwu Austin Avuru, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to Professional Support Limited, an entity controlled by Mr. Avuru.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

904, 717

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

904,717

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London, United Kingdom

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:01:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 727 M
EBIT 2019 269 M
Net income 2019 193 M
Debt 2019 220 M
Yield 2019 4 858%
P/E ratio 2019 0,01x
P/E ratio 2020 0,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 -0,46x
Capitalization 1,58 M
Chart SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 859,67  $
Last Close Price 1,11  $
Spread / Highest target 80 063%
Spread / Average Target 77 293%
Spread / Lowest Target 74 523%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustine Ojunekwu Avuru Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako Non-Executive Chairman
Effiong Okon Executive Director-Operations
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michel Hochard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC-37.86%692
CNOOC LTD-3.45%66 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.51%59 171
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.35%43 858
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.47%38 981
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.92%28 073
