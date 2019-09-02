Log in
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(SEPLAT)
SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : PetDevCom Plc - Response to Media Comment

09/02/2019

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

('Seplat' or the 'Company')

Re: Newspaper Publications

Lagosand London, 30thAugust 2019: Seplat has been made aware of media publications on the issuance of an interim order by the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Defendants (Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd., Allene Ltd. and Dr. A. B. C. Orjiako, (who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seplat) granting leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant (Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)) to foreclose on the assets of the Defendants.

As stated in the RNS dated 17thOctober 2018 of the same subject, Seplat is not a party to the litigation. The Company will continue to monitor the progress of this suit and would issue further communication on the matter as appropriate.

This announcement is being made by the Company in accordance with Rule 17.10, Rulebook of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule).

**Ends**

Enquiries:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

Roger Brown, CFO +44 (0) 203 725 6500

Chioma Nwachuku, GM - External Affairs and Communications +234 (0) 1 277 0400

Edith Onwuchekwa, Co Sec/Chief Governance Compliance Officer +234 (0) 1 277 0400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Molly Stewart +44 (0) 203 727 1000

seplat@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') (LSE:SEPL) and Nigerian Stock Exchange ('NSE') (NSE:SEPLAT).

SEPLAT is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatpetroleum.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:21:04 UTC
