SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : PetDevCom Plc - Response to Media Comment

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

('Seplat' or the 'Company')

Re: Newspaper Publications

Lagos

and London, 30thAugust 2019 : Seplat has been made aware of media publications on the issuance of an interim order by the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Defendants (Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd., Allene Ltd. and Dr. A. B. C. Orjiako, (who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seplat) granting leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant (Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)) to foreclose on the assets of the Defendants.

As stated in the RNS dated 17thOctober 2018 of the same subject, Seplat is not a party to the litigation. The Company will continue to monitor the progress of this suit and would issue further communication on the matter as appropriate.

This announcement is being made by the Company in accordance with Rule 17.10, Rulebook of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule).

