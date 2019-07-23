Seplat Petroleum Development : PetDevCom Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc

('Seplat' or 'the Company')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Lagos and London - 23rdJuly 2019: The following announcement is being made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules and Rule 9.6.11 of the UKLA Listing Rules.

The Board of Directors of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Madame Nathalie Delapalme as a Non-Executive Director of the Companywith effect from 18thJuly 2019.

Madame Delapalme is an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of Maurel et Prom and has acted as an alternate to Maurel et Prom's nominee, Mr. Michel Hochard since 30thJune 2014. She is also anExecutive Director of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. Madame Delapalme served the French Government as an Inspector of Finance at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, an advisor for the Finance and Budgetary Commission in the French Senate, and an advisor for Africa and Development in the offices of various Foreign Affairs Ministers. She remains deeply involved in governance and leadership in Africa and continues to provide strong support to the Company's CSR Board Committee.

The Seplat Board of Directors is indeed privileged to have her on board and we look forward to her unparalleled contribution to the continued growth and success of the Board and Company.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Roger Brown, CFO +44 (0) 203 725 6500 Edith Onwuchekwa, Company secretary +234 (01) 277 0400 FTI Consulting Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell +44 (0) 203 727 1000 seplat@fticonsulting.com

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') (LSE:SEPL) and Nigerian Stock Exchange ('NSE') (NSE:SEPLAT).

Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information please refer to the company website, http://seplatpetroleum.com/