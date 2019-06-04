Seplat Petroleum Development : PetDevCom Plc - Price Monitoring Extension

View printer-friendly version SEPLAT PetDevCom Plc - Price Monitoring Extension



RNS Number : 1326B SEPLAT Petroleum Development Co PLC 04 June 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

