SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

(SEPLAT)
Seplat Petroleum Development : PetDevCom Plc - Price Monitoring Extension

06/04/2019
RNS Number : 1326B
SEPLAT PetDevCom Plc - Price Monitoring Extension


SEPLAT Petroleum Development Co PLC

04 June 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
