Euronext Paris  >  Sequana    SEQ   FR0011352590

SEQUANA (SEQ)
01/04 11:35:23 am
0.212 EUR   +2.17%
2013Xerox Net Falls 12% on Write-Downs
DJ
2013SEQUANA SA : quaterly sales release
Sequana : Rulings of the Commercial Court on the petitions for receivership proceedings filed by Arjowiggins and some of its French subsidiaries

01/09/2019 | 10:45am EST

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 9 January 2019

 

Rulings of the Commercial Court on the petitions for receivership proceedings filed by Arjowiggins and some of its French subsidiaries

As announced in the press release dated 7 January 2019, Arjowiggins and some of its French subsidiaries have formally filed petitions to open receivership proceedings in their favour.

Following the hearings held on 8 January 2019, the Commercial Court of Nanterre has ordered the opening of the following procedures:

  • A Safeguard procedure (Sauvegarde) in favour of Arjowiggins and the French companies Arjowiggins Papers and Arjowiggins Creative Papers.
  • A Receivership procedure (Redressement judiciaire) in favour of Arjowiggins Papiers Couchés, Arjowiggins Le Bourray, Greenfield and Arjowiggins Rives.

Under the aegis of the Administrators appointed by the Commercial Court, the Safeguard or Receivership procedure will help support the measures undertaken to find buyers for the various businesses of Arjowiggins and preserve the interests of its employees, customers, suppliers and stakeholders.

Sequana will request that the trading of its shares on Euronext resume on 10 January 2019.

 

About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 through:

  • Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries.
  • Arjowiggins: manufacturer of recycled and specialty papers, with around 2,300 employees.

     
Contact Analysts & Shareholders
Sequana
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
contact@sequana.com
www.sequana.com
 

 

Contact Press
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
 

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56636-rulings-of-the-commercial-court.pdf
© 2019 ActusNews
