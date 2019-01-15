Sequana : Some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK plan to enter into administration15/01/2019 - PDF - 216.2 Ko

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 15 January 2019

Some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK plan to enter into administration

Following the Receivership proceedings opened in France at the request of Arjowiggins and some of its subsidiaries, the boards of Directors of some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK have decided to file notices of appointment of an Administrator for the following companies AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjo Wiggins Fine Papers Ltd, ArjoWiggins Chartham Ltd, AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjowiggins Sourcing Ltd, Arjobex Ltd and Performance Papers Ltd. These companies operate the mills of Stoneywood, Chartham and Clacton.

Under the aegis of Administrators, these procedures will help support the measures undertaken to find buyers for Arjowiggins' businesses.

