Sequana    SEQ   FR0011352590

SEQUANA (SEQ)
My previous session
12/27 05:35:54 pm
0.1948 EUR   -2.60%
2013Xerox Net Falls 12% on Write-Downs
DJ
2013SEQUANA SA : quaterly sales release
Sequana : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins Graphic and Creative Papers businesses

12/27/2018 | 06:10pm CET

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 December 2018

Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins' Graphic and Creative Papers businesses

The negotiations initiated in July 2018 with Fineska BV (the Andlinger & Company group) for the sale of Arjowiggins' Graphic and Creative Papers businesses continued in an extremely deteriorated market conditions context, notably hit by significant and successive price increases in pulp, and to a lesser extent in energy.

In this context and considering the lack of visibility for FY 2019, Fineska BV has stopped the sale process.

Because of this decision, Sequana is reviewing the different strategic options to be implemented.

About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ), is a major player in the paper industry, boasting leading positions in each of its two businesses:

  • Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries.
  • Arjowiggins: Global manufacturer of recycled and specialty papers, with around 2,300 employees.

Sequana reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 and employed some 7,800 people worldwide.

Sequana
 
Analysts & Investors
Xavier Roy-Contancin
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
Communication
Sylvie Noqué
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
 
contact@sequana.com
www.sequana.com
 

 

Image Sept
 
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
 

