Sequans Communications S A : Announces Filing and Availability of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/30/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

4G chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is available on the Company’s website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Financial Information and SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company’s complete 2019 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans’ headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

  • online at www.sequans.com in the Investors section under Contact Investor Relations

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,2 M
EBIT 2019 -27,0 M
Net income 2019 -35,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,45x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,63x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sequans Communications S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,81  $
Last Close Price 5,76  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georges M. Karam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Debray Chief Operating Officer
Deborah Choate Chief Financial Officer
Fabien Buda Vice President-Engineering
Dominique Pitteloud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.92.00%138
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%234 349
INTEL CORPORATION-12.50%223 986
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.41%154 671
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-21.66%93 835
BROADCOM INC.-27.00%92 228
