Sequans Communications S A : Board of Directors Report to the Combined General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 26, 2020 on the Resolutions Unrelated to the Approval of the Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS A Frenchsociété anonyme(corporation) with stated capital of €2 353 813.64 Principal office: Les Portes de la Défense, 15-55 boulevard Charles de Gaulle - 92700 COLOMBES Nanterre Trade and Companies Register no. B 450 249 677 (the "Company") BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT to the COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020 ON THE RESOLUTIONS UNRELATED TO THE APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 Dear Shareholders, We have convened this ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the law and of our Company's Bylaws, for the purpose of requesting that you vote on the following transactions: Ordinary Matters 1. Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

2. Approval of the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019

3. Appropriation of net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019

4. Agreements with related parties

5. Approval of the compensation plan for non-executive directors

6. Renewal of Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux as director

7. Renewal of Ms. Mailys Ferrere as director

8. Renewal of Mr. Yves Maitre as director

9. Renewal of the statutory auditor Extraordinary Matters 10. Issuance of 252,000 stock subscription warrants; establishing the conditions for exercising the stock warrants and adoption of an issuance agreement; revocation of preemptive subscription rights in favor of Mr. Alok Sharma, Mr. Richard Nottenburg, Mr. Zvi Slonimsky, Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux, Mr. Dominique Pitteloud, Mr. Yves Maitre and Mr. Wesley Cummins; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors

11. Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription options to employees and management of the Company and of its subsidiaries, and renunciation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the beneficiaries of such options; conditions attached to such authorization; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors

12. Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to issue stock subscription warrants ("warrants"), and revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the holders of such warrants; conditions attached to such authorization; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors

13. Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to issue restricted free shares to employees and management of the Company and of its subsidiaries, and revocation of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the holders of such restricted free shares; conditions attached to such authorization; powers to be granted to the Board of Directors

14. Setting an overall ceiling of 5.000,000 for issues of stock subscription options, stock warrants and restricted free shares.

15. Authority delegated to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase up to a maximum nominal amount of € 2,000,000 by issuing shares and/or securities that confer rights to the Company's equity and/or to securities that confer the right to an allotment of debt securities, reserved to specific classes of persons and revocation of preemptive subscription rights in favor of such classes, and to amend the terms of any debt securities issued under this or prior delegations authorized by the shareholders.

16. Authority to be delegated to the Board of Directors to proceed to an incorporation of losses into capital, with terms and timing to be decided by the Board of Directors

17. Authority to be delegated to the Board of Directors to decide to increase stated capital by issuing shares reserved for employees and revocation of preemptive subscription rights in favor of such employees

18. Powers and formalities This report, which completes the management report on the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, concerns the other resolutions submitted as ordinary and extraordinary matters to the shareholders' meeting. This report is also completed by the statutory auditors' special reports on the resolutions submitted to you. * * * ORDINARY MATTERS I. AGREEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES We remind you that in compliance with the regulation regarding agreements with related parties, the Board of Directors has approved the execution by the Company of a loan from Bpifrance in the amount of €5 million. This loan was subsequently signed on April 30, 2020. We invite you the read the special report of the statutory auditors on this regulated agreement. II. APPROVAL OF THE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Non-executive directors currently benefit from a compensation plan, which we wish to maintain unchanged. We propose that under the compensation plan for non-executive directors, each non-executive director (i) will receive directors' fees as follows: Basic directors' fees US$ 20,000 per year - Special directors' feespaid in consideration - for a director's membership in study committees . Member of the Audit Committee US$ 6,000 per year . Chair of the Audit Committee US$ 12,000 per year . Member of the Compensation Committee US$ 4,500 per year . Chair of the Compensation Committee US$ 9,000 per year . Member of the Governance Committee US$ 2,500 per year . Chair of the Governance Committee US$ 5,000 per year (ii)may be reimbursed for reasonable travel expenses, upon presentation of receipts. A director may not be a member of more than two committees nor chair more than one committee. No compensation shall be paid to non-executive directors whose terms of employment prohibit them from receiving compensation for board membership. We request that you approve this compensation plan which is necessary for the functioning of the Board. III. PROPOSAL TO RENEW MR. HUBERT DE PESQUIDOUX, MS. MAILYS FERRERE AND MR. YVES MAITRE AS DIRECTORS We propose that you approve the nomination of three non-executive Directors. The Board of Directors proposes to reappoint Mr Hubert de Pesquidoux, Ms. Mailys Ferrere and Mr. Yves Maitre as members of the Board of Directors. If elected, Mr. de Pesquidoux, Ms. Ferrere and Mr. Maitre will each be appointed for a term of three years, which will expire at the conclusion of the ordinary general shareholders' meeting that will be held in 2023. Mr. de Pesquidoux, Ms. Ferrere and Mr. Maitre have already given notice that they would accept such positions. We request that you approve these nominations which are necessary for the functioning of the Board. IV. PROPOSAL TO RENEW THE MANDATE OF ERNST & YOUNG AUDIT AS STATUTORY AUDITOR The mandate of Ernst & Young Audit, statutory auditor, expires on the date of this upcoming annual shareholders meeting, We propose that you approve the renewal of their six-year mandate, which will then expire on the date of the 2026 annual shareholders meeting which approves the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025. EXTRAORDINARY MATTERS V. ISSUANCE OF STOCK SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE UP TO 252,000 ORDINARY SHARES (REPRESENTING, TO DATE, 63,000 ADS)- REVOCATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' PREEMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN FAVOR OF MR. ALOK SHARMA, MR. RICHARD NOTTENBURG, MR. ZVI SLONIMSKY, MR. DOMINIQUE PITTELOUD, MR. HUBERT DE PESQUIDOUX, MR. YVES MAÎTRE AND MR. WESLEY CUMMINS We propose issuing a total of 252,000 warrants to the non-executive directors meaning Messrs. Yves Maitre, Hubert de Pesquidoux, Dominique Pitteloud, Richard Nottenburg, Alok Sharma, Zvi Slonimsky and Wesley Cummins. The Company believes it is desirable to associate the non-executive directors with the success of the Company via the grant of warrants, which justifies the revocation of anti-dilution subscription rights. It is noted that Mrs. Ferrere will not be granted warrants due to the terms of her employment agreement with BPIFrance. Such issues are governed by Articles L.228-91 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and must be authorized by a general shareholders' meeting voting on extraordinary matters. The subscription price for each stock warrant will be set at €0.00002777, or €1.00 for each block of 36,000 stock warrants, and will confer the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share with a par value of €0.02 (hereinafter,"New Share") for a period of ten years, at a price set on the date of the general shareholders' meeting and subsequent issue date of the warrants. Therefore, we propose that the purchase price of securities subscribed by exercising each stock warrant be set by reference to the closing price of the Sequans Communications share on the NYSE on the date the shareholders' meeting issues the warrants. For this purpose, we propose that you delegate to the Board of Directors the authority to certify the exercise price of the warrants, with the right to subdelegate its authority in accordance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Such exercise price will be equal to 1/4th the closing price of the Sequans Communications ADS on the NYSE on the issue date. We propose that you set at 36,000 the number of warrants to be issued to each director, at a subscription price of €0.00002777 per stock warrant (€7.00 in total for the 252,000 warrants),This price must be paid at the time of subscription, either in cash, by making a cash payment or a transfer to any of the bank accounts opened in the Company's name, or by a setoff against a claim held against the Company for directors' fees. New Shares subscribed by exercising the warrants will be subscribed for cash and paid in full at the time of the subscription, in cash or by a setoff against a claim held against the Company. These New Shares will be subject to all provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and will enjoy all rights pertaining to shares in that class, as of the date the capital increase is completed. Exercising the 252,000 warrants would result in an increase of stated capital in a maximum nominal amount of €5,040, on the basis of an issuance of 252,000 New Shares with a par value of €0.02 each. Consequently, we request that you authorize the Board to increase stated capital by a maximum nominal amount of €5,040 for the issue proposed. The terms and conditions governing the warrants are set forth in the stock warrant issuance agreement ("Stock Warrants Issuance Agreement"), which is appended to these resolutions asAttachment 1. The general shareholders' meeting is requested to adopt all provisions of said Stock Warrant Issuance Agreements. We propose that you set the vesting conditions for the warrants, whose subscription is reserved to each of the non-executive directors, as follows: Provided each non-executive director still holds the office of director or is a member of board advisory committee on each anniversary date, one-third of the warrants for which he subscribes may be exercised each year as follows: (i) one-third on the date of the first anniversary of the date they are granted by the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meeting, meaning June 26, 2021; (ii) two-thirds on the date of the second anniversary; and (iii) without restriction on the date of the third anniversary. In accordance with Article L. 225-132 of the French Commercial Code, the decision of the shareholders' meeting to issue the warrants will constitute an automatic waiver by the shareholders, in favor of the holder of the warrants, of their preemptive subscription right to the shares that may be subscribed by exercising and presenting such warrants. Said waiver will accrue in favor of the holder of the warrants on the date they are exercised. In consequence of these decisions with respect to warrants, the general shareholders' meeting may delegate to the Board of Directors full powers to: (i) Inform the beneficiaries of the warrants, collect the subscription price for said warrants and perform all necessary formalities;

(ii) Carry out the increase of stated capital resulting from the exercise of the warrants and, in particular, to: - Collect the subscriptions and the payments of the price pursuant to the exercise of these warrants; - If applicable, certify, at any time or at the first Board of Directors' meeting following the end of each fiscal year, the number and par value of the shares subscribed by the holders of warrants and the corresponding capital increases; - Make the necessary amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and perform all necessary formalities; -Take in due course all measures that may be necessary to preserve the rights of the holders of warrants in the cases prescribed by law and in accordance with the requirements of the issuance agreements. However, during the entire period of validity of the warrants, the Company shall be entitled (i) to change its legal form or corporate purposes without obtaining the prior authorization of the stock warrant holders and (ii) to amend the rules for distributing profits, redeem its capital and create preferred shares that result in such amendment or redemption, provided it is authorized to do so in accordance with the requirements of Article L.228-103 of the French Commercial Code and that, in consequence thereof, the Company takes the measures necessary to preserve the holders' rights, in compliance with applicable statutory and/or regulatory provisions.

The holders of the warrants will benefit from the protections afforded by the statutes and regulations to holders of warrants, in accordance with the requirements prescribed for this class of securities that confer equity rights, and as set forth in the Stock Warrant Issuance Agreement. Pursuant to Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code, we propose that you revoke the preemptive subscription rights of existing shareholders in favor of the following designated persons: Beneficiaries Warrants Subscriptions Mr. Alok Sharma Residing at 3500 Bayou Louise Lane Sarasota, Florida 34242, USA 36,000 warrants €1 Mr. Zvi Slonimsky Residing at12 Rekanati St. Tel Aviv 69494, Israel 36,000 warrants €1 Mr. Dominique Pitteloud Residing at Rue Louis de Savoie 59, 1110 Morges, Switzerland 36,000 warrants €1 Mr. Hubert de Pesquidoux Residing at The House, 2200 Victory Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75219, USA 36,000 warrants €1 M. Yves Maître Residing at 21 av des Cévennes, 26250 Livron sur Drôme, France 36,000 warrants €1 Mr. Richard Nottenburg Residing at 11 East 29th Street, Apt 27a New York, NY, 10016 USA 36,000 warrants €1 Mr. Wesley Cummins 4505 Lorraine Ave Dallas, Texas 75205 - USA 36,000 warrants €1 Total 252,000 warrants €7 Because the exercise price of the warrants is unknown as of the date of this report, we propose to fully inform the general shareholders' meeting by preparing an additional report that will describe the exact impact of the issuance of the warrants on the position of holders of equity shares or securities, on the basis of the actual exercise price that will be set. This additional report will be prepared within a period of 15 days following the date of this general shareholders' meeting and will be provided to next general shareholders' meeting. We request that you approve this grant. VI. AUTHORIZATIONS TO BE GRANTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ISSUE STOCK SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS, STOCK SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS AND RESTRICTED FREE SHARES Pursuant to a decision adopted on June 28, 2019, the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders decided to authorize the issuance of stock subscription options ("Options"), restricted free shares and stock subscription warrants ("Warrants"). The Board of Directors was granted full powers to issue all of these Options, restricted free shares and Warrants, set the terms and conditions and procedures applicable thereto, decide the conditions for exercising them and carry out the corresponding capital increases. The Board proposes that you approve these authorizations. 1)Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to grant restricted free shares to employees We propose granting restricted free shares to the Company's employees and/or corporate officers, pursuant to the provisions of Articles L.225-197-1 to L.225-197-6 of the French Commercial Code. You may authorize the Board of Directors, if it deems appropriate, to grant restricted free shares in the Company, whether existing or to be issued at par value, on one or more occasions, subject to conditions in its discretion, to all or some of the employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and of the companies referred to in Article L. 225-197-2 of the French Commercial Code. The number of new shares issued pursuant to this authorization of the general shareholders' meeting will not exceed 5,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.02, or a maximum nominal value of €100,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, stock warrants and free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 5,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.02. We suggest that the Board of Directors be delegated the authority to determine the beneficiaries and define all employment conditions, grant criteria, vesting and conservation periods and any other financial or performance condition. The duration of this authorization would be thirty-eight (38) months from the date of the authorization granted by the general shareholders' meeting. At the shareholders' meeting, you will also hear the reading of the statutory auditor's special report, which will present his opinion on the revocation of preemptive subscription rights and on the conditions for issuing the ordinary shares that may be issued. 2)Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to grant stock subscription options We deem it appropriate to propose that this general shareholders' meeting authorize, once again, to set up a system for granting stock subscription options ("Options"). Such system entitles the beneficiaries thereof (the Company's employees and/or senior corporate officers, as well as the employees of the Company's subsidiaries, within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code) to subscribe for new shares within a certain period, for a price set on the date the Options are granted, and that will remain unchanged during the entire time of such period. Options granted pursuant to the authorization of the general shareholders' meeting will not confer rights to a number of new shares greater than 5,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.02, resulting in a maximum nominal value of €100,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, Warrants and restricted free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 5,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.02. Each stock subscription option will be granted free of charge and will entitle the beneficiary thereof to subscribe for one new ordinary share with a par value of €0.02 (hereinafter,"New Share") for a period of ten years, provided the beneficiary complies with the requirements for time spent with the Company, which the Board of Directors will be entitled to establish pursuant to a delegation of authority from the general shareholders' meeting. The rights obtained from these Options will be non-transferable until said Options are exercised. Pursuant to applicable legal provisions, the subscription price of a security subscribed by exercising an Option (or the method for determining such price) must be set on the date an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting authorizes [the Options], based on a report of the Board of Directors and a special report of the statutory auditor. Consequently, we propose that this subscription price be equal to ¼ the closing price of the Sequans Communications ADS on the NYSE on the date the Options are granted by the Board of Directors. For this purpose, authority should be delegated to the Board of Directors to certify this subscription price. Therefore, the general shareholders' meeting may simply authorize the principle of granting the Options, decide to revoke the shareholders' preemptive subscription rights in favor of the beneficiaries of these Options and decide the procedure for determining the subscription price of the securities to be issued if said Options are exercised, and then delegate to the Board of Directors the authority to actually grant these Options, in whole or in part, set the actual price thereof, determine the beneficiaries thereof, carry out the corresponding capital increases and perform the necessary formalities in connection therewith. We recommend that you set the duration of the period during which this authorization may be used at thirty-eight (38) months as of the date of the authorization granted by this general shareholders' meeting. Lastly, this authorization will automatically constitute an express waiver in favor of the beneficiaries of the Options, by the shareholders, of their preemptive subscription rights to the shares that will be issued as said Options are exercised. 3)Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue stock subscription warrants We propose that you authorize issuing detachable stock subscription warrant ("Warrants") to external partners of the Company who contribute to its expansion and success. The system proposed would offer the relevant beneficiaries the right to a grant of Warrants at a specified price, which if exercised subsequently confer the right to subscribe for new ordinary shares during a certain period, at a price that will be definitively set on the date that the warrants are granted and that will remain unchanged during the entire time of such period. This issue of Warrants is governed by Articles L. 228-91 et seq. of the French Commercial Code. It must be authorized by the general shareholders' meeting, which may grant the Board of Directors the necessary powers to carry it out, in whole or in part. The Warrants that may be subscribed pursuant to the authorization of the general shareholders' meeting will not confer rights to a number of shares greater than 5,000,000 shares with a par value of €0.02, resulting in a maximum increase to nominal capital of €100,000. Furthermore, the issues of Options, Warrants and restricted free shares will be subject to an overall ceiling of 5,000,000 new shares with a par value of €0.02. These Warrants may be offered to the relevant beneficiaries, who will be entitled to subscribe for them at a price of €0.01. The price must be paid at the time of the subscription, in cash or by a setoff against a corresponding claim that the beneficiary holds against the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) ordinary share with a par value of €0.02 (hereinafter,"New Share") during a statutory period of ten years, subject to conditions that the Board of Directors may decide pursuant to a delegation of authority from the general shareholders' meeting. Pursuant to applicable legal provisions, the subscription price of a security subscribed by exercising a Warrant (or the method for determining such price) must be set on the date a general shareholders' meeting authorizes the principle [of granting the Warrants], based on a report of the Board of Directors and a special report of the statutory auditor. Consequently, we propose that this subscription price be equal to 1/4ththe closing price of the Sequans Communications ADS on the NYSE on the date the warrants are granted by the Board of Directors. For this purpose, authority should be delegated to the Board of Directors to certify this subscription price. Pursuant to Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code, we propose that you revoke the shareholders' preemptive subscription right in favor of: •Persons who meet specific criteria, in this case the Company's external partners (non-executive consultants, etc.) who contribute to the Company's expansion and success. Lastly, the general shareholders' meeting may simply authorize the principle of granting the warrants, decide to revoke the shareholders' preemptive subscription rights and decide the procedure for determining the subscription price of the securities to be issued if said warrants are exercised, andthendelegate to the Board of Directors the authority to actually grant these warrants, in whole or in part, determine the beneficiaries thereof, carry out the corresponding capital increases and perform the necessary formalities in connection therewith. We recommend that you set the duration of the period during which this authorization may be used at eighteen (18) months as of the date this general shareholders' meeting grants such authorization. Attachments Original document

