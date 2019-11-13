Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sequans Communications S.A.    SQNS

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

(SQNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sequans Communications S A : ' Monarch Selected by Inseego for New IoT Tracker Now Available to Consumers in Australia via Telstra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:01am EST

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Inseego, a pioneer in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, has adopted Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q LTE-M module to provide the LTE connectivity for its new consumer IoT tracker, the Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag, recently launched on the network of Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile operator. The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag by Inseego is an advanced tracker device of very small size and features the latest in IoT functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005156/en/

Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag, connected by Sequans Monarch (Photo: Business Wire)

Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag, connected by Sequans Monarch (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag clearly shows Inseego’s dedication to high quality and performance and we are pleased to contribute our technology, and to support Inseego’s strategy of providing intelligent, compelling, and reliable IoT products,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Consumers in Australia now have available one of the best IoT trackers in the market.”

The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag delivers always-on LTE connectivity along with Bluetooth and GPS. Key features include a multi-color indicator status LED with a buzzer and an embedded SIM. The tracker is in a sleek and modern form factor, measuring only 35 x 75 x 18 mm, fitting comfortably in a hand, a pocket or other small place where it can be used to track luggage, backpacks, purses, consumer electronics, bicycles, and many other types of consumer valuables. The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag includes an accelerometer and runs on a rechargeable non-removable 1000mAh (Li-Ion) battery.

“Our aim was to deliver an advanced, reliable LTE IoT tracker and Sequans’ Monarch met our requirements for industry-leading low power consumption, small size, and global deployment capability,” said Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma.

The Inseego Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag is powered by Sequans Monarch GM01Q module, based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides enhanced coverage modes, including a +23dB power amplifier, that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates Sequans’ Location Engine for accurate, low power, indoor and outdoor positioning capability. Monarch also delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. The Monarch GM01Q includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and a Single-SKU™ RF front end for global deployment capability. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide. www.sequans.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A
06:01aSEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : ' Monarch Selected by Inseego for New IoT Tracker N..
BU
11/07SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : and Seong Ji Announce New LTE-M/NB-IoT Module Based..
BU
11/06SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
10/17SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : Introduces First-of-its-Kind, Low-Cost NB-IoT Modul..
BU
10/14SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S A : ' Monarch SiP and GM01Q Module for LTE-M and NB-IoT..
BU
09/30SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 ..
BU
08/21SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces $5 Million in Additional Debt Financing
BU
07/30SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/25SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS : Monarch LTE Chip Certified by KDDI for LTE-M
BU
07/23SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS : OneCare, Inc. and Sequans Connect the Carewatch Remote ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35,2 M
EBIT 2019 -21,3 M
Net income 2019 -33,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,20x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 71,8 M
Chart SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sequans Communications S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,19  $
Last Close Price 0,76  $
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 190%
Spread / Lowest Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georges M. Karam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Debray Chief Operating Officer
Deborah Choate Chief Financial Officer
Fabien Buda Vice President-Engineering
Dominique Pitteloud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.-10.26%72
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 551
INTEL CORPORATION24.01%250 560
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.01%126 447
BROADCOM INC.24.09%124 221
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.95%112 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group