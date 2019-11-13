Sequans Communications S A : ' Monarch Selected by Inseego for New IoT Tracker Now Available to Consumers in Australia via Telstra

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Inseego, a pioneer in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, has adopted Sequans’ Monarch GM01Q LTE-M module to provide the LTE connectivity for its new consumer IoT tracker, the Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag, recently launched on the network of Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile operator. The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag by Inseego is an advanced tracker device of very small size and features the latest in IoT functionality.

“The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag clearly shows Inseego’s dedication to high quality and performance and we are pleased to contribute our technology, and to support Inseego’s strategy of providing intelligent, compelling, and reliable IoT products,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Consumers in Australia now have available one of the best IoT trackers in the market.”

The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag delivers always-on LTE connectivity along with Bluetooth and GPS. Key features include a multi-color indicator status LED with a buzzer and an embedded SIM. The tracker is in a sleek and modern form factor, measuring only 35 x 75 x 18 mm, fitting comfortably in a hand, a pocket or other small place where it can be used to track luggage, backpacks, purses, consumer electronics, bicycles, and many other types of consumer valuables. The Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag includes an accelerometer and runs on a rechargeable non-removable 1000mAh (Li-Ion) battery.

“Our aim was to deliver an advanced, reliable LTE IoT tracker and Sequans’ Monarch met our requirements for industry-leading low power consumption, small size, and global deployment capability,” said Inseego EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma.

The Inseego Telstra Locator Cat M1 Tag is powered by Sequans Monarch GM01Q module, based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides enhanced coverage modes, including a +23dB power amplifier, that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates Sequans’ Location Engine for accurate, low power, indoor and outdoor positioning capability. Monarch also delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. The Monarch GM01Q includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and a Single-SKU™ RF front end for global deployment capability. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide. www.sequans.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

