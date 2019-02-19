Sequans Communications : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Finalized agreement for $8.4 million strategic investment to
accelerate 5G roadmap
4G chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today
announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended
December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights:
Revenue: Revenue was $6.1 million, a decrease of 41.0% compared
to the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of 46.3% compared to the
fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting the need to work down channel
inventory resulting from a weaker-than-expected broadband business and
customer project delays. Revenue from IoT grew 70% in 2018, including
CAT 1 chipset revenues which nearly tripled compared to 2017. The growth
in IoT was not sufficient to offset the decline in the broadband
business, and full-year revenue decreased 16.6% to $40.3 million in 2018
from $48.3 million in 2017.
Gross margin: Gross margin was 46.9% compared to 35.0% in the
third quarter of 2018 and compared to 41.7% in the fourth quarter of
2017, primarily due to a shift in product mix toward a higher proportion
of chipset sales versus modules. Full-year gross margin decreased from
43.8% in 2017 to 40.0% in 2018.
Operating loss: Operating loss was $8.9 million compared to an
operating loss of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and an
operating loss of $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Full year
operating loss for 2018 was $31.0 million compared to an operating loss
of $19.5 million for 2017.
Net loss: Preliminary net loss was $10.2 million, or ($0.11) per
diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million, or ($0.10)
per diluted share/ADS, in the third quarter of 2018 and a net loss of
$7.6 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS, in the fourth quarter of
2017. Preliminary full year net loss for 2018 was $36.9 million, or
($0.39) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $26.2 million,
or ($0.34) per diluted share/ADS, for 2017.
Non-IFRS Net loss: Excluding the non-cash items of stock-based
compensation, the non-cash impact of convertible debt amendments and
effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other
financings, non-IFRS net loss was $9.4 million, or ($0.10) per diluted
share/ADS, compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $8.0 million, or ($0.08)
per diluted share/ADS in the third quarter of 2018, and a non-IFRS net
loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS, in the fourth
quarter of 2017. Full year non-IFRS net loss for 2018 was $31.8 million,
or ($0.34) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a full year non-IFRS net
loss of $21.4 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share/ADS in 2017.
Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits at December
31, 2018 totaled $12.1 million compared to $5.2 million at September 30,
2018, reflecting the issuance in the fourth quarter of $4.5 million of
additional convertible debt due in April 2021 and a €12 million ($13.6
million) financing facility, partially offset by the early
extinguishment of $1 million principal convertible notes due in April
2020.
Strategic investment: On February 18, a new strategic investor
(“Investor”) agreed to invest approximately $8.4 million in support of
accelerating Sequans’ existing 5G product roadmap. Upon the closing of
this transaction, the Company will issue to the Investor a total of
9,392,986 warrants. The warrants are exercisable upon 61 days’ notice to
Sequans at an exercise price of €0.02 per share/ADS into 9,392,986 of
our ordinary shares/ADS. The warrants expire 15 years from the issuance
date. The Company has agreed to grant the new strategic investor
customary registration rights upon exercise of the warrants. The net
proceeds from the transaction, which will be reflected in Sequans’ first
quarter financial statements, will strengthen Sequans’ balance sheet and
will be used to fund development of Sequans’ first 5G chipset.
“We are proud that this company has chosen Sequans in which to invest
for 5G technology development,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “The
investment will support the availability of solutions for important 5G
use cases and accelerate the development of the market, and allow us to
forge an important strategic relationship.”
“IoT revenue showed good growth in 2018, increasing 70% from the prior
year, driven by our success in CAT 1,” continued Dr. Karam. “Meanwhile,
lower revenue from the broadband business, mainly from emerging markets,
combined with the ongoing effects of IoT customer project delays, caused
our 2018 results to be below expectations, particularly in the fourth
quarter. We already see signs of improvement, and we expect a
significant rebound in the first quarter, followed by accelerating
growth throughout the remainder of 2019, driven mainly by LTE-M revenue.”
Preliminary financial results: In the context of the preparation
of its 2018 consolidated financial statements, the Company determined
that certain deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities related to
the application of IFRS to deferred taxes on debt instruments with
equity components issued since 2015 had not been recorded. The expected
accounting changes do not affect the cash position or the operating
results for the current or prior periods. The Company has not yet
finalized its review, but the corrections are expected to lead to a
decrease in the 2018 consolidated IFRS net loss and could also lead to a
decrease of the 2016 and 2017 consolidated IFRS net losses. No change to
announced non-IFRS results is expected.
In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts
Key Metrics
Q4 2018
%*
Q3 2018
%*
Q4 2017
%*
Full year 2018
%*
Full year 2017
%*
Revenue
$6.1
$10.3
$11.3
$40.3
$48.3
Gross profit
2.8
46.9
%
3.6
35.0
%
4.7
41.7
%
16.1
40.0
%
21.1
43.8
%
Operating loss
(8.9
)
(146.0
)%
(7.9
)
(77.1
)%
(5.6
)
(49.7
)%
(31.0
)
(77.1
)%
(19.5
)
(40.5
)%
Net loss
(10.2
)
(167.4
)%
(9.9
)
(96.4
)%
(7.6
)
(67.6
)%
(36.9
)
(91.7
)%
(26.2
)
(54.2
)%
Diluted EPS
($0.11
)
($0.10
)
($0.10
)
($0.39
)
($0.34
)
Weighted average number of diluted shares/ADS
94,599,554
94,533,229
79,844,151
93,767,005
77,668,404
Cash flow from (used in) operations
(8.0
)
(1.3
)
(9.3
)
(23.3
)
(28.6
)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at quarter-end
12.1
5.2
3.3
12.1
3.3
Additional information on non-cash items:
- Stock-based compensation included in operating result
0.3
0.4
0.7
1.8
1.6
- Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing
0.8
0.8
0.7
3.0
2.8
- Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendment
(0.4
)
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.3
Non-IFRS diluted EPS (excludes stock-based compensation, impact of
convertible debt amendments and effective interest adjustments
related to the convertible and other debt and embedded derivative,
and the non-cash impact of revaluation of interest-free government
loan)
($0.10
)
($0.08
)
($0.07
)
($0.34
)
($0.28
)
* Percentage of revenue
Q1 2019 Outlook
The following statements are based on management’s current
assumptions and expectations.These statements are
forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.Sequans
undertakes no obligation to update these statements.
Sequans expects results to improve significantly in the first quarter
from the low level of the fourth quarter, with the extent of the
improvement tempered somewhat by typical seasonality. Management has
decided not to provide detailed quarterly guidance until visibility on
the LTE-M market improves, but continues to expect quarterly results to
improve sequentially throughout 2019, driven by increasing LTE-M revenue
as more Sequans-powered devices go into mass production.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains projections and other forward-looking
statements regarding future events or our future financial performance
and potential financing sources. All statements other than present and
historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any
statements regarding our future results of operations and financial
positions, business strategy and plans, expectations for IoT and
broadband sales, and our objectives for future operations and potential
strategic partnerships, are forward-looking statements (within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements
are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations
with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject
to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate
in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge
from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events
or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections
or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements
contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or
lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products
are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including
manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly
enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or
cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average
selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our
quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality
in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process
technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market
demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to
achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our
products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our
inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) the
impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain,
(xi) the finalization of the amount of the charge related to the
amendment of the convertible debt made at the end of the quarter, (xii)
the impact of accounting changes relating to deferred tax assets and
deferred tax liabilities related to the application of IFRS to deferred
taxes on debt instruments with equity components issued since 2015, and
(xiii) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements
in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
As discussed above, the Company’s financial results are preliminary and
do not reflect expected changes related to a change in how the Company
has accounted for deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities
related to the application of IFRS to deferred taxes on debt instruments
with equity components issued since 2015 or changes that may result
prior to filings its Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared
in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP,
financial measures. These measures exclude non-cash charges relating to
stock-based compensation and the non-cash financial income and expense
related to the convertible debt and its embedded derivative issued in
April 2015 and April 2016. We believe that these measures can be useful
to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP
measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not
be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to
compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the
non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS
measures in the table attached to this press release. We are not able to
provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking IFRS estimates for
gross margin and net loss per diluted share without unreasonable
efforts, because certain adjustments are not known until the end of the
period. The impact of these adjustments could be significant to our
actual IFRS results.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of
Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in
2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G
technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks
around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines:
StreamliteLTE™, optimized for IoT and M2M devices, and StreamrichLTE™,
optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home and portable router
devices. The company is based in Paris, France with additional offices
in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Israel, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.