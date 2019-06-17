Sequans Communications : Kudelski Group and Sequans Partner on Simple, Secure, Power-Efficient NB-IoT Connectivity

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security,
and Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), the leading provider of LTE for
IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that they have created a
secure connectivity solution for LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. When combined
with a SIM card or eSIM personalized with the Kudelski Root of Trust,
the joint solution provides robust device identity and protects the
device, data, decisions, commands and actions in ultra-small and
power-efficient connected devices.
By combining Sequans’s LTE-M/NB-IoT chips with Kudelski’s security
solution, the companies will securely connect millions of industrial,
medical, consumer, and automotive devices to the customer’s cloud
platform of choice. The Kudelski/Sequans integration removes barriers to
entry and shortens time to market for device manufacturers by providing
a single-chip solution pre-integrated with security and connectivity,
protecting the entire security lifecycle of the device.
Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT
Security: “With ABI Research predicting 6.3 billion IoT devices to be
cellularly connected by 2021, telco network operators need to onboard
them in a way that is secure, scalable and sustainable. Our work with
Sequans will combine their smart connectivity with our proven security
technology to enable operators to onboard IoT devices quickly and
easily. This creates greater efficiency and gives them the security
required to protect the network and enable exciting new customer
business models.”
Hugues Waldburger, Sequans Vice President, Vertical and Strategic
Business Unit: “The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a comprehensive
solution that provides powerful security features to a wide range of IoT
applications. Security of both device and application data is of
paramount importance in IoT and we are pleased to partner with The
Kudelski Group to integrate their powerful and proven IoT security
client into our Monarch product line and make it available to our
customers.”
Sequans’ Monarch is
the world’s most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip for M2M and IoT
devices. Monarch’s ultra-low power consumption enables the long battery
life needed by many IoT use cases and its programmable RF filtering
enables global deployment in a Single-SKU.™
The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a universal platform implemented
in different ecosystems with different partners, and has already been
adopted by telco, industrial, consumer electronics and medical IoT
partners and clients. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please
visit www.kudelski-iot.com.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security
and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including
services and applications requiring access control and rights management
to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and
interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions
and services focused on helping companies assess risks and
vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies
integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to
sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more
information, please visit www.nagra.com.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,
Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology
and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the
world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™,
optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable
routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized
for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables,
trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional
offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online
at www.sequans.com.
