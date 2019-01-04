Sequans Communications : and GeoTraq Introduce a New Line of LTE for IoT Cellular Modules

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and GeoTraq, a cellular IoT module manufacturer and network operator providing global connectivity wrapped into one simple, all-inclusive, IoT solution, announced today that GeoTraq has adopted Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform for a new series of GeoTraq modules targeting LTE for IoT markets. The new GeoTraq NB-400 series of IoT modules uses non-IP data delivery (NIDD), which GeoTraq believes offers the fastest, most secure, and efficient LTE connectivity, in an ultra-small form factor of 12 by 16 mm that includes connectors for sensor, battery, and antenna, resulting in the industry's most comprehensive module for worldwide use. The new GeoTraq modules also include the latest in LTE-based, low power positioning technology, delivering highly accurate indoor and outdoor positioning using only the LTE radio, thereby eliminating the cost and complexity of having to add GNSS or other radios.

"We chose Sequans, the leader in LTE for IoT chips, and the Monarch solution for our NB-400 series of modules, because of Sequans' proven success in the marketplace, and ability to deliver our required combination of small form factor, low cost, low power consumption, and seamless global coverage," said Gregg Sullivan, chief executive officer, GeoTraq. "As a company focused on delivering ROI to our customers through simple cellular IoT solutions that can be deployed with seamless global coverage for one low price, we found what we were looking for in Sequans' Monarch technology."

The GeoTraq NB-400 series of modules is designed on the same principles as GeoTraq's G-200 GSM Cell ID module that is efficiently designed with an ultra small form factor, a price affordable enough to be disposable, battery optimization for 10+ years of battery life, and tier 1 global cellular coverage in 193+ countries. GeoTraq's patent-pending technology allows for global non-IP data delivery over the control channel, providing the most efficient design, extremely secure data delivery, and speeds 7x faster than SMS.

"GeoTraq is delivering the creative solutions the IoT industry needs," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans' IoT business unit. "GeoTraq's NB-400 modules offer a low-cost solution with a data plan that is ideally suited for sensor-based applications."

For the first NB-400 module, GeoTraq is using Sequans Monarch SiP, which is the world's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip combined with the universal radio front end of Skyworks. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.

GeoTraq expects the modules will be available for testing in Q2 and samples of the first GeoTraq NB-400 module will be on display at CES in Sequans' meeting room, Toscana 3603 at the Venetian Sands Convention Center. Please contact events@sequans.com to schedule a meeting with Sequans.

About GeoTraq

GeoTraq is a cellular IoT module manufacturer and network operator that is committed to creating real ROI's for customers through simple cellular IoT modules that are quick to deploy, easy to maintain, and provide the right data, at the right time. Intelligently designed integrated modules, that provide "service in a module", customers get form factors smaller than a penny, cellular power saving mode, and non-IP Data delivery over Tier-1 cellular connectivity across 193 countries, delivering ubiquitous global coverage. Leveraging existing network infrastructure, and understanding the basic needs of IoT communications, GeoTraq has created a low power, long range, cost competitive communications solution. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks, both LTE and WiMAX, around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

