MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sequential Brands Group Inc

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC

(SQBG)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Martha Stewart's new role as cannabis adviser

02/28/2019 | 10:44am EST
Martha Stewart attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York.

(Reuters) - Marijuana producer Canopy Growth has roped in lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as an adviser to help develop and launch a line of pot-based products for both humans and animals, it said on Thursday.

Stewart, a 90s icon who became a household name through her cooking and lifestyle shows, co-hosts a show with rapper Snoop Dogg, who made headlines last year for smoking pot in front of the White House.

The deal between Canopy and Sequential Brands Group Inc, which owns the Martha Stewart brand, will seek to leverage Stewart's knowledge of consumer products in the launch of products based on CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Sequential's shares surged 51 percent to $1.81 in early trading.

"I'm especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people's beloved pets," Stewart said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited companies from adding CBD to food, but many drinks companies have announced plans to use it.

Corona beer maker Constellation Brands has signed a deal with Canopy to make various pot-infused drinks.

Cannabis companies in Canada have been pouring cash into their businesses to both fend off competition and develop new products, especially after the country approved the use of recreational marijuana.

Canopy has also announced plans to invest between $100 million and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 4.32% 62.9 Delayed Quote.64.35%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS -0.12% 169.038 Delayed Quote.5.24%
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC 27.50% 1.49 Delayed Quote.49.98%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 M
EBIT 2018 93,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 77,1 M
