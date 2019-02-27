Log in
Sequential Brands Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

0
02/27/2019 | 08:32am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) will issue financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Management will provide further commentary on the Company's financial results on a conference call at 8:30am ET that day. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0789 or visit the investor relations page on the Company's website: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active and home categories.  Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams.  Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world.  For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Katherine Nash: knash@sbg-ny.com; (512) 757-2566

Sequential Brands Group Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 M
EBIT 2018 93,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 79,1 M
Chart SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sequential Brands Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cooper President
William Sweedler Chairman
Chad Wagenheim Executive VP-Strategic Development & Operations
Peter Lops Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC53.73%79
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.36%92 988
KERING18.20%69 880
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.93%48 853
ROSS STORES12.81%34 961
BURBERRY GROUP12.73%10 655
