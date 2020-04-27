Serabi Gold : Change of Directors

PRESS RELEASE 27 APRIL 2020

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Change of Directors

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces the appointment of Mr Luis Azevedo as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect. The Company also announces that Mr Felipe Swett who has served as a Non-executive Director since September 2014 has stepped down from the Board with immediate effect.

LuisMauricio Ferraiulio de Azevedo, aged 56, is a resource industry professional with over 37 years of international experience. He is both a licensed lawyer and geologist with over 27 years of business and mining experience, specifically in Brazil. He is currently the Managing Partner at FFA Legal Ltda, a legal firm he founded with its main office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and which is focused solely on natural resources companies. Mr Azevedo is also an Executive Director of Harvest Minerals Limited and Jangada Mines plc, GK Resources, Five Start Diamonds, and previously worked for Western Mining Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation and Harsco Corporation. Mr Azevedo was formerly an executive director of Avanco Resources Ltd and is now Chairman of the Brazil advisory board to Oz Minerals Ltd and a non-executive director of ValOre and Talon Metals Corporation. Mr Azevedo received a geology degree from UERJ - Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro in 1986, a law degree from Faculdade Integradas Cândido Mendes in 1992, and a post graduate degree from PUC-Rio, Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

"I am delighted to have Luis join the Board of Directors of the Company. Luis has worked closely with the Company and been Serabi's legal counsel in Brazil for many years now. He has a strong understanding of the Company and its future plans and with his intimate knowledge of the mining industry in Brazil will provide valuable insight to the Board. His expertise and experience will be invaluable going forward, and helping the Company successfully see Coringa into production.

"I would like to thank Felipe for his dedicated service to the Company over the past five and a half years and we wish him well."

Further disclosures on Luis de Azevedo

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies further disclosures on Mr. Azevedo are as follows.

Mr Azevedo has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years: