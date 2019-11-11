Log in
SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
Serabi Gold : Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis

11/11/2019

PRESS RELEASE 11 NOVEMBER 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three and nine month periods to 30 September 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three and nine month periods ending 30 September 2019 and at the same time has published its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • EBITDA for the third quarter of U$4.6 million compared with a small EBITDA loss for the same quarter in 2018.
  • EBITDA for the year to date of US$12.1 million up 120% on the same period in 2018.
  • Profit before tax of US$3.8 million for the year to date with earnings per share of 4.84 cents.
  • Cash holdings at the end of September 2019 of US$13.4 million an increase of US$4.2 million since the end of 2018.
  • AISC for the year to date of US$1,078 per ounce with a Cash Cost of US$844 per ounce.
  • Operational cash inflow for the third quarter of US$5.1 million (US$3.7 million after mine development costs), compared with a net operational outflow of US$1.2 million (outflow of US$2.2 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.
  • Operational cash flow for the year to date of US$14.5 million (US$11.7 million after mine development costs), compared with US$3.2 million (US$0.3 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.

Key Financial Information

9 months to

3 months to

9 months to

3 months to

30 Sept 2019

30 Sept 2019

30 Sept 2018

30 Sept 2018

US$

US$

US$

US$

Revenue

43,939,510

14,353,771

33,223,837

7,523,203

Cost of Sales

(27,661,873)

(8,496,884)

(23,653,392)

(6,380,505)

Gross Operating Profit

16,277,637

5,856,887

9,570,445

1,142,698

Administration and share based payments

(4,169,623)

(1,239,688)

(4,075,015)

(1,230,206)

EBITDA

12,108,014

4,617,199

5,495,430

(87,508)

Depreciation and amortisation charges

(6,336,813)

(2,212,747)

(6,148,284)

(1,721,708)

Operating profit/(loss) before finance and tax

5,771,201

2,404,452

(652,854)

(1,809,216)

Profit/(loss) after tax

2,849,341

1,129,701

(2,731,110)

(2,248,476)

Earnings per ordinary share (basic)

4.84c

1.92c

(5.59c)

(3.82c)

Average gold price received

US$1,351

US$1,472

US$1,285

US$1,213

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

Cash and cash equivalents

13,440,173

9,216,048

Net assets

67,460,556

69,110,287

Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")

9 months to

9 months to

30 Sept 2019

30 Sept 2018

Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes

29,878

26,852

Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce)

US$844

US$846

Total AISC of production (per ounce)

US$1,078

US$1,108

OPERATIONAL AND DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Third quarter gold production of 10,187 ounces of gold, resulting in total production for the year to date of approximately 30,000 ounces, an eleven per cent improvement over the same period in 2018.
  • Total ore mined for the quarter of 44,757 tonnes at 7.14 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold.
  • 45,378 tonnes of run of mine ("ROM") ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.84 g/t of gold.
  • 2,433 metres of horizontal development completed during the quarter.
  • The Group anticipates full year production for 2019 will be between 40,000 and 41,000 ounces.
  • Completion of the Group's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Coringa Gold Project in September, demonstrating strong positive economics.

Key Operational Information

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS TO DATE FOR 2019 AND FOR 2018

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Total

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

Total

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Gold production (1) (2)

Ounces

10,164

9,527

10,187

29,878

9,188

9,563

8,101

10,256

37,108

Mined ore - Total

Tonnes

42,609

44,784

44,757

132,151

39,669

36,071

42,725

44,257

162,722

Gold

grade

7.47

6.72

7.14

7.10

7.49

8.12

6.23

7.45

7.29

(g/t)

Milled ore

Tonnes

43,451

43,711

45,378

132,540

43,145

38,155

41,405

45,548

168,253

Gold

grade

7.69

6.72

6.84

7.08

7.04

7.71

6.11

7.39

7.06

(g/t)

Horizontal

Metres

1,868

2,419

2,433

9,139

2,353

2,744

2,814

2,460

10,371

development - Total

  1. Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries.
  2. Gold production totals for 2019 include treatment of 20,554 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 4.13 g/t (2018 full year: 16,466 tonnes at 3.71g/t)
  3. The table may not sum due to rounding

Copies of the Financial Statements and the MD&A can be accessed from the Company's website using the following links

An interview with Clive Line, Finance Director of Serabi, can be accessed using the following ink

"This third quarter has again been very pleasing in terms of both operational and financial performance. As we reported in our third quarter operational update on 14 October, we achieved the highest quarterly production level for 2019 which was only 70 ounces short of being our best quarter ever. This production combined with the improved gold price has resulted in an EBITDA for the year to date of US$12.1 million of which 38% is attributable to this third quarter.

"The average gold price realised in the quarter was US$1,472 which compares with US$1,287 and US$1,292 for the first and second quarters of 2019 respectively.

"The strong performance has also been translated into good cash flow. Cash generation for the quarter, at an operational level after allowing for on-going mine development costs, was US$3.7 million which was an improvement of US$5.9 million compared with the same quarter in 2018 when operations consumed US$2.2 million of cash. For the year to date operational cash flow now totals US$11.7 million. Cash holdings at the end of the quarter were US$13.4 million with of more than US$4.2 million of net free cash flow generated for the year to date.

"We are continuing to re-invest this cash flow to advance the growth opportunities for the business. Whilst we are still in the licencing and permitting stages for the Coringa project, there are nonetheless ongoing expenditures for maintaining the project site, refurbishment of the plant and equipment. We are also continuing to advance the exploration around the Palito and Sao Chico deposits and during the quarter have spent over US$500,000 on our exploration activity.

"The AISC for the year to date has reduced to US$1,078 per ounce compared with the AISC of US$1,085 for the six months to 30 June 2018. The exchange rate has, in recent months, been favourable and at the end of September 2019 was BrR$4.16 to US$1.00. However, the average rate of BrR$3.89 to US$1:00 for the year to date remains very similar to the rate at the end of December 2018 of BrR$3.87.

"The improved gold price did however have some adverse impacts on the results for the quarter. Sprott Resource Lending ("Sprott") opted to exercise in July their call options over 6,109 ounces of gold which resulted in a charge being incurred during the quarter of US$241,000 being the change in the value from 30 June 2019, when these options were last revalued.

"In most other respects the cost profile of the Group remains consistent quarter on quarter. It is for this reason that the introduction of Coringa will be so important, spreading the Group's fixed costs over a larger production base and improving margins. The PEA projects that Coringa will have an AISC of US$852 per ounce, significantly lower than the US$1,078 per ounce achieved in the first nine months of 2019 at the current operations which are carrying all the fixed corporate and administrative costs of the business overheads. Simply averaging the current operations with the longer term potential of Coringa would imply that the Group's AISC with Coringa at full projected production would be between US$950 and US$975 per ounce, significantly improving the margin and the cash flow generation for the Group. This excludes the potential cost benefits that could also accrue from the introduction of the ore-sorter and the organic growth potential at Palito and Sao Chico.

"I remain very excited by both the near and long term outlook for Serabi. Our exploration potential around the existing operations is very exciting and will, I am sure, yield opportunities for further production growth to enhance the improvements that our ore- sorter and the development of the Coringa project will bring. By maintaining a focus of near mine site potential, we should be able to develop any further growth at relatively low cost."

SERABI GOLD PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(expressed in US$)

Notes

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

14,353,771

7,523,203

43,939,510

33,223,837

Cost of sales

(8,496,884)

(6,380,505)

(28,161,873)

(23,853,392)

Release of impairment provision

-

-

500,000

200,000

Depreciation of and amortization charges

(2,204,030)

(1,765,849)

(6,454,531)

(6,256,749)

Gross profit / (loss)

3,652,857

(623,151)

9,823,106

3,313,696

Administration expenses

(1,174,204)

(1,171,660)

(3,973,168)

(3,860,898)

Share based payments

(65,484)

(58,546)

(196,455)

(214,117)

(Loss) / gain on disposals

(8,717)

44,141

117,718

108,465

Operating profit / (loss)

2,404,452

(1,809,216)

5,771,201

(652,854)

Foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(169,113)

260,606

(235,216)

(295,027)

Finance expense

2

(735,003)

(403,759)

(1,818,702)

(1,103,277)

Finance income

-

440

121,917

474

Profit / (loss) before taxation

1,500,336

(1,951,929)

3,839,200

(2,050,684)

Income tax expense

(370,635)

(296,547)

(989,859)

(680,426)

Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations (1)

1,129,701

(2,248,476)

2,849,341

(2,731,110)

Exchange differences on translating foreign

(5,187,377)

(2,708,319)

(4,695,527)

(11,968,323)

operations

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(4,057,676)

(4,956,795)

(1,846,186)

(14,699,433)

Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (basic) (1)

4

1.92c

(3.82c)

4.84c

(5.59c)

Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (diluted) (1)

4

1.85c

(3.82c)

4.67c

(5.59c)

  1. All revenue and expenses arise from continuing operations.

SERABI GOLD PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at

As at

As at

30 September

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2018

(expressed in US$)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Deferred exploration costs

28,439,970

25,578,156

27,707,795

Property, plant and equipment

38,807,114

40,834,470

42,342,102

Taxes receivable

1,549,463

1,551,593

1,555,170

Deferred taxation

1,542,803

2,170,458

2,162,180

Total non-current assets

70,339,350

70,134,677

73,767,247

Current assets

Inventories

6,610,477

7,335,282

8,511,474

Trade and other receivables

872,325

898,773

758,209

Prepayments and accrued income

4,390,107

4,379,203

4,166,916

Cash and cash equivalents

13,440,173

15,204,568

9,216,048

Total current assets

25,313,082

27,817,826

22,652,647

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

7,158,839

5,755,426

6,273,321

Interest bearing liabilities

6,949,152

4,571,126

4,302,798

Acquisition payment outstanding

11,810,372

-

10,997,757

Derivative financial liabilities

-

168,609

390,976

Accruals

344,502

342,632

372,327

Total current liabilities

26,262,865

10,837,793

22,337,179

Net current assets

(949,783)

16,980,033

315,468

Total assets less current liabilities

67,460,556

87,114,710

74,082,715

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

564,524

2,150,732

955,521

Provisions

1,364,487

1,788,844

1,543,811

Acquisition payment outstanding

-

10,736,702

-

Interest bearing loan liabilities

-

2,780,984

2,473,096

Total non-current liabilities

1,929,011

17,457,262

4,972,428

Net assets

67,460,556

69,657,448

69,110,287

Equity

Share capital

8,882,803

8,882,803

8,882,803

Share premium reserve

21,752,430

21,752,430

21,752,430

Option reserve

1,171,501

1,247,865

1,363,367

Other reserves

6,464,152

5,108,940

4,763,819

Translation reserve

(45,502,650)

(43,167,891)

(40,807,123)

Retained surplus

74,692,320

75,833,301

73,154,991

Equity shareholders' funds

67,460,556

69,657,448

69,110,287

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared under IFRS as adopted in the EU and with IFRS and their interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board have been filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

SERABI GOLD PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(expressed in US$)

Share

Share

Share option

Other

Translation

Retained

(unaudited)

capital

premium

reserve

reserves (1)

reserve

Earnings

Total equity

Equity shareholders'

funds at 31 December

5,540,960

1,722,222

1,425,024

4,015,369

(31,199,568)

79,266,705

60,770,712

2017

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

(11,968,323)

-

(11,968,323)

adjustments

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,731,110)

(2,731,110)

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(11,968,323)

(2,731,110)

(14,699,433)

income for the period

Transfer to taxation

-

-

-

1,051,427

-

(1,051,427)

-

reserve

Share options lapsed in

-

-

(391,277)

-

-

391,277

-

period

Shares issued in period

3,341,843

20,030,208

-

-

-

-

23,372,051

Share option expense

-

-

214,118

-

-

-

214,118

Equity shareholders'

funds at 30 September

8,882,803

21,752,430

1,247,865

5,066,796

(43,167,891)

75,875,445

69,657,448

2018

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

2,360,768

-

2,360,768

adjustments

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(3,023,431)

(3,023,431)

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

2,360,768

(3,023,431)

(662,663)

income for the period

Transfer to taxation

-

-

-

(302,977)

-

302,977

-

reserve

Share option expense

-

-

115,502

-

-

-

115,502

Equity shareholders'

funds at 31 December

8,882,803

21,752,430

1,363,367

4,763,819

(40,807,123)

73,154,991

69,110,287

2018

Foreign currency

-

-

-

-

(4,695,527)

-

(4,695,527)

adjustments

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

2,849,341

2,849,341

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(4,695,527)

2,849,341

(1,846,186)

income for the period

Transfer to taxation

-

-

-

1,700,333

-

(1,700,333)

-

reserve

Share options lapsed in

-

-

(388,321)

-

-

388,321

-

period

Share option expense

-

-

196,455

-

-

-

196,455

Equity shareholders'

funds at 30 September

8,882,803

21,752,430

1,171,501

6,464,152

(45,502,650)

74,692,320

67,460,556

2019

  1. Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$6,102,691 (31 December 2018: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$4,402,358).

SERABI GOLD PLC

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

For the three months

For the nine months

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(expressed in US$)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Post tax profit / (loss) for period

738,725

(2,248,476)

2,458,365

(2,731,110)

Depreciation - plant, equipment and mining properties

2,204,030

1,765,849

6,454,531

6,256,749

Net financial expense

1,295,092

52,713

2,322,977

1,217,830

Provision for impairment of inventory

-

-

(500,000)

(200,000)

Provision for taxation

370,635

296,547

989,859

680,426

Share-based payments

65,484

148,546

196,455

394,117

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

22,685

259,258

(360,116)

413,608

Changes in working capital

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(193,156)

(1,733,345)

1,972,184

(1,616,199)

Decrease/(increase) in receivables, prepayments and

119,905

(628,425)

(993,117)

(2,131,720)

accrued income

Increase/(decrease) in payables, accruals and

461,603

841,546

1,979,991

954,626

provisions

Net cash inflow from operations

5,085,003

(1,245,787)

14,521,129

3,238,327

Investing activities

Acquisition payments

(196,037)

-

(1,352,112)

(4,740,928)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and projects in

(1,138,120)

(1,457,399)

(2,599,412)

(2,775,325)

construction

Capitalised mine development costs

(1,342,675)

(934,169)

(2,835,238)

(2,964,658)

Geological exploration expenditure

(290,503)

(1,222,559)

(1,087,027)

(3,234,361)

Pre-operational project costs

(433,526)

(562,969)

(1,277,048)

(1,852,448)

Proceeds from sale of assets

16,741

44,141

169,822

108,465

Interest received

-

440

2,217

474

Net cash outflow on investing activities

(3,384,120)

(4,132,515)

(8,978,798)

(15,458,781)

Financing activities

Issue of ordinary share capital

-

-

-

23,807,346

Costs associated with issue of share capital

-

-

-

(566,518)

Drawdown of secured loan

-

-

-

3,000,000

Repayment of secured loan

-

(333,333)

-

(1,333,333)

Payment of finance lease liabilities

(125,804)

(156,519)

(588,025)

(582,729)

Interest paid and other finance costs

(117,308)

(122,803)

(421,241)

(509,390)

Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities

(243,112)

(612,655)

(1,009,266)

23,815,376

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,457,771

(5,990,957)

4,533,065

11,594,922

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,366,683

21,052,325

9,216,048

4,093,866

Exchange difference on cash

(384,281)

143,200

(308,940)

(484,220)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

13,440,173

15,204,568

13,440,173

15,204,568

Notes

1. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three and nine month period ended 30 September 2019. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three and nine month period ended 30 September 2018 and, where applicable, the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual report.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2019

The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretations in advance of the required implementation dates.

As of 1 January 2019, IFRS "16 Leases", became effective and requires lessees to recognise all lease assets and liabilities on the balance sheet for both finance leases and operating leases. The adoption of IFRS 16 has not had any significant impact on the Group's financial statements as the operating leases held by the Group are of low value and the majority of the existing contracts either relate to service agreements or otherwise do not result in right of use assets or lease liabilities.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

  1. Going concern

As at 30 September 2019 the Group had cash in hand of US$13.44 million and net assets of US$67.07 million. The Directors have reviewed the forecast cash flow of the Group for the next 12 months. Based on this forecast, which includes planned capital and exploration programmes, the Group may not be able to generate sufficient cash flows to settle, in full, both the deferred consideration of US$12 million payable for the acquisition of Coringa which falls due in December 2019 and the secured loan repayments due during the first six months of 2020.

The Directors believe there is a reasonable prospect of the Group securing further funds as and when required in order that the Group can meet all liabilities including the deferred consideration payable for the acquisition of Coringa and the secured loan repayment obligations or renegotiating the timing of these payments as and when they fall due in the next 12 months and have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

As at the date of this report the outcome of raising further funds remains uncertain and this represents a material uncertainty surrounding going concern. If the Group fails to raise the necessary funds the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The matters explained indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group and Parent's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not show the adjustments to the assets and liabilities of the Group or the Parent company if this was to occur.

(ii) Use of estimates and judgements

There have been no material revisions to the nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in the 2018 annual financial statements.

(iii) Impairment

At each balance sheet date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered impairment. Prior to carrying out of impairment reviews, the significant cash generating units are assessed to determine whether they should be reviewed under the requirements of IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources or IAS 36 - Impairment of Assets. Such determination is by reference to the stage of development of the project and the level of reliability and surety of information used in calculating value in use or fair value less costs to sell. Impairment reviews performed under IFRS 6 are carried out on a project by project basis, with each project representing a potential single cash generating unit. An impairment review is undertaken when indicators of impairment arise; typically when one of the following circumstances applies:

  1. sufficient data exists that render the resource uneconomic and unlikely to be developed

  1. title to the asset is compromised
  2. budgeted or planned expenditure is not expected in the foreseeable future
  3. insufficient discovery of commercially viable resources leading to the discontinuation of activities

Impairment reviews performed under IAS 36 are carried out when there is an indication that the carrying value may be impaired. Such key indicators (though not exhaustive) to the industry include:

  1. a significant deterioration in the spot price of gold
  2. a significant increase in production costs
  3. a significant revision to, and reduction in, the life of mine plan

If any indication of impairment exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated, being the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted.

If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. Such impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss for the year.

Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset (or cash-generating unit) in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss for the year.

2. Finance Costs

Interest on secured loan

Unwinding of discount on acquisition payment Amortisation of fair value of derivatives

Amortisation of effective interest rate adjustment

Loss upon valuation of derivative Arrangement fee for secured loan

Gain on revaluation of derivatives

Recognition of variation in effective interest rate of secured loan

Interest income

Net finance expense

3. Taxation

3 months

3 months

9 months

9 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$

US$

US$

US$

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(173,637)

(172,284)

(474,177)

(530,183)

(280,344)

(254,858)

(812,615)

(738,741)

-

(65,000)

-

(195,000)

(39,900)

-

(53,212)

-

(241,122)

-

(531,910)

-

-

(90,000)

-

(180,000)

(735,003)

(582,142)

(1,871,914)

(1,643,924)

-

178,383

-

540,647

-

-

172,912

-

-

440

2,217

474

(735,003)

(403,319)

(1,686,785)

(1,102,803)

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that the Group has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future profits that might be generated and against which the asset may be recovered. The Group has released the amount of US$683,146 as a deferred tax charge during the nine month period to 30 September 2019.

The Group has also incurred a tax charge for the period in Brazil of US$306,713.

.

4. Earnings per share

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary

1,129,701

(2,248,476)

2,849,341

(2,731,110)

shareholders (US$)

Weighted average ordinary shares

58,909,551

58,790,954

58,909,551

48,865,897

in issue

Basic profit/(loss) per share (US

1.92

(3.82c)

4.84

(5.59c)

cents)

Diluted ordinary shares in issue(2)

60,997,145

58,790,954(1)

60,997,145

48,865,897(1)

Diluted loss per share (US cents)

1.85

(3.82c) (1)

4.67

(5.59c) (1)

  1. As the effect of dilution is to reduce the loss per share, the diluted shares in issue are the same as the basic shares in issue and the diluted loss per share is considered to be the same as the basic loss per share.
  2. Based on 2,087,594 options vested and exercisable as at 30 September 2019.

The Company will, in compliance with Canadian regulatory requirements, post the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements and

the Management Discussion and Analysis for the three month and nine period ended 30 September 2019 on SEDAR at

www.sedar.com. These documents will also available from the Company's website - www.serabigold.com.

Serabi's Directors Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 together the Chairman's Statement and the Management Discussion and Analysis, are available from the Company's website - www.serabigold.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Michael Hodgson

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Nominated Adviser

Chief Executive

m +44 (0)7799 473621

Roland Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Clive Line

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

m +44 (0)7710 151692

PEEL HUNT LLP

UK Broker

e contact@serabigold.com

Ross Allister

t +44 (0)20 7418 8900

James Bavister

t +44 (0)20 7418 8900

www.serabigold.com

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will''

or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including

the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Disclaimer

Serabi Gold plc published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 08:09:09 UTC
