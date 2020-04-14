Serabi Gold : First quarter operational report for 2020, including record monthly gold production for March

Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries.

Mike Hodgson has provided interviews to BRR Media and Crux Investors where he answers questions on the Company's recently announced 2019 financial results, recent announcements on financing for Coringa and the first quarter operational results. The following links can be used to access these interviews.

Public hearing for the Coringa project held on 6 February 2020 with positive feedback. The Company is now awaiting submission of final recommendation to, and approval of, the State Environmental Council ("COEMA") for the award of the Licencia Previa (the Preliminary License).

40,465 tonnes of run of mine ("ROM") ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.66 g/t of gold.

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold exploration and development company is pleased to provide the results and a review of its first quarter operational and development activities in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

Gold production totals for 2020 include treatment of 9,146 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 4.35 g/t (Q1 2019: 3,136 tonnes at a grade of 4.00 g) The table may not sum due to rounding.

"The first quarter of 2020 has been very eventful for us all. At Palito after a month of moderate production in January, we suffered a completely unforeseen mill breakdown during February losing over 18 milling days on our main ball mill. This adversely effected gold production for that month, so I am delighted to report that the response in March, producing approximately 3,700 ounces of gold, a monthly production record represented a truly exceptional effort which has continued into the start of April. As a result we closed the quarter with a very respectable total of 9,020 ounces of gold , which considering the mill problems in February, when approximately 10% of our quarterly throughput was lost, is a very pleasing result.

"A lot of the improvement in March resulted from improved average ore feed grades, most notably from Palito, which can, in part, be attributed to the recently commissioned ore sorter, which is working extremely well. During the first part of the quarter, as we undertook commissioning, we made multiple adjustments to optimise the set up, but by March we were in the position to truly test its capability. During March, the sorter processed approximately 2,500 tonnes of ROM with an average grade of approximately 3 g/t , which the sorter screened into 300 tonnes of product at over 20 g/t gold and 2,200 tonnes of reject at 0.88 g/t Au, representing an improved feed grade of 600 to 700 per cent and eliminating virtually all the waste that would otherwise have entered the plant. We estimate that during the first quarter the ore sorter performance would have 'liberated' on average approximately 80 tonnes per day of capacity (16 per cent) in the plant, and we hope to be able to fill that capacity, and replace the waste, with high grade ore going forward.

"Development and production from the Palito orebody in the quarter was focussed on the Chico da Santa sector, where we have the Jatoba, Mogno and Ipe veins. The latter two are being developed on several levels and we have been mining exceptionally high grades of up to 20g/t. The other area of development is the G3 vein, which when the current operations started in 2014 was a backbone of production. We have more recently been developing a number of other areas of the deposit but have returned to advancing development of G3 vein on the 130m level, to access an area successfully drilled from surface during 2019. At the Sao Chico orebody, the ramp is deepening to level - 60m, whilst development continues west on upper levels at 186mRL and 156mRL.

"On the exploration front, the exciting news to come out of Sao Chico during the quarter was the drilling success in both the underground and surface drilling programmes which was reported in a news release on 3 March 2020. To the west, drilling has been undertaken 300 metres beyond the current western limit of the mine, and the intersections are indicative of now being able to extend the current mine limit. To the east we have extended the mineralisation some 220 metres beyond the mine limits with a drill intersection of 11.7 g/t Au over 1.2 metres. However, for me, the most encouraging result was an intersection located approximately 200 metres below the current lowest development level of the mine, where the assayed gold grade was 25.37g/t over a width of 4.08 metres.

"As well as exploration success in the immediate mine area, we also continued to drill the near-minesite geophysical anomalies of Abelha, Besouro, and Cicada all of which lie within a 5 kilometre radius of Sao Chico. The drilling started in December and continued through the quarter. We have now drilled 5 holes, three of which have intersected gold bearing sulphides. With the step out drilling to the west of Sao Chico advancing towards these anomalies and now just 1km away, I am very excited by the potential that this mineralisation may all join up.

"With respect to Coringa, significant progress was been made with the permitting during the quarter, most notably with the successful public hearing that took place on 6 February 2020. We are now awaiting formal recommendation