Serabi Gold : Results of General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2020

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Results of General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 26 February 2020 (the "General Meeting"), Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 22 January 2020.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

VOTES VOTES VOTES % of ISC* VOTES RESOLUTION FOR % AGAINST % TOTAL VOTED WITHHELD 1. That the waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and 26,625,662 99.4% 173,333 0.6% 26,798,995 45.5% Nil Mergers is approved. 2. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any 41,512,781 99.6% 173,347 0.4% 41,686,128 70.8% 837 security up to a nominal value of £2,884,908. 3. That the proposed Subscription Deed between Greenstone and the Company 26,625,662 99.4% 173,333 0.6% 26,798,995 45.5% Nil be approved 4. That the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash up to a 41,513,618 99.6% 173,347 0.4% 41,686,965 70.8% NIl nominal value of £2,884,908 * ISC - Issued Share Capital

Resolution 1 was taken in accordance with the City Code on a poll of Independent Shareholders present and by proxy voting at the Meeting. Members of the Concert Party were not permitted to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3.

Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to make a drawdown request to Greenstone for the full US$12 million under the Subscription Deed, following which, Greenstone shall have up to 13 business days in which to pay the funds due under the subscription request, upon receipt of which, the Convertible Loan Notes will be issued.

A further announcement will be in due course