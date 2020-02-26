Log in
SERABI GOLD PLC

(SRB)
02/26 11:35:27 am
91 GBp   --.--%
Serabi Gold : Results of General Meeting

02/26/2020

PRESS RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2020

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Results of General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 26 February 2020 (the "General Meeting"), Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 22 January 2020.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

VOTES

VOTES

VOTES

% of ISC*

VOTES

RESOLUTION

FOR

%

AGAINST

%

TOTAL

VOTED

WITHHELD

1. That the waiver granted by

the

Panel

on Takeovers

and

26,625,662

99.4%

173,333

0.6%

26,798,995

45.5%

Nil

Mergers is approved.

2.

That

the

Directors

are

authorised

to

allot

shares,

grant rights

or

convert

any

41,512,781

99.6%

173,347

0.4%

41,686,128

70.8%

837

security up to a nominal value

of £2,884,908.

3.

That

the

proposed

Subscription

Deed

between

Greenstone and the Company

26,625,662

99.4%

173,333

0.6%

26,798,995

45.5%

Nil

be approved

4.

That

the

Directors

are

empowered

to

allot

equity

securities

for

cash

up

to a

41,513,618

99.6%

173,347

0.4%

41,686,965

70.8%

NIl

nominal value of £2,884,908

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

Resolution 1 was taken in accordance with the City Code on a poll of Independent Shareholders present and by proxy voting at the Meeting. Members of the Concert Party were not permitted to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3.

Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to make a drawdown request to Greenstone for the full US$12 million under the Subscription Deed, following which, Greenstone shall have up to 13 business days in which to pay the funds due under the subscription request, upon receipt of which, the Convertible Loan Notes will be issued.

A further announcement will be in due course

SERABI GOLD PLC

2nd Floor, 30-32 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR

This document is not intended to and does

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246

6831 e contact@serabimining.com www.serabigold.com

not amount to an invitation or inducement to

Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,

London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528

subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Michael Hodgson

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Chief Executive

m +44 (0)7799 473621

Roland Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Clive Line

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

m +44 (0)7710 151692

PEEL HUNT LLP

UK Broker

e contact@serabigold.com

Ross Allister

t +44 (0)20 7418 8900

www.serabigold.com

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements

contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

APPENDIX 1

DEFINITIONS

The following words and expressions shall have the following meanings in this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

Circular

the document setting out details of the Proposals and Notice of the

General Meeting dated 22 January 2020 ;

City Code

the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers;

Concert Party

Greenstone, its Connected Persons and other persons acting in

concert with it, as described in Part III of the Circular;

Connected Persons

has the meaning set out in section 252 and section 254 of the Act

and includes a spouse, children under 18 and any company in which

the relevant person is interested in shares comprising at least one-

fifth of the share capital of that company;

Convertible Loan Notes

the convertible loan notes that may be issued to Greenstone

pursuant to the Subscription Deed and the Convertible Loan Notes

Instrument as described further in Part I of the Circular;

Greenstone

Greenstone Resources II LP;

Independent Shareholders

all Shareholders other than members of the Concert Party;

Proposals

the Waiver and the entrance into the Subscription Deed and

performance of the Convertible Loan Notes Instrument by the

Company (including any drawdown and/or conversion of any

Convertible Loan Notes);

Rule 9

Rule 9 of the Takeover Code;

Shareholder

a holder of Ordinary Shares;

Subscription Deed

the subscription agreement entered into by the Company and

Greenstone in relation to the subscription for the Convertible Loan

Notes, as described further in Part I of the Circular;

Takeover Panel

Panel on Takeover and Mergers;

Waiver

the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel (subject to the passing of

the Whitewash Resolution) in respect of the obligation of the

Concert Party to make a mandatory offer for the entire issued

share capital of the Company not already held by the Concert Party

which might otherwise be imposed on the Concert Party under Rule

9 of the Takeover Code as a result of the issue of Ordinary Shares

under the terms of the Convertible Loan, as more particularly

described in Part 1 of the Circular;

Disclaimer

Serabi Gold plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:32:06 UTC
