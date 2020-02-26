Serabi Gold : Results of General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 26 February 2020 (the "General Meeting"), Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 22 January 2020.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:
VOTES
VOTES
VOTES
% of ISC*
VOTES
RESOLUTION
FOR
%
AGAINST
%
TOTAL
VOTED
WITHHELD
1. That the waiver granted by
the
Panel
on Takeovers
and
26,625,662
99.4%
173,333
0.6%
26,798,995
45.5%
Nil
Mergers is approved.
2.
That
the
Directors
are
authorised
to
allot
shares,
grant rights
or
convert
any
41,512,781
99.6%
173,347
0.4%
41,686,128
70.8%
837
security up to a nominal value
of £2,884,908.
3.
That
the
proposed
Subscription
Deed
between
Greenstone and the Company
26,625,662
99.4%
173,333
0.6%
26,798,995
45.5%
Nil
be approved
4.
That
the
Directors
are
empowered
to
allot
equity
securities
for
cash
up
to a
41,513,618
99.6%
173,347
0.4%
41,686,965
70.8%
NIl
nominal value of £2,884,908
* ISC - Issued Share Capital
Resolution 1 was taken in accordance with the City Code on a poll of Independent Shareholders present and by proxy voting at the Meeting. Members of the Concert Party were not permitted to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3.
Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to make a drawdown request to Greenstone for the full US$12 million under the Subscription Deed, following which, Greenstone shall have up to 13 business days in which to pay the funds due under the subscription request, upon receipt of which, the Convertible Loan Notes will be issued.
A further announcement will be in due course
SERABI GOLD PLC
2nd Floor, 30-32 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR
This document is not intended to and does
t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246
6831 e contact@serabimining.com www.serabigold.com
not amount to an invitation or inducement to
Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,
London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528
subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc
PRESS RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2020
SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")
Enquiries
SERABI GOLD plc
BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited
Michael Hodgson
t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser
Chief Executive
m +44 (0)7799 473621
Roland Cornish
t +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish
t +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Clive Line
t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
m +44 (0)7710 151692
PEEL HUNT LLP
UK Broker
e contact@serabigold.com
Ross Allister
t +44 (0)20 7418 8900
www.serabigold.com
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements
contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.
Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
APPENDIX 1
DEFINITIONS
The following words and expressions shall have the following meanings in this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires:
Circular
the document setting out details of the Proposals and Notice of the
General Meeting dated 22 January 2020 ;
City Code
the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers;
Concert Party
Greenstone, its Connected Persons and other persons acting in
concert with it, as described in Part III of the Circular;
Connected Persons
has the meaning set out in section 252 and section 254 of the Act
and includes a spouse, children under 18 and any company in which
the relevant person is interested in shares comprising at least one-
fifth of the share capital of that company;
Convertible Loan Notes
the convertible loan notes that may be issued to Greenstone
pursuant to the Subscription Deed and the Convertible Loan Notes
Instrument as described further in Part I of the Circular;
Greenstone
Greenstone Resources II LP;
Independent Shareholders
all Shareholders other than members of the Concert Party;
Proposals
the Waiver and the entrance into the Subscription Deed and
performance of the Convertible Loan Notes Instrument by the
Company (including any drawdown and/or conversion of any
Convertible Loan Notes);
Serabi Gold plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:32:06 UTC