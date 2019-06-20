Serabi Gold : Final Exploration Results for Coringa ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment.

PRESS RELEASE 20 JUNE 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Final Exploration Results for Coringa ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment

Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce some additional drilling results from the conclusion of the surface drilling programme that was conducted at its wholly-owned Coringa gold project located in Para state.

Coringa Drilling Highlights

Hole COR0381 - intersected 2.65m @ 8.51 g/t gold (inc. 1.40m @ 15.82 g/t gold)

Hole COR0383 - intersected 1.15m @ 9.69 g/t gold (inc. 0.6m @ 17.74 g/t gold)

Hole COR0380 - intersected 0.75m @ 7.61 g/t gold

Hole COR0374 - intersected 0.80m @ 0.44 g/t gold

Hole COR0377 - intersected 0.70m @ 0.39 g/t gold

CEO Mike Hodgson commented:

"These are the final results from the Coringa 2018-2019 drill campaign, the initial results of which underpinned the NI 43-101 compliant geological resource update, details of which were issued on 4 March 2019. That update resulted in a 37% increase in the total geological resource, so I am very pleased with the results of these final holes, which were not fully included in that updated geological resource and should contribute to a further increase in the total geological resource. This drilling campaign, which began in the fourth quarter of 2018, has increased the Meio resource significantly, extending the payable zone by some 575m of strike length to the south. The last holes drilled, COR0381 and COR0383 were drilled into this payable southern extension, with both intersecting excellent grades over mineable widths. COR0383 is especially pleasing as it is close the southern limit of the new payable zone, and the results suggest there is even more potential to the south.

"From our experience at Palito and Sao Chico, we know that infill drilling on these veins from surface is impractical and that the best understanding is obtained from underground development and underground drilling. With the GUIA trial mining license ("GUIA") in place, we are just awaiting final blasting permits, and once these are obtained, intend to commence an exploratory ramp into the Serra zone at Coringa, providing us with bulk sample data and better understanding to the orebody geometry.

"Whilst a new Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is well underway, it is clear the Meio vein is shaping up to be a very significant orebody that has now been traced for a strike length of well over 1.3 kilometres. These additional drilling results are being incorporated into a further revision of the geological resource, which in turn will be incorporated into the PEA on the Coringa Project, results of which are expected to be disclosed before the end of July 2019."

Drilling Results

The assay results for the six holes in this release were not included in the NI 43-101 compliant geological resource estimation published on March 4 2019. These six results represent the final 2 holes (COR0382 and COR0383) of the drill programme, together with the assays results from the independent laboratory (SGS Geosol, Belo Horizonte) for four holes where the previous disclosure was only of assays results generated by the Company's own laboratory.

Hole COR0383 targeted the Meio #2 vein and intersected 1.15m @ 9.69g/t Au (including 0.6m @ 17.74m) from

134.2 metres down hole depth. This intercept was a significant 'step out' hole, increasing the total drilled strike of the Meio #2 vein to 1,300 metres.