Serabi Gold : Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Operational cash flow for the year to date of US$9.4 million (US$7.9 million after mine development costs), compared with US$4.5 million (US$2.5 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.

Operational cash flow for the second quarter of US$3.0 million (US$2.3 million after mine development costs), compared with US$1.4 million (US$0.3 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.

Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three and six month periods ending 30 June 2019 and at the same time has published its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries.

Commencement of Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coringa Gold Project, following last quarter's updated mineral resource estimate. Results of the study are expected before the end of August 2019.

43,711 tonnes of run of mine ("ROM") ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.72 g/t of gold.

Second quarter gold production of 9,527 ounces of gold, resulting in total production for the year to date of approximately 19,700 ounces, a five per cent improvement over the same period in 2018.

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

"This second quarter has again been very pleasing from an operational perspective. As we reported in our second quarter operational update on 22 July, we were very close to achieving our third successive quarter of producing more than 10,000 ounces. The financial performance for this second quarter represents a significant improvement the same quarter in 2018 when gold production levels were very similar and notwithstanding that in the same quarter in 2018, the average gold price that we achieved was in fact slightly higher that we received in the second quarter of 2019.

"Cash generated during the second quarter from the operations, after allowing for on-going mine development costs, was US$2.3 million which was US$2.0 million more than for the same quarter in 2018. Whilst below the level achieved during the first quarter of 2019, it should be remembered that during the first two months of 2019 the cash position received a significant boost through the sales generated from the inventory held at the end of December 2018. The Group's cash holdings have nonetheless increased slightly compared to the position at the end of March 2019, which is after the purchase in the period of US$1.1 million of plant and equipment, including US$800,000 relating to the final purchase payment for the ore-sorter and the importation taxes that were levied in Brazil.

"With the slightly lower level of production during this second quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2019, our AISC has crept up slightly but still represents an improvement compared with 2018 and, with the recent improvements in the gold price, the Board expects to continue to enjoy a good operating margin for the rest of the year. Compared with the same period in 2018 total operating costs for the quarter of US$7.8 million are comparable with the same quarter in 2018, but the margin improvement has been driven by the increased level of sales made during the quarter which at 9,667 ounces were eight per cent higher that the same period in 2018.

"This gold price improvement has however impacted on the financial expenses for the period. The implied value of gold call options that the Company granted to its secured lender in July 2017 has increased and resulted in a revaluation charge of US$427,000 for the six months to 30 June 2019. In all other respects our cost profile quarter on quarter is remaining fairly steady.

"We announced earlier this month the expected timetable for our consultants to complete their work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment on Coringa ("PEA"). As we had previously advised, in the wake of the concerns regarding mine tailings dams we have taken the decision to switch to a dry stacking solution and dispense with a conventional tailings dam. Our consultants Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") have assisted with the test-work, design, equipment specifications and location of the dry stacked tailings solution and the revisions necessary in the process design flow sheet. This has impacted on the ability to progress the PEA at the pace that we had previously hoped, but in all other respects the Coringa project continues to be advancing and steady progress is being made in securing the permits and licences that will put us in a position to commence the project development.

"Our current operations continue to perform well and July was another very good month of production keeping us on track to meet our annual production guidance."