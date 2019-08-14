Serabi Gold : Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis
PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019
SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")
Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three and six month periods to 30 June 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis
Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three and six month periods ending 30 June 2019 and at the same time has published its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
EBITDA for the second quarter of U$3.3 million up 23% on the same quarter in 2018.
EBITDA for the year to date of US$7.6 million up 35% on the same period in 2018.
Profit before tax of US$3.4 million for the year to date with earnings per share of 2.92 cents.
Cash holdings at the end of June 2019 of US$12.4 million an increase of US$3.1 million since the end of 2018.
AISC for the year to date of US$1,085 per ounce with a Cash Cost of US$860 per ounce.
Operational cash flow for the second quarter of US$3.0 million (US$2.3 million after mine development costs), compared with US$1.4 million (US$0.3 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.
Operational cash flow for the year to date of US$9.4 million (US$7.9 million after mine development costs), compared with US$4.5 million (US$2.5 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.
Higher level of capital expenditure for the second quarter reflects US$0.8 million for the ore sorter.
Key Financial Information
6 months to
3 months to
6 months to
3 months to
30 June 2019
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
30 June 2018
US$
US$
US$
US$
Revenue
29,585,739
12,459,699
25,700,634
11,873,783
Cost of sales
(19,164,989)
(7,803,002)
(17,272,887)
(7,783,786)
Gross operating profit
10,420,750
4,656,697
8,427,747
4,089,997
Administration and share based payments
(2,803,500)
(1,378,996)
(2,780,485)
(1,422,883)
EBITDA
7,617,250
3,277,701
5,647,262
2,667,114
Depreciation and amortisation charges
(4,250,501)
(1,960,956)
(4,490,900)
(2,498,047)
Operating profit / (loss) before finance and tax
3,366,749
1,316,745
1,156,362
169,067
Profit / (loss) after tax
1,719,640
169,678
(482,634)
(493,420)
Earnings per ordinary share (basic)
2.92c
0.29c
(1.10c)
(0.94c)
Average gold price received
US$1,287
US$1,292
US$1,309
US$1,296
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
US$
US$
Cash and cash equivalents
12,366,683
9,216,048
Net assets
71,452,748
69,110,287
Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")
6 months to
6 months to
12 months to
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
31 Dec 2018
Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes
19,691 ozs
18,751 ozs
37,108 ozs
Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) Total AISC of production (per ounce)
US$860 US$861 US$821
US$1,085 US$1,121 US$1,093
OPERATIONAL AND DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Second quarter gold production of 9,527 ounces of gold, resulting in total production for the year to date of approximately 19,700 ounces, a five per cent improvement over the same period in 2018.
Total ore mined for the quarter of 44,784 tonnes at 6.72 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold.
43,711 tonnes of run of mine ("ROM") ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.72 g/t of gold.
2,419 metres of horizontal development completed during the quarter, a 30% increase on our Q1 figure
Commencement of Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coringa Gold Project, following last quarter's updated mineral resource estimate. Results of the study are expected before the end of August 2019.
The Company maintains its 2019 production guidance of 40,000 - 44,000 ounces representing a significant improvement on 2018 production of 37,108 ounces.
Key Operational Information
SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS TO DATE FOR 2019 AND FOR THE
2018 CALENDAR YEAR
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Total
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
Total
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Gold production (1) (2)
Ounces
10,164
9,527
19,691
9,188
9,563
8,101
10,256
37,108
Mined ore - Total
Tonnes
42,609
44,784
87,393
39,669
36,071
42,725
44,257
162,722
Gold
grade
7.47
6.72
7.08
7.49
8.12
6.23
7.45
7.29
(g/t)
Milled ore
Tonnes
43,451
43,711
87,162
43,145
38,155
41,405
45,548
168,253
Gold
grade
7.69
6.72
7.21
7.04
7.71
6.11
7.39
7.06
(g/t)
Horizontal
Metres
1,868
2,419
4,287
2,353
2,744
2,814
2,460
10,371
development - Total
Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries.
Gold production totals for 2019 include treatment of 10,892 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 4.38 g/t (2018 full year: 16,466 tonnes at 3.71g/t)
The table may not sum due to rounding.
Copies of the Financial Statements and the MD&A can be accessed from the Company's website using the following links
"This second quarter has again been very pleasing from an operational perspective. As we reported in our second quarter operational update on 22 July, we were very close to achieving our third successive quarter of producing more than 10,000 ounces. The financial performance for this second quarter represents a significant improvement the same quarter in 2018 when gold production levels were very similar and notwithstanding that in the same quarter in 2018, the average gold price that we achieved was in fact slightly higher that we received in the second quarter of 2019.
"Cash generated during the second quarter from the operations, after allowing for on-going mine development costs, was US$2.3 million which was US$2.0 million more than for the same quarter in 2018. Whilst below the level achieved during the first quarter of 2019, it should be remembered that during the first two months of 2019 the cash position received a significant boost through the sales generated from the inventory held at the end of December 2018. The Group's cash holdings have nonetheless increased slightly compared to the position at the end of March 2019, which is after the purchase in the period of US$1.1 million of plant and equipment, including US$800,000 relating to the final purchase payment for the ore-sorter and the importation taxes that were levied in Brazil.
"With the slightly lower level of production during this second quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2019, our AISC has crept up slightly but still represents an improvement compared with 2018 and, with the recent improvements in the gold price, the Board expects to continue to enjoy a good operating margin for the rest of the year. Compared with the same period in 2018 total operating costs for the quarter of US$7.8 million are comparable with the same quarter in 2018, but the margin improvement has been driven by the increased level of sales made during the quarter which at 9,667 ounces were eight per cent higher that the same period in 2018.
"This gold price improvement has however impacted on the financial expenses for the period. The implied value of gold call options that the Company granted to its secured lender in July 2017 has increased and resulted in a revaluation charge of US$427,000 for the six months to 30 June 2019. In all other respects our cost profile quarter on quarter is remaining fairly steady.
"We announced earlier this month the expected timetable for our consultants to complete their work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment on Coringa ("PEA"). As we had previously advised, in the wake of the concerns regarding mine tailings dams we have taken the decision to switch to a dry stacking solution and dispense with a conventional tailings dam. Our consultants Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") have assisted with the test-work, design, equipment specifications and location of the dry stacked tailings solution and the revisions necessary in the process design flow sheet. This has impacted on the ability to progress the PEA at the pace that we had previously hoped, but in all other respects the Coringa project continues to be advancing and steady progress is being made in securing the permits and licences that will put us in a position to commence the project development.
"Our current operations continue to perform well and July was another very good month of production keeping us on track to meet our annual production guidance."
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
2019
2018
(expressed in US$)
Notes
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
12,459,699
11,873,783
29,585,739
25,700,634
Cost of sales
(7,803,002)
(7,983,786)
(19,664,989)
(17,472,887)
Release of inventory impairment provision
-
200,000
500,000
200,000
Depreciation and amortisation charges
(1,960,956)
(2,498,047)
(4,250,501)
(4,490,900)
Gross profit
2,695,741
1,591,950
6,170,249
3,936,847
Administration expenses
(1,415,133)
(1,357,814)
(2,798,964)
(2,689,238)
Share-based payments
(65,486)
(78,278)
(130,971)
(155,571)
Gain on sales of assets disposal
101,623
13,209
126,435
64,324
Operating profit
1,316,745
169,067
3,366,749
1,156,362
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
(51,486)
(498,543)
(66,103)
(555,633)
Finance expense
2
(849,336)
(109,145)
(1,123,599)
(699,518)
Finance income
2
159,600
-
161,817
34
Profit / (loss) before taxation
575,523
(438,621)
2,338,864
(98,755)
Income tax expense
3
(405,845)
(54,799)
(619,224)
(383,879)
Profit / (loss) after taxation
169,678
(493,420)
1,719,640
(482,634)
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
1,053,943
(8,925,573)
491,850
(9,260,004)
operations
Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the
period operations attributable to the owners
1,223,621
(9,418,993)
2,211,490
(9,742,638)
of the parent
Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (basic) (1)
4
0.29c
(0.94c)
2.92c
(1.10c)
Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (diluted) (1)
4
0.28c
(0.94c)
2.85c
(1.10c)
All revenue and expenses arise from continuing operations.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
As at
As at
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
(expressed in US$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current assets
Deferred exploration costs
29,591,753
24,490,001
27,707,795
Property, plant and equipment
41,228,338
42,049,417
42,342,102
Taxes receivable
1,556,125
1,556,129
1,555,170
Deferred taxation
2,008,732
2,276,588
2,162,180
Total non-current assets
74,384,948
70,372,135
73,767,247
Current assets
Inventories
6,898,033
5,827,745
8,511,474
Trade and other receivables
1,291,505
1,596,978
758,209
Prepayments and accrued income
4,706,018
3,398,201
4,166,916
Cash and cash equivalents
12,366,683
21,052,325
9,216,048
Total current assets
25,262,239
31,875,249
22,652,647
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
7,389,818
5,050,232
6,273,321
Interest bearing liabilities
6,282,184
5,774,122
4,302,798
Acquisition payment outstanding
11,530,027
-
10,997,757
Derivative financial liabilities
681,765
346,992
390,976
Accruals
335,142
350,878
372,327
Total current liabilities
26,059,336
11,522,224
22,337,179
Net current assets
(797,097)
20,353,025
315,468
Total assets less current liabilities
73,587,851
90,725,160
74,082,715
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
562,627
2,233,353
955,521
Provisions
1,572,476
1,857,564
1,543,811
Acquisition payment outstanding
-
10,481,843
-
Interest bearing liabilities
-
1,686,704
2,473,096
Total non-current liabilities
2,135,103
16,259,464
4,972,428
Net assets
71,452,748
74,465,696
69,110,287
Equity
Share capital
8,882,803
8,863,755
8,882,803
Share premium reserve
21,752,430
21,681,478
21,752,430
Option reserve
1,106,017
1,189,318
1,363,367
Other reserves
5,590,190
5,066,796
4,763,819
Translation reserve
(40,315,273)
(40,459,572)
(40,807,123)
Retained surplus
74,436,581
78,123,921
73,154,991
Equity shareholders' funds
71,452,748
74,465,696
69,110,287
The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared under IFRS as adopted in the EU and with IFRS and their interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board have been filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
