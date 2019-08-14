Log in
SERABI GOLD PLC
Serabi Gold : Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis

08/14/2019

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three and six month periods to 30 June 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three and six month periods ending 30 June 2019 and at the same time has published its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • EBITDA for the second quarter of U$3.3 million up 23% on the same quarter in 2018.
  • EBITDA for the year to date of US$7.6 million up 35% on the same period in 2018.
  • Profit before tax of US$3.4 million for the year to date with earnings per share of 2.92 cents.
  • Cash holdings at the end of June 2019 of US$12.4 million an increase of US$3.1 million since the end of 2018.
  • AISC for the year to date of US$1,085 per ounce with a Cash Cost of US$860 per ounce.
  • Operational cash flow for the second quarter of US$3.0 million (US$2.3 million after mine development costs), compared with US$1.4 million (US$0.3 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.
  • Operational cash flow for the year to date of US$9.4 million (US$7.9 million after mine development costs), compared with US$4.5 million (US$2.5 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.
  • Higher level of capital expenditure for the second quarter reflects US$0.8 million for the ore sorter.

Key Financial Information

6 months to

3 months to

6 months to

3 months to

30 June 2019

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

30 June 2018

US$

US$

US$

US$

Revenue

29,585,739

12,459,699

25,700,634

11,873,783

Cost of sales

(19,164,989)

(7,803,002)

(17,272,887)

(7,783,786)

Gross operating profit

10,420,750

4,656,697

8,427,747

4,089,997

Administration and share based payments

(2,803,500)

(1,378,996)

(2,780,485)

(1,422,883)

EBITDA

7,617,250

3,277,701

5,647,262

2,667,114

Depreciation and amortisation charges

(4,250,501)

(1,960,956)

(4,490,900)

(2,498,047)

Operating profit / (loss) before finance and tax

3,366,749

1,316,745

1,156,362

169,067

Profit / (loss) after tax

1,719,640

169,678

(482,634)

(493,420)

Earnings per ordinary share (basic)

2.92c

0.29c

(1.10c)

(0.94c)

Average gold price received

US$1,287

US$1,292

US$1,309

US$1,296

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

US$

US$

Cash and cash equivalents

12,366,683

9,216,048

Net assets

71,452,748

69,110,287

Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")

6 months to

6 months to

12 months to

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

31 Dec 2018

Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes

19,691 ozs

18,751 ozs

37,108 ozs

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) Total AISC of production (per ounce)

US$860 US$861 US$821

US$1,085 US$1,121 US$1,093

OPERATIONAL AND DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second quarter gold production of 9,527 ounces of gold, resulting in total production for the year to date of approximately 19,700 ounces, a five per cent improvement over the same period in 2018.
  • Total ore mined for the quarter of 44,784 tonnes at 6.72 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold.
  • 43,711 tonnes of run of mine ("ROM") ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.72 g/t of gold.
  • 2,419 metres of horizontal development completed during the quarter, a 30% increase on our Q1 figure
  • Commencement of Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coringa Gold Project, following last quarter's updated mineral resource estimate. Results of the study are expected before the end of August 2019.
  • The Company maintains its 2019 production guidance of 40,000 - 44,000 ounces representing a significant improvement on 2018 production of 37,108 ounces.

Key Operational Information

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS TO DATE FOR 2019 AND FOR THE

2018 CALENDAR YEAR

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Total

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

Total

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

Gold production (1) (2)

Ounces

10,164

9,527

19,691

9,188

9,563

8,101

10,256

37,108

Mined ore - Total

Tonnes

42,609

44,784

87,393

39,669

36,071

42,725

44,257

162,722

Gold

grade

7.47

6.72

7.08

7.49

8.12

6.23

7.45

7.29

(g/t)

Milled ore

Tonnes

43,451

43,711

87,162

43,145

38,155

41,405

45,548

168,253

Gold

grade

7.69

6.72

7.21

7.04

7.71

6.11

7.39

7.06

(g/t)

Horizontal

Metres

1,868

2,419

4,287

2,353

2,744

2,814

2,460

10,371

development - Total

  1. Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries.
  2. Gold production totals for 2019 include treatment of 10,892 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 4.38 g/t (2018 full year: 16,466 tonnes at 3.71g/t)
  3. The table may not sum due to rounding.

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Copies of the Financial Statements and the MD&A can be accessed from the Company's website using the following links

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

"This second quarter has again been very pleasing from an operational perspective. As we reported in our second quarter operational update on 22 July, we were very close to achieving our third successive quarter of producing more than 10,000 ounces. The financial performance for this second quarter represents a significant improvement the same quarter in 2018 when gold production levels were very similar and notwithstanding that in the same quarter in 2018, the average gold price that we achieved was in fact slightly higher that we received in the second quarter of 2019.

"Cash generated during the second quarter from the operations, after allowing for on-going mine development costs, was US$2.3 million which was US$2.0 million more than for the same quarter in 2018. Whilst below the level achieved during the first quarter of 2019, it should be remembered that during the first two months of 2019 the cash position received a significant boost through the sales generated from the inventory held at the end of December 2018. The Group's cash holdings have nonetheless increased slightly compared to the position at the end of March 2019, which is after the purchase in the period of US$1.1 million of plant and equipment, including US$800,000 relating to the final purchase payment for the ore-sorter and the importation taxes that were levied in Brazil.

"With the slightly lower level of production during this second quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2019, our AISC has crept up slightly but still represents an improvement compared with 2018 and, with the recent improvements in the gold price, the Board expects to continue to enjoy a good operating margin for the rest of the year. Compared with the same period in 2018 total operating costs for the quarter of US$7.8 million are comparable with the same quarter in 2018, but the margin improvement has been driven by the increased level of sales made during the quarter which at 9,667 ounces were eight per cent higher that the same period in 2018.

"This gold price improvement has however impacted on the financial expenses for the period. The implied value of gold call options that the Company granted to its secured lender in July 2017 has increased and resulted in a revaluation charge of US$427,000 for the six months to 30 June 2019. In all other respects our cost profile quarter on quarter is remaining fairly steady.

"We announced earlier this month the expected timetable for our consultants to complete their work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment on Coringa ("PEA"). As we had previously advised, in the wake of the concerns regarding mine tailings dams we have taken the decision to switch to a dry stacking solution and dispense with a conventional tailings dam. Our consultants Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") have assisted with the test-work, design, equipment specifications and location of the dry stacked tailings solution and the revisions necessary in the process design flow sheet. This has impacted on the ability to progress the PEA at the pace that we had previously hoped, but in all other respects the Coringa project continues to be advancing and steady progress is being made in securing the permits and licences that will put us in a position to commence the project development.

"Our current operations continue to perform well and July was another very good month of production keeping us on track to meet our annual production guidance."

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

(expressed in US$)

Notes

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

12,459,699

11,873,783

29,585,739

25,700,634

Cost of sales

(7,803,002)

(7,983,786)

(19,664,989)

(17,472,887)

Release of inventory impairment provision

-

200,000

500,000

200,000

Depreciation and amortisation charges

(1,960,956)

(2,498,047)

(4,250,501)

(4,490,900)

Gross profit

2,695,741

1,591,950

6,170,249

3,936,847

Administration expenses

(1,415,133)

(1,357,814)

(2,798,964)

(2,689,238)

Share-based payments

(65,486)

(78,278)

(130,971)

(155,571)

Gain on sales of assets disposal

101,623

13,209

126,435

64,324

Operating profit

1,316,745

169,067

3,366,749

1,156,362

Foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(51,486)

(498,543)

(66,103)

(555,633)

Finance expense

2

(849,336)

(109,145)

(1,123,599)

(699,518)

Finance income

2

159,600

-

161,817

34

Profit / (loss) before taxation

575,523

(438,621)

2,338,864

(98,755)

Income tax expense

3

(405,845)

(54,799)

(619,224)

(383,879)

Profit / (loss) after taxation

169,678

(493,420)

1,719,640

(482,634)

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

1,053,943

(8,925,573)

491,850

(9,260,004)

operations

Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the

period operations attributable to the owners

1,223,621

(9,418,993)

2,211,490

(9,742,638)

of the parent

Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (basic) (1)

4

0.29c

(0.94c)

2.92c

(1.10c)

Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (diluted) (1)

4

0.28c

(0.94c)

2.85c

(1.10c)

  1. All revenue and expenses arise from continuing operations.

PRESS RELEASE 14 AUGUST 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at

As at

As at

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

(expressed in US$)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Deferred exploration costs

29,591,753

24,490,001

27,707,795

Property, plant and equipment

41,228,338

42,049,417

42,342,102

Taxes receivable

1,556,125

1,556,129

1,555,170

Deferred taxation

2,008,732

2,276,588

2,162,180

Total non-current assets

74,384,948

70,372,135

73,767,247

Current assets

Inventories

6,898,033

5,827,745

8,511,474

Trade and other receivables

1,291,505

1,596,978

758,209

Prepayments and accrued income

4,706,018

3,398,201

4,166,916

Cash and cash equivalents

12,366,683

21,052,325

9,216,048

Total current assets

25,262,239

31,875,249

22,652,647

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

7,389,818

5,050,232

6,273,321

Interest bearing liabilities

6,282,184

5,774,122

4,302,798

Acquisition payment outstanding

11,530,027

-

10,997,757

Derivative financial liabilities

681,765

346,992

390,976

Accruals

335,142

350,878

372,327

Total current liabilities

26,059,336

11,522,224

22,337,179

Net current assets

(797,097)

20,353,025

315,468

Total assets less current liabilities

73,587,851

90,725,160

74,082,715

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

562,627

2,233,353

955,521

Provisions

1,572,476

1,857,564

1,543,811

Acquisition payment outstanding

-

10,481,843

-

Interest bearing liabilities

-

1,686,704

2,473,096

Total non-current liabilities

2,135,103

16,259,464

4,972,428

Net assets

71,452,748

74,465,696

69,110,287

Equity

Share capital

8,882,803

8,863,755

8,882,803

Share premium reserve

21,752,430

21,681,478

21,752,430

Option reserve

1,106,017

1,189,318

1,363,367

Other reserves

5,590,190

5,066,796

4,763,819

Translation reserve

(40,315,273)

(40,459,572)

(40,807,123)

Retained surplus

74,436,581

78,123,921

73,154,991

Equity shareholders' funds

71,452,748

74,465,696

69,110,287

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared under IFRS as adopted in the EU and with IFRS and their interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board have been filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

