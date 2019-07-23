Serabi Gold : MIchael Hodgson CEO, interviewed by BRR Media

PRESS RELEASE 23 JULY 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi interviewed by BRR Media

Mike Hodgson, the Chief Executive of Serabi Gold plc (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian focused gold

mining and development company has been interviewed by BRR Media. He comments on the second quarter operations (as announced on 22 July 2019), the expected timing of the publication of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Coringa Gold project (still scheduled for the next two weeks) and the outlook for the rest of the year.

The interview can be accessed using the following link - https://bit.ly/2YnGlQP

