Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Serabi Gold PLC       GB00B4T0YL77

SERABI GOLD PLC
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serabi Gold : MIchael Hodgson CEO, interviewed by BRR Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

PRESS RELEASE 23 JULY 2019

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi interviewed by BRR Media

Mike Hodgson, the Chief Executive of Serabi Gold plc (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian focused gold

mining and development company has been interviewed by BRR Media. He comments on the second quarter operations (as announced on 22 July 2019), the expected timing of the publication of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Coringa Gold project (still scheduled for the next two weeks) and the outlook for the rest of the year.

The interview can be accessed using the following link - https://bit.ly/2YnGlQP

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Michael Hodgson

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Chief Executive

m +44 (0)7799 473621

Roland Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Clive Line

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

m +44 (0)7710 151692

PEEL HUNT LLP

UK Broker

e contact@serabigold.com

Ross Allister

t +44 (0)20 7418 8900

James Bavister

t +44 (0)20 7418 8900

www.serabigold.com

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements

contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SERABI GOLD PLC

2nd Floor, 30-32 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR

This document is not intended to and does

t +44 (0)20 7246 6830 f +44 (0)20 7246

6831 e contact@serabimining.com www.serabigold.com

not amount to an invitation or inducement to

Registered Office 66 Lincoln's Inn Fields,

London, WC2A 3LH Company Number 5131528

subscribe for shares in Serabi Gold plc

Disclaimer

Serabi Gold plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 14:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERABI GOLD PLC
10:15aSERABI GOLD : MIchael Hodgson CEO, interviewed by BRR Media
PU
10:09aSERABI GOLD : Serabi maintains production guidance following successful second q..
AQ
09:36aSERABI GOLD : Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi interviewed by BRR Media
AQ
07/22SERABI GOLD : Production guidance maintained following successful second quarter
PU
07/22SERABI GOLD : maintains production guidance following successful second quarter
AQ
06/21SERABI GOLD : Final Exploration Results for Coringa ahead of Preliminary Economi..
AQ
06/20SERABI GOLD : Final Exploration Results for Coringa ahead of Preliminary Economi..
PU
06/20SERABI GOLD : Final Exploration Results for Coringa ahead of Preliminary Economi..
AQ
06/17SERABI GOLD : Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
PU
06/17SERABI GOLD : AGM - Results of Shareholder Voting
AQ
More news
Chart SERABI GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Serabi Gold PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Jonathan Hodgson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Melvyn Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Roney Almeida Chief Operating Officer
Clive Malcolm Line Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Terence Sean Harvey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERABI GOLD PLC0.00%45
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.39%32 703
BARRICK GOLD CORP22.08%30 429
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED52.06%18 331
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 686
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD26.93%12 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group