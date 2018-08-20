Serabi Gold : Mike Hodgson, CEO, provides update following half year results

PRESS RELEASE 20 AUGUST 2018

SERABI GOLD plc ("Serabi" or "the Company")

Interview with Mike Hodgson, CEO

Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, advises that an interview with Mike Hodgson, CEO, discussing the Company's interim financial results for the six months to 30 June 2018 and an update on its gold mining operations and progress at its Coringa project, is available to view.

The interview can be accessed from the Company's website atwww.serabigold.comand also using the following linkhttps://youtu.be/lR8NTPXUfDQ.

Highlights of the interview are:

• The Company has received a trial mining licence for the Coringa project and hopes to start an initial underground access in October to allow the collection of bulk samples and expose the orebody. The licence does not allow for any processing or gold production.

• A top-up drill programme at Coringa is planned and the Company will be preparing a new 43-101 for the Coringa project which it hopes to have completed for early March 2019.

• It is targeting to obtain the preliminary licence, in advance of the licence to approve the basic engineering, by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

• Preliminary data from the recently completed airborne electro-magnetic survey, indicate some potentially exciting targets. Full results are not expected until early in the fourth quarter of 2018.

on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results

