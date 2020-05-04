Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Serba Dinamik Holdings    SERBADK   MYL5279OO004

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serba Dinamik : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:54pm EDT
1. Details of Corporate Proposal Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?NoTypes of corporate proposalPrivate PlacementDetails of corporate proposalSERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD ('SDHB' OR 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 306,507,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SDHB ('SDHB SHARES') ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal306,507,000Issue price per share ($$)Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4900Par Value($$) (if applicable) Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following Units3,390,356,878Issued Share Capital ($$)Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,801,042,430.000Listing Date05 May 2020

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 00:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
08:54pSERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
04/23Malaysia's Serba Dinamik to raise as much as $133 million for gearing, workin..
RE
2019SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD : s $300 Million High Yield Sukuk Offering
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 4 058 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 473 M
Debt 2019 927 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 4 903 M
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,32  MYR
Last Close Price 1,59  MYR
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Ir Mohammed Abdul Karim Abdullah Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Syed Nazim Bin Syed Faisal Group Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS1.27%1 135
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD1.43%3 099
WORLEY LIMITED-4.83%2 778
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-41.05%1 785
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-45.86%1 637
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-56.06%642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group