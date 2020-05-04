Serba Dinamik : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
NoTypes of corporate proposal
Private PlacementDetails of corporate proposal
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD ('SDHB' OR 'COMPANY') PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 306,507,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SDHB ('SDHB SHARES') ('PRIVATE PLACEMENT')No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
306,507,000Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4900Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
3,390,356,878Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,801,042,430.000Listing Date
05 May 2020
Disclaimer
Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 00:53:02 UTC