SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS

(SERBADK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Serba Dinamik : Qwikpay provides Selangor zakat payers with contactless payment method

07/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Tuesday, 07 Jul 2020 10:13 PM MYT

Chief executive officer of Selangor Zakat Board Saipolyazan M Yusop (left) hands the letter of appointment to Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd's group managing director, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah in Shah Alam, July 7, 2020. - Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 7 - Muslims in Selangor can now pay zakat (tithe) via a safe, contactless method, QwikPay e-wallet, developed by Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd (SDIT).

'Zakat payers need only to download the app from Google Play Store and App Store and the transactions can be conducted using a debit or credit card,' Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd's group managing director, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah told reporters after a ceremony marking SDIT's appointment as a collection agent for the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), here, today.

Also present were LZS chairman, Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail and its chief executive officer, Saipolyazan Mat Yusop.

Mohd Abdul Karim said SDIT would also incorporate other functions in the app for the convenience of users such as payment for parking at supermarkets and shopping centres, as well as information on promotions and discounts by outlets for them to spend more prudently.

Meanwhile, Saipolyazan said QwikPay was the fourth e-wallet app that LZS had collaborated with to facilitate zakat payment by Muslims in Selangor.

'In this regard, the board is constantly looking for ways to assist payers to fulfil their religious obligation in an easy, simple and innovative manner while adapting to the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic,' he added. - Bernama

Disclaimer

Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 04:10:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 206 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2020 565 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2020 2 419 M 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 5 765 M 1 353 M 1 350 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Serba Dinamik Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,32 MYR
Last Close Price 1,71 MYR
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Abdul Karim bin Abdullah Group CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Mohamed Nor bin Abu Bakar Chairman
Syed Nazim Bin Syed Faisal Group Chief Financial Officer
Kalaikovan Anthony Chief Technology Officer
Abdul Kadler bin Sahib Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-22.27%1 350
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-29.40%3 182
WORLEY LIMITED-42.59%3 088
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-38.83%2 025
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-45.88%1 793
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED-50.36%792
